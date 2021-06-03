The 7 best animated movies to stream (2021)

If you like cartoons, then you will enjoy these 7 movies that you can watch in streaming.

There are too many cartoon movies, but not all have the ingredients you need to make you have a good time. Because of this, we made a compilation that could make your life much easier. So this time, we will tell you what they are The 7 best streaming cartoon movies you can see in 2021. The best Netflix and HBO alternatives!

If you are looking for animated Disney movies, new animated movies or cartoon movies that in 2021 have everything you need to fall in love, then you have come to the right place. Whatever option you choose, entertainment is more than assured.

7 animated Netflix and HBO movies that will blow your mind

Below you are about to see a list of 8 animated movies, available on Netflix and HBO, that they will make you have a good time from the beginning to the end. In addition, we also recommend you take a look at this article with the best animated series on Netflix. Play any movie that appears in this list and start enjoying it as soon as possible!

Your name

Your name is, without a doubt, one of the best Netflix anime movies. In this animated story full of romance you will meet Taki and Mitusha, Taki lives in Tokyo and Mitusha in a small Japanese town. Although it seems that they have nothing in common, both begin to exchange their bodies in a mysterious way. The challenge of each one will be to discover what is the cause and why their destinies are connected.

Your name is a beautiful movie from all points of view. The quality of the animation of this cartoon movie will make you hallucinate and the story will make you fall in love as soon as you meet

Year: 2016 Duration: 118 minutes

Spirited Away

Chichiro’s trip is a cartoon movie that is on Netflix and must be seen if you like Japanese animation. Learn the story of a girl who goes with her family to an abandoned amusement park. After eating a delicious feast, their parents are transformed into pigs and discover that what appeared to be a pretty park is a spa for ancient gods, spirits and magical beings, operated by a sorceress.

The girl Chihiro will have to prove her courage to free her family from the spell before they are cooked for the clients of the evil villain. A movie in which you will experience several intense emotions!

Year: 2001 Duration: 125 minutes

Shrek

Shrek is an animated movie available on HBO that is ideal for family enjoyment. Here you will delve into the story of an ogre named Shrek who lives in a distant swamp and his beloved loneliness was shattered by an invasion of pesky fairy tale characters.

From there, there will be blind mice in your food, a big bad wolf in your bed, three homeless little pigs, and much more. Why is all this strange situation happening? Because they were all expelled from his kingdom by the evil Lord Farquaad and now Shrek will be involved in an adventure he never imagined.

Year: 2001 Duration: 90 minutes

Sinbad

Sinbad is a movie by Dreamworks (the creators of shrek) that shows you the history of Sinbad, a pirate who travels the sea with his dog and his friend Marina to retrieve the lost Book of Peace from Eris. With the desire to save his childhood friend, Prince Proteus, Sinbad will live some incredible adventures that you can enjoy alone or with the little ones in the house.

Although Eris (the Goddess of Chaos) will teach herself with Sinbad, throwing a pack of monsters at him and unleashing terrible storms, nothing compares to what the protagonist will have to endure because of the delicate but fearsome Marina.

Year: 2003 Duration: 85 minutes

Spirit

Spirit is a cartoon movie in which you will meet an untamed horse whose childhood was filled with games and adventures, discovering the vastness, the infinite resources and the majestic beauty of the virgin prairies of the American West. After becoming an adult, Spirit becomes the leader of the pack and lives a happy life.

Unfortunately, everything changes one night the horse was captured and handed over to a sadistic colonel. However, they are going to have a very difficult time because they refuse to be tamed.

Year: 2002 Duration: 83 minutes

Spongebob: a hero to the rescue

SpongeBob lives his life happily in Bikini Bottom, along with all his friends, but one day her beloved snail Gary suddenly disappears. As a result of this situation, SpongeBob and his faithful friend Patrick embark on an unknown universe to save him.

Along the way they will meet new characters and new very interesting places. But, Will they be able to achieve their goal without being distracted?

Year: 2020 Duration: 95 minutes

Happy feet

Happy feet is an HBO animated film that touches on themes such as acceptance and patience. This tells the story of Mumble, a penguin who cannot sing in a world where this represents the usual method that animals use to attract their mate. However, Mumble has a special gift for dancing and will captivate everyone sooner or later..

Happy Feet is a movie full of rhythm and humor, one that won the Oscar for best animated feature film in 2006. Ideal to enjoy with the family!

Year: 2006 Duration: 104 minutes

Do you want more fun for your children? Then you could also take a look at this post with the 14 best children's series that you can see on Netflix. You will love some!

