Selection criteria
Nowadays it is not so easy decide what is a high-end and what is not: There are phones of 600 or 700 euros that share some features with models that cost more than double, and we cannot leave them out of this category for the simple fact of being cheaper. Yes we can instead divide the high-end into two segments, the “conventional” high-end and the “premium” high-end, the latter being made up of models whose prices reach, or even exceed 900 or even 1,000 euros.
Therefore, for choose the models that make up this selection, we have chosen to choose those phones that meet the following requirements, regardless of their prices
Processor from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 series.
screen with FullHD + resolution / pixel density greater than 400 ppi.
RAM and storage LPDDR4x / UFS 3.0 or higher
Beyond that, just as we already did in our guide to the best mid-range mobiles, we decided to establish a six month time limit, so that in this selection only the terminals launched in the last half year are present. That does not mean that the best phones of 2019 are no longer high-endfar from it. In fact, it is possible to find some of them in our top of the best mobiles on the market.
OnePlus 8 Pro
At the end, the day that many expected came true: OnePlus launched its first mobile for more than 1,000 euros. He did it with his OnePlus 8 Pro, one of the best high-end smartphones of all 2020.
The 8 Pro is the most advanced mobile in OnePlus history. Combine the best specifications on the market, with the already characteristic clean and configurable software of the brand, and a photographic system that increases the level, until it comes to compete from you to you with some of the reference models on the market, as was well demonstrated in our comparison against Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.
OnePlus 8 Pro, technical sheet
Specifications
Dimensions 165.3 x 74.35 x 8.5 mm
199 grams
6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display
Refresh rate 60/120 Hz
3D Corning Gorilla Glass
Support sRGB and Display P3
Resolution Quad HD + (3168 x 1440 pixels)
513 ppi
Aspect ratio of 19.8: 9
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G
Adreno 650 GPU
X55 Modem
RAM8 / 12GB LPDDR5
Operating systemOxygenOS 10.5 based on Android 10
Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.0
CamerasRear: 48 MP f / 1.78 Sony IMX689 with 1.12 μm pixel size, OIS and 8 MP f / 2.44 EIS + “Telephoto” with 1.0 μm pixel size, OIS (3x hybrid optical zoom, 20x digital ) + “Ultra Wide” Sony IMX586 48 MP f / 2.2 with 119.7º field of view + 5 MP f / 2.4 color filter camera + Dual LED Flash + Multi Autofocus (PDAF + LAF + CAF)
Frontal: 16MP f / 2.45 Sony IMX471 with 1.0μm pixel size
Battery 4,510 mAh with fast charge (Warp Charge 307 30W) and wireless charging (Warp Charge 30 Wireless 30W)
Others Alert Slider, Haptic Vibration Engine, Dolby Atmos Audio, On-Screen Optical Fingerprint Reader, Face Unlock, USB 3.1 Type C, Dual Nano SIM
Sensors Accelerometer, Electronic Compass,
Gyroscope, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity
Sensor, Core Sensor, Laser Sensor,
Flicker detection sensor, front RGB sensor
ConnectivityWifi 2 × 2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax, 2.4G / 5G,
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.1 with support for aptX, aptX HD,
LDAC and AAC
NFC
Dual band gps + GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, SBAS, A-GPS
Colors Onyx Black (black), Glacial Green (green), Ultramarine Blue (blue)
In addition to the most advanced, it is also the most expensive mobile in the history of the brand. Still, it’s still cheaper than some of the more expensive models from other brands.
OnePlus 8 Pro
Points for and against
In favor
One of the best screens ever seen on a mobile
Fantastic construction, now with water resistance and lighter than the OnePlus 7 Pro
Extremely fast and powerful
30W wireless charging is VERY fast
OxygenOS continues to offer one of the best Android experiences
Versatile and highly competent photographic system
Against
The curved screen subtracts more points than it contributes
Autonomy is only correct
Samsung Galaxy S20 +
Once again, the middle brother of the Galaxy S It is the most recommended. The Samsung Galaxy S20 is a fantastic terminal, but in certain aspects it falls somewhat short of its older brothers. And the Galaxy S20 Ultra is a terminal loaded with technologies and novelties, which unfortunately do not justify its price of 1,400 euros.
