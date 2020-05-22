Selection criteria

Nowadays it is not so easy decide what is a high-end and what is not: There are phones of 600 or 700 euros that share some features with models that cost more than double, and we cannot leave them out of this category for the simple fact of being cheaper. Yes we can instead divide the high-end into two segments, the “conventional” high-end and the “premium” high-end, the latter being made up of models whose prices reach, or even exceed 900 or even 1,000 euros.

Therefore, for choose the models that make up this selection, we have chosen to choose those phones that meet the following requirements, regardless of their prices

Processor from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 series.

screen with FullHD + resolution / pixel density greater than 400 ppi.

RAM and storage LPDDR4x / UFS 3.0 or higher

Beyond that, just as we already did in our guide to the best mid-range mobiles, we decided to establish a six month time limit, so that in this selection only the terminals launched in the last half year are present. That does not mean that the best phones of 2019 are no longer high-endfar from it. In fact, it is possible to find some of them in our top of the best mobiles on the market.

OnePlus 8 Pro

At the end, the day that many expected came true: OnePlus launched its first mobile for more than 1,000 euros. He did it with his OnePlus 8 Pro, one of the best high-end smartphones of all 2020.

The 8 Pro is the most advanced mobile in OnePlus history. Combine the best specifications on the market, with the already characteristic clean and configurable software of the brand, and a photographic system that increases the level, until it comes to compete from you to you with some of the reference models on the market, as was well demonstrated in our comparison against Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

OnePlus 8 Pro, technical sheet

Specifications

Dimensions 165.3 x 74.35 x 8.5 mm

199 grams

6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display

Refresh rate 60/120 Hz

3D Corning Gorilla Glass

Support sRGB and Display P3



Resolution Quad HD + (3168 x 1440 pixels)

513 ppi

Aspect ratio of 19.8: 9

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G

Adreno 650 GPU

X55 Modem

RAM8 / 12GB LPDDR5

Operating systemOxygenOS 10.5 based on Android 10

Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.0

CamerasRear: 48 MP f / 1.78 Sony IMX689 with 1.12 μm pixel size, OIS and 8 MP f / 2.44 EIS + “Telephoto” with 1.0 μm pixel size, OIS (3x hybrid optical zoom, 20x digital ) + “Ultra Wide” Sony IMX586 48 MP f / 2.2 with 119.7º field of view + 5 MP f / 2.4 color filter camera + Dual LED Flash + Multi Autofocus (PDAF + LAF + CAF)

Frontal: 16MP f / 2.45 Sony IMX471 with 1.0μm pixel size

Battery 4,510 mAh with fast charge (Warp Charge 307 30W) and wireless charging (Warp Charge 30 Wireless 30W)

Others Alert Slider, Haptic Vibration Engine, Dolby Atmos Audio, On-Screen Optical Fingerprint Reader, Face Unlock, USB 3.1 Type C, Dual Nano SIM

Sensors Accelerometer, Electronic Compass,

Gyroscope, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity

Sensor, Core Sensor, Laser Sensor,

Flicker detection sensor, front RGB sensor

ConnectivityWifi 2 × 2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax, 2.4G / 5G,

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 with support for aptX, aptX HD,

LDAC and AAC



NFC



Dual band gps + GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, SBAS, A-GPS

Colors Onyx Black (black), Glacial Green (green), Ultramarine Blue (blue)

In addition to the most advanced, it is also the most expensive mobile in the history of the brand. Still, it’s still cheaper than some of the more expensive models from other brands.

OnePlus 8 Pro

Points for and against

In favor

One of the best screens ever seen on a mobile

Fantastic construction, now with water resistance and lighter than the OnePlus 7 Pro

Extremely fast and powerful

30W wireless charging is VERY fast

OxygenOS continues to offer one of the best Android experiences

Versatile and highly competent photographic system

Against

The curved screen subtracts more points than it contributes

Autonomy is only correct

Samsung Galaxy S20 +

Once again, the middle brother of the Galaxy S It is the most recommended. The Samsung Galaxy S20 is a fantastic terminal, but in certain aspects it falls somewhat short of its older brothers. And the Galaxy S20 Ultra is a terminal loaded with technologies and novelties, which unfortunately do not justify its price of 1,400 euros.

