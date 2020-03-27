Many believe that art and science are separate things. You could not be more wrong. In fact, when music and science come together, amazing things happen. And it is that at the end of the day, far from being exclusive disciplines, they are complementary. Science inspires art and art inspires science. It is and always has been. Both start from curiosity and the incredible creative process of the human being. Einstein was playing the violin, Queen guitarist Brian May has a PhD in astrophysics.

Science and technology have inspired hundreds of songs throughout history, but they have also inspired album covers, some of them iconic. Here are some of the best science-inspired album covers:

Pink Floyd – Dark Side of the Moon

At the height of Pink Floyd’s popularity in the 1970s, the British band’s visually appealing album covers and iconography complemented the genius of their sound and sparked a revolution in musical art. Nowhere is the power of Pink Floyd’s visual appeal more evident than on the cover of The Dark Side of the Moon, released in 1973. The Dark Side of the Moon is not just one of the best albums ever made, his cover became a visual icon for the band, creating a before and after of what a cover can mean.

The creative geniuses on the cover of The Dark Side of the Moon are Aubrey Powell and Storm Thorgerson, who are also responsible for creating some of rock’s most memorable album covers, like Led Zeppelin’s Houses of the Holy. For this cover, and after hours of brainstorming sessions that ran from night until 4:00 a.m., Horgerson showed Powell a black and white photograph of a prism with a colored beam projected through it., an image I had also noticed in a physics textbook. It was immediately approved by the band, which in no way wanted its name or the name of the album in any visible place.

This physical phenomenon caused by a prism is called refractive scattering. It happens when white light, like the one emitted by the suns, passes through a transparent medium and refracts itself, showing the respective colors that make up the outlet.. Different colors of light have a wavelength and a specific frequency, so when passing through the prism, they separate and leave independently.

Joy Division – Unknown Pleasures

Joy Division’s iconic debut album cover features a strange white-on-black pattern that has been featured on a million t-shirts since 1979. But when you wear your shirt, do you know what this pattern really is? The cover of Unknown Pleasures from 1979 is perhaps the most enduring image of the post-punk era, and this is no accident.

The white on black line drawing evoked a lot of mystery in those days. In those days before the Internet, information about Joy Division was scarce: the band’s names were not on the record and there was no way for the photos of the musicians to appear. What did the enigmatic waveform symbolize?Millions of people wondered when they heard “Disorder”.

Not long after, the image was found to be a stacked diagram of the radio emissions emitted by a pulsar, that is, a rotating neutron star. Originally named CP 1919, the specific pulsar for this cover was the first to be discovered in 1967 by student Jocelyn Bell Burnell and her supervisor Antony Hewish of Cambridge University.

When a neutron star rotates, it emits electromagnetic radiation in a beam like a beacon, which can be picked up by radio telescopes. This radiation is emitted by the star’s incredible rotational speed and is one of the few things that can escape it. A point on its surface may be moving at speeds of up to 70,000 km / s. The only thing that prevents a pulsar from falling apart due to its centrifugal force, is the powerful gravitational field they have.

The Strokes – Is This It (U.S. Edition)

The 2001 album’s first release from The Strokes Is This It featured a photograph of a naked woman’s hip, with a black gloved hand resting suggestively on her, and has been hailed as one of the best covers of albums of all time. However, for the American release of the album a few months later, the band decided to replace the woman’s butt with a psychedelic photograph of the traces left by subatomic particles in a bubble chamber.

Bubble chambers are an ancient technology used to study subatomic particles. What is done in these chambers is that a chamber is filled with liquid hydrogen. When a charged particle, either by natural radioactivity or by a particle collider, passes through liquid hydrogen, it causes the hydrogen around it to boil, leaving a trail of bubbles in its wake. The bubbles were photographed and studied to determine what type of particles had passed through.