Except for the odd difference in size and photographic section, the Galaxy S20 Plus is not much different from the Galaxy S20 Ultra, despite the fact that between the two the price difference is close to 400 euros. This intermediate version maintains the Dynamic AMOLED display at 120 Hz, the Exynos 990 processor along with 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and adds a 12-megapixel main sensor that has proven to deliver results that are up to, or even superior to, the Ultra model itself with its 108-megapixel sensor.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
Technical sheet and specifications
Dimensions 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm,
188 grams
6.7-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display
120 Hz refresh rate
Resolution WQHD + (3,200 x 1,440 pixels) 525 ppi
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
RAM8 / 12GB LPDDR5
One UI 2.0 operating system based on Android 10
Storage 128 GB UFS 3.0 expandable by micro SD up to 1 TB
CamerasRear 12 MP (main) ƒ / 1.8, OIS. 12 MP (wide angle) ƒ / 2.2. 64 MP (telephoto) ƒ / 2.0, zoom
3X hybrid, 30X digital, OIS, ToF
Frontal 10 MP ƒ / 2.2
Battery 4,500 mAh with 25W fast charge
Wireless charging
Wireless PowerShare Reverse Wireless Charging
Others IP68 protection, 5G, Dolby Atmos Stereo Speaker by AKG, stereo speakers, on-screen ultrasonic fingerprint reader
Colors: Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black
Day by day, the price of the terminal in its 4G version – the most recommended at present, in my opinion – has fallen significantly until it is below 800 euros, I’m afraid the Galaxy S20 Plus is the Galaxy S20 you deserve.
Samsung Galaxy S20 +
Points for and against
In favor
The most balanced and recommendable S20 series model
One of the best screens in its category
Good performance and autonomy
Cameras capture high-quality images in virtually any scene
Against
Its photographic section is still not at the level of the best
realme X50 Pro
The affordable high-end is in danger, and it is now when it is necessary to value more than ever the brands that still bet on building mobile phones cutting-edge specifications at a reduced price. And of all of them, probably the realme X50 Pro be the reference.
Day by day, the realme X50 Pro is one of the few phones next to the POCO F2 Pro that offers a Snapdragon 865 for less than 600 euros. But it is not the only jewel of its technical sheet: it also integrates a 90 Hz AMOLED display, up to 12 GB of RAM and a camera system led by a sensor 64 megapixels accompanied by three other sensors.
realme X50 Pro 5G
Specifications
Dimensions 158.96 x 74.2.7 x 9.36 mm
207 grams of weight
6.44-inch Super AMOLED display
Gorilla Glass 5
90 Hz refresh rate
Resolution Full HD + (2400 x 1080 pixels)
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G
RAM6 / 8 / 12GB LPDDR5
Operating system: Real UI based on Android 10
Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.0
CamerasRear: 64 MP f / 1.8 main + 8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle + 12 MP f / 2.5 telephoto lens with 5X hybrid zoom + 2 MP portrait lens. 20x hybrid zoom
Frontal: 32 MP + 8 MP
4,200 mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charge
Others On-screen fingerprint reader, USB Type C, NFC, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS dual frequency, vibration motor Tactile Linear Motor
The device stands out for its exceptional performance, added to a more than correct autonomy with one of the fastest charging systems today, and a very capable photographic system. All this, at a price that starts from only 599 euros.
realme X50 Pro 5G
Points for and against
In favor
Its repertoire of specifications makes it one of the most powerful and best performing mobiles on the market
Remarkable autonomy added to one of the fastest charges on a mobile
Versatile photographic system
One of the first “affordable” 5G mobiles
Against
Its screen is not as good quality as that of other competing models
“Tele” and “ultra wide” cameras do not provide a result at the level of the main sensor
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
Xiaomi is another that, like OnePlus, this year has decided to get on the train of the “ultra-premium segment. With his My 10 Pro, the Beijing giant intends to put conventional firms on the ropes.