Except for the odd difference in size and photographic section, the Galaxy S20 Plus is not much different from the Galaxy S20 Ultra, despite the fact that between the two the price difference is close to 400 euros. This intermediate version maintains the Dynamic AMOLED display at 120 Hz, the Exynos 990 processor along with 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and adds a 12-megapixel main sensor that has proven to deliver results that are up to, or even superior to, the Ultra model itself with its 108-megapixel sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Technical sheet and specifications

Dimensions 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm,

188 grams

6.7-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display

120 Hz refresh rate



Resolution WQHD + (3,200 x 1,440 pixels) 525 ppi

Processor Samsung Exynos 990

RAM8 / 12GB LPDDR5

One UI 2.0 operating system based on Android 10

Storage 128 GB UFS 3.0 expandable by micro SD up to 1 TB

CamerasRear 12 MP (main) ƒ / 1.8, OIS. 12 MP (wide angle) ƒ / 2.2. 64 MP (telephoto) ƒ / 2.0, zoom

3X hybrid, 30X digital, OIS, ToF

Frontal 10 MP ƒ / 2.2

Battery 4,500 mAh with 25W fast charge

Wireless charging

Wireless PowerShare Reverse Wireless Charging

Others IP68 protection, 5G, Dolby Atmos Stereo Speaker by AKG, stereo speakers, on-screen ultrasonic fingerprint reader

Colors: Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black

Day by day, the price of the terminal in its 4G version – the most recommended at present, in my opinion – has fallen significantly until it is below 800 euros, I’m afraid the Galaxy S20 Plus is the Galaxy S20 you deserve.

Samsung Galaxy S20 +

Points for and against

In favor

The most balanced and recommendable S20 series model

One of the best screens in its category

Good performance and autonomy

Cameras capture high-quality images in virtually any scene

Against

Its photographic section is still not at the level of the best

realme X50 Pro

The affordable high-end is in danger, and it is now when it is necessary to value more than ever the brands that still bet on building mobile phones cutting-edge specifications at a reduced price. And of all of them, probably the realme X50 Pro be the reference.

Day by day, the realme X50 Pro is one of the few phones next to the POCO F2 Pro that offers a Snapdragon 865 for less than 600 euros. But it is not the only jewel of its technical sheet: it also integrates a 90 Hz AMOLED display, up to 12 GB of RAM and a camera system led by a sensor 64 megapixels accompanied by three other sensors.

realme X50 Pro 5G

Specifications

Dimensions 158.96 x 74.2.7 x 9.36 mm

207 grams of weight

6.44-inch Super AMOLED display

Gorilla Glass 5

90 Hz refresh rate



Resolution Full HD + (2400 x 1080 pixels)

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G

RAM6 / 8 / 12GB LPDDR5

Operating system: Real UI based on Android 10

Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.0

CamerasRear: 64 MP f / 1.8 main + 8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle + 12 MP f / 2.5 telephoto lens with 5X hybrid zoom + 2 MP portrait lens. 20x hybrid zoom

Frontal: 32 MP + 8 MP

4,200 mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charge

Others On-screen fingerprint reader, USB Type C, NFC, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS dual frequency, vibration motor Tactile Linear Motor

The device stands out for its exceptional performance, added to a more than correct autonomy with one of the fastest charging systems today, and a very capable photographic system. All this, at a price that starts from only 599 euros.

realme X50 Pro 5G

Points for and against

In favor

Its repertoire of specifications makes it one of the most powerful and best performing mobiles on the market

Remarkable autonomy added to one of the fastest charges on a mobile

Versatile photographic system

One of the first “affordable” 5G mobiles

Against

Its screen is not as good quality as that of other competing models

“Tele” and “ultra wide” cameras do not provide a result at the level of the main sensor

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi is another that, like OnePlus, this year has decided to get on the train of the “ultra-premium segment. With his My 10 Pro, the Beijing giant intends to put conventional firms on the ropes.

It is one of the most advanced and ambitious mobiles to date. This is demonstrated by its price, 999 euros, and its technical sheet loaded with the most cutting-edge specifications on the market.

Ride a Snapdragon 865, plus 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage. All this, together with a 4,500 mAh battery with support for wireless charging and fast charging. Its screen stands at 6.67 inches, with AMOLED technology and 90Hz refresh rate.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Technical sheet and specifications

Dimensions 162.6 x 74.8 x 8.96 mm

6.67-inch AMOLED display, Full HD + resolution, 19.5: 9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

RAM8 / 12 GB

Operating system MIUI 11 on Android 10

Storage 256/512 GB UFS 3.0

Cameras Main 108 MP f / 1.6 + bokeh 12 MP f / 2.0 + wide angle 20 MP f / 2.2 + 10x telephoto f / 2.4 | 20 MP front

Battery 4,500 mAh with 50W fast charge, 30W wireless charge and 10W reverse

Others On-screen fingerprint reader, stereo speakers, 5G, NFC

Starting price From 659 euros to change

The Mi 10 Pro is the most extreme model in the brand’s catalog, and without a doubt one of the most attractive. It is true that its price is higher than the previous generations of this series, but news and improvements they justify the price increase to a certain extent.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Points for and against

In favor

A big screen in every way

Power left over

Versatile and highly capable camera system

Against

The few differences from the Mi 10 make it difficult to justify its price

OPPO Find X2 Pro

The OPPO Find X2 Pro is a twin brother to OnePlus 8 Pro with different software and a better camera. That definition is more than enough to consider one of the best high-end phones of 2020.

The original Find X did not succeed on the market despite its innovative format. For this reason, the brand decided to opt for a somewhat more conventional format with the Find X2 Pro, its most leading model to date. It has a technical file formed, among other things, by a Huge 6.67-inch Quad HD + screen with a 120-hertz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

Although OPPO’s OnePlus 8 Pro and Find X ”use the same Sony IMX689 sensor 48-megapixel camera as the primary camera, OPPO’s flagship model adds a “telephoto” camera with periscope format capable of capturing images with 5x zoom, a trait that the OnePlus model lacks. Therefore, it is a terminal with a more versatile and advanced photographic system.

OPPO Find X2 Pro, technical sheet

Dimensions74.4 x 165.2 x 8.8

200 grams

Screen 6.7 inch

120Hz, 3168 x 1440 pixels Quad HD + 513 ppi

20: 9 aspect ratio

Gorilla Glass 6 Brightness up to 1200 nits

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

RAM12 GB LPDDR5

Operating systemColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10

Storage 512 GB UFS 3.0

CamerasRear triple, 48 + 48 + 13 megapixels, 5x optical zoom, 60x digital zoom, 3D zoom, image stabilization, autofocus, face detection, 4K video

Frontal 32 MP

2,260 mAh battery with 65W fast charge

Others IP65, 3D glass, ceramic or vegan leather back, Wi-Fi 6, NFC

Without a doubt, we are before one of the most advanced and leading mobile phones on the market. This is made clear by its price of more than 1,000 euros.

OPPO Find X2 Pro

Points for and against

In favor

It is beautiful, with one of the best screens and 120 Hz that make the difference.

The Snapdragon 865 copes with everything.

Its autonomy is good, its fast charge surprising.

You can take good pictures in any situation.

Against

Wireless charging is not essential, but we must have it if we pay more than 1,000 euros.

Huawei P40 Pro

It is one of the great forgotten in the high-end of 2020, but the Huawei P40 Pro deserves your attention like any other mobile in its category.