It is one of the most advanced and ambitious mobiles to date. This is demonstrated by its price, 999 euros, and its technical sheet loaded with the most cutting-edge specifications on the market.
Ride a Snapdragon 865, plus 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage. All this, together with a 4,500 mAh battery with support for wireless charging and fast charging. Its screen stands at 6.67 inches, with AMOLED technology and 90Hz refresh rate.
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
Technical sheet and specifications
Dimensions 162.6 x 74.8 x 8.96 mm
6.67-inch AMOLED display, Full HD + resolution, 19.5: 9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
RAM8 / 12 GB
Operating system MIUI 11 on Android 10
Storage 256/512 GB UFS 3.0
Cameras Main 108 MP f / 1.6 + bokeh 12 MP f / 2.0 + wide angle 20 MP f / 2.2 + 10x telephoto f / 2.4 | 20 MP front
Battery 4,500 mAh with 50W fast charge, 30W wireless charge and 10W reverse
Others On-screen fingerprint reader, stereo speakers, 5G, NFC
Starting price From 659 euros to change
The Mi 10 Pro is the most extreme model in the brand’s catalog, and without a doubt one of the most attractive. It is true that its price is higher than the previous generations of this series, but news and improvements they justify the price increase to a certain extent.
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
Points for and against
In favor
A big screen in every way
Power left over
Versatile and highly capable camera system
Against
The few differences from the Mi 10 make it difficult to justify its price
OPPO Find X2 Pro
The OPPO Find X2 Pro is a twin brother to OnePlus 8 Pro with different software and a better camera. That definition is more than enough to consider one of the best high-end phones of 2020.
The original Find X did not succeed on the market despite its innovative format. For this reason, the brand decided to opt for a somewhat more conventional format with the Find X2 Pro, its most leading model to date. It has a technical file formed, among other things, by a Huge 6.67-inch Quad HD + screen with a 120-hertz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage.
Although OPPO’s OnePlus 8 Pro and Find X ”use the same Sony IMX689 sensor 48-megapixel camera as the primary camera, OPPO’s flagship model adds a “telephoto” camera with periscope format capable of capturing images with 5x zoom, a trait that the OnePlus model lacks. Therefore, it is a terminal with a more versatile and advanced photographic system.
OPPO Find X2 Pro, technical sheet
Dimensions74.4 x 165.2 x 8.8
200 grams
Screen 6.7 inch
120Hz, 3168 x 1440 pixels Quad HD + 513 ppi
20: 9 aspect ratio
Gorilla Glass 6 Brightness up to 1200 nits
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
RAM12 GB LPDDR5
Operating systemColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10
Storage 512 GB UFS 3.0
CamerasRear triple, 48 + 48 + 13 megapixels, 5x optical zoom, 60x digital zoom, 3D zoom, image stabilization, autofocus, face detection, 4K video
Frontal 32 MP
2,260 mAh battery with 65W fast charge
Others IP65, 3D glass, ceramic or vegan leather back, Wi-Fi 6, NFC
Without a doubt, we are before one of the most advanced and leading mobile phones on the market. This is made clear by its price of more than 1,000 euros.
OPPO Find X2 Pro
Points for and against
In favor
It is beautiful, with one of the best screens and 120 Hz that make the difference.
The Snapdragon 865 copes with everything.
Its autonomy is good, its fast charge surprising.
You can take good pictures in any situation.
Against
Wireless charging is not essential, but we must have it if we pay more than 1,000 euros.
Huawei P40 Pro
It is one of the great forgotten in the high-end of 2020, but the Huawei P40 Pro deserves your attention like any other mobile in its category.
The lack of Google services makes it a somewhat more difficult mobile to recommend than other competing options. However, the P40 Pro is an extremely leading terminal, thanks to a technical sheet led by the Kirin 990 5G processor, a 6.58-inch OLED screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate, 8 GB of RAM and a photographic system developed together with LEICA, headed by a 50 megapixel resolution camera.
Huawei P40 Pro
Specifications
Dimensions 158.2 x 72.6 x 8.95 mm
Weight 203 grams
Display 6.58-inch OLED panel QHD + (2640 × 1200) 90Hz
Pixel Density 440 pixels per inch
Kirin 990 5G OctaCore CPU Processor 2x Cortex-A76 2.86 Ghz, 2x Cortex-A76 2.36 Ghz, 4x Cortex A55 1.95 Ghz
RAM8 GB
Operating system Android 10 AOSP under EMUI 10.1
Storage 128 or 256 GB
CamerasRear:50-megapixel UltraVision main sensor with RYYB, 4-in-1 pixel grouping, f / 1.9, OIS, 40-megapixel video and ultra-wide-angle camera, f / 1.8, 12-megapixel SuperSensing telephoto, f / 3.4, TOF sensorFrontal: 32 megapixel dual camera, f / 2.2, depth sensor, IR sensor, TOF sensor, autofocus
4,200 mAh battery with fast charge
Others 5G connectivity, NFC, Qi wireless charging
Its price, from 1,099 euros, takes you to compete from you to you with the most expensive mobiles on the market. And, despite the lack of Google services, it deserves a place in the top of best high-end phones 2020.
Huawei P40 Pro, Andro4all opinion and note
Should I buy the Huawei P40 Pro?
In favor
Good 90Hz display
Battery to last the whole day
Very competent camera
Very careful design
Against
Absence of Google
Occasional ghost touches at the edges
LITTLE F2 Pro
One of the last to reach the high-end segment in 2020 is, in turn, one of the cheapest and most attractive. The LITTLE F2 Pro It came to an end to succeed the successful POCO F1, with improvements in design, display, power and camera.
At a price of 549 euros In its most affordable edition, it is difficult not to recommend the POCO F2 Pro. It has the same Snapdragon 865 processor as the rest of the competition’s high-end models, up to 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage in its version. more advanced. All this, added to a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD resolution, and a camera system led by a 64-megapixel sensor.
It is true that, compared to other models such as the realme X50 Pro, details such as higher screen refresh rate are missing. Still, it is necessary to take into account that we are talking about a 50 euros cheaper model in its base version.
LITTLE F2 Pro
Specifications
Dimensions163.3 x 75.4 x 8.9 mm
218 grams
6.67-inch AMOLED display
Up to 1200 nits maximum brightness / 800 nits typical brightness
100% DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut
Corning Gorilla Glass 5
HDR10 +
180 Hz sampling rate
Resolution Full HD + (2400 × 1080 pixels)
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Adreno 650 GPU
LiquidCool Technology 2.0
RAM6 GB LPDDR4x / 8 GB LPPDDR5
Operating system MIUI 11 based on Android 10
Storage 128 GB UFFS 3.0 / 256 GB UFS 3.1
CamerasRear 64 MP 1 / 1.7 ″ Sony IMX686, 0.8μm, f / 1.69, 7P lens, OIS + 5 MP (50mm) “telemacro” + 2 MP depth sensor + 13 MP 123 ° ultra-wide-angle. 8K video recording Frontal 20 MP pop-up with video at 120 FPS
Battery 4.700 mAh with 30 W fast charge
Others On-screen optical fingerprint reader, NFC, IP53 protection, IR emitter, Wi-Fi 6, Z-Axis vibration motor, 3.5mm headphone port, USB
Type C, 360º ambient light sensor
LITTLE F2 Pro
Points for and against
In favor
Design more modern than the previous POCO F1.
Unmatched price / specification ratio
Against
A higher refresh rate is required on the screen.