The lack of Google services makes it a somewhat more difficult mobile to recommend than other competing options. However, the P40 Pro is an extremely leading terminal, thanks to a technical sheet led by the Kirin 990 5G processor, a 6.58-inch OLED screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate, 8 GB of RAM and a photographic system developed together with LEICA, headed by a 50 megapixel resolution camera.

Huawei P40 Pro

Specifications

Dimensions 158.2 x 72.6 x 8.95 mm

Weight 203 grams

Display 6.58-inch OLED panel QHD + (2640 × 1200) 90Hz



Pixel Density 440 pixels per inch

Kirin 990 5G OctaCore CPU Processor 2x Cortex-A76 2.86 Ghz, 2x Cortex-A76 2.36 Ghz, 4x Cortex A55 1.95 Ghz

RAM8 GB

Operating system Android 10 AOSP under EMUI 10.1

Storage 128 or 256 GB

CamerasRear:50-megapixel UltraVision main sensor with RYYB, 4-in-1 pixel grouping, f / 1.9, OIS, 40-megapixel video and ultra-wide-angle camera, f / 1.8, 12-megapixel SuperSensing telephoto, f / 3.4, TOF sensorFrontal: 32 megapixel dual camera, f / 2.2, depth sensor, IR sensor, TOF sensor, autofocus

4,200 mAh battery with fast charge

Others 5G connectivity, NFC, Qi wireless charging

Its price, from 1,099 euros, takes you to compete from you to you with the most expensive mobiles on the market. And, despite the lack of Google services, it deserves a place in the top of best high-end phones 2020.

Huawei P40 Pro, Andro4all opinion and note

Should I buy the Huawei P40 Pro?

In favor

Good 90Hz display

Battery to last the whole day

Very competent camera

Very careful design

Against

Absence of Google

Occasional ghost touches at the edges

LITTLE F2 Pro

One of the last to reach the high-end segment in 2020 is, in turn, one of the cheapest and most attractive. The LITTLE F2 Pro It came to an end to succeed the successful POCO F1, with improvements in design, display, power and camera.

At a price of 549 euros In its most affordable edition, it is difficult not to recommend the POCO F2 Pro. It has the same Snapdragon 865 processor as the rest of the competition’s high-end models, up to 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage in its version. more advanced. All this, added to a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD resolution, and a camera system led by a 64-megapixel sensor.

It is true that, compared to other models such as the realme X50 Pro, details such as higher screen refresh rate are missing. Still, it is necessary to take into account that we are talking about a 50 euros cheaper model in its base version.

LITTLE F2 Pro

Specifications

Dimensions163.3 x 75.4 x 8.9 mm

218 grams

6.67-inch AMOLED display

Up to 1200 nits maximum brightness / 800 nits typical brightness

100% DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

HDR10 +

180 Hz sampling rate



Resolution Full HD + (2400 × 1080 pixels)

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Adreno 650 GPU

LiquidCool Technology 2.0

RAM6 GB LPDDR4x / 8 GB LPPDDR5

Operating system MIUI 11 based on Android 10

Storage 128 GB UFFS 3.0 / 256 GB UFS 3.1

CamerasRear 64 MP 1 / 1.7 ″ Sony IMX686, 0.8μm, f / 1.69, 7P lens, OIS + 5 MP (50mm) “telemacro” + 2 MP depth sensor + 13 MP 123 ° ultra-wide-angle. 8K video recording Frontal 20 MP pop-up with video at 120 FPS

Battery 4.700 mAh with 30 W fast charge

Others On-screen optical fingerprint reader, NFC, IP53 protection, IR emitter, Wi-Fi 6, Z-Axis vibration motor, 3.5mm headphone port, USB

Type C, 360º ambient light sensor

LITTLE F2 Pro

Points for and against

In favor

Design more modern than the previous POCO F1.

Unmatched price / specification ratio

Against

A higher refresh rate is required on the screen.

Follow Andro4all