The Strokes cover image is an artistically enhanced photo of this physical phenomenon. The tight spirals are electrons, while the straighter tracks are from heavier particles like muons and protons.. Bubble chambers were used in nuclear and particle physics research for several decades of the 20th century, but have been replaced by modern wire chambers. It is very interesting to see in some traces of these particles the famous Fibonacci sequence …

Metallica – Death Magnetic

Death Magnetic from 2008, Metallica’s ninth studio album, is not specifically known for being one of the best and most iconic of his brilliant career. Yes, it has jewels like “Broken, Beat & Scarred”, but every good fan knows that there are several albums out there that overshadow it by default. However, Metallica chose to include some science in both the name of their album and the incredible cover.

Death Magnetic refers to the physical phenomenon called magnetic field or magnetism. Something quite familiar in the common vocabulary, but the net, do you know well how and why a magnetic field works? Why are there these forces of repulsion and attraction on these objects? It is time to know well what this natural physical phenomenon is about. A magnetic field, just like the one featured on the cover of Death Magnetic, is, by definition, a mathematical description of the magnetic influence of electric currents and magnetic materials.

A magnetic source can be a magnet, a moving charge, or an electric current. One of the main characteristics of a magnetic field is that they are dipole (its positive and negative sides). Magnetic fields are produced by the movement of electrons in any of the sources, creating a force field. For example, our planet has a natural magnetic field, also called a geomagnetic field. In the center of the Earth there is cast iron created by high temperatures. And thanks to the Earth’s rotation, this metallic liquid is in constant movement, forming an electric current that protects us from the sun’s radiation.

Muse – The 2nd Law

If we are going to talk about records with science covers, we have to force Muse’s 2nd Law here. This is the sixth studio album by the British band released in 2012. The name of this cool album refers to the second law of thermodynamics, and the album cover presents a map of the neural pathways of the human brain, which was taken from the Human Connectome Project.

These neural pathways are literally our wiring. Thanks to them we can function, move, think, feel and really everything that makes us us. A neural pathway connects one part of the nervous system to another through bundles of axons called tracts. The optic tract that extends from the optic nerve is an example of a neural pathway because it connects the eye to the brain.

The pathways, made up of neurons, are created in the brain based on our habits and behaviors. As people participate in new activities, they train their brains to create new neural pathways. Pathways are strengthened by repetition until behavior is the new normal. So that thing about training the brain to be smarter is completely true.

Pearl Jam – Binaural

To start the millennium in the best possible way, Pearl Jam released their sixth studio album titled Binaural. This album, in addition to featuring Matt Cameron, former drummer of Soundgarden as its new member, and jewels like “Light Years” and “Thin Air”, also featured a cover completely taken over by space.

The cover of Binaural, which appears to represent a blue-green eye surrounded by various translucent circles, It is actually an image of the Hourglass Nebula, located about 8,000 light years away from Earth, which was digitally photographed by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope in January 1996.. The shape of the Hourglass Nebula is thought to be produced by the expansion of a fast stellar wind within a slowly expanding cloud, which is denser near its equator than its poles.

The vivid colors emitted by the nebula are the result of different layers of elements that are expelled from the dying star, in this case helium, nitrogen, oxygen and carbon. Many other nebulae of the style have been discovered throughout the cosmos.

Dawn of Midi – Dysnomia

Dawn of Midi is not a worldwide known band, although it is talented. To see that it is not a joke, Thom Yorke himself in 2016, chose the band to open a couple of Radiohead concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York. To jump into this band, Dawn of Midi is a Brooklyn based acoustic ensemble Composed by Aakaash Israni from India on double bass, Amino Belyamani from Morocco on piano and Qasim Naqvi from Pakistan on drums. They were formed in 2007, and to date they have three albums released, the last one, which we are going to talk about.

Dysnomia is an album that in its beautiful cover presents a physical phenomenon called turbulent flow. The definition of this es the movement of a fluid that occurs chaotically. The particles in this phenomenon move disorderly and the trajectories of the particles are found forming periodic eddies. The interesting thing is that in the photography of Fabian Oefner, creator of the Dysnomia cover, disorder and chaos is what we did not find. Rather perfect and beautiful forms created by nature.

In his latest work, he puts a variety of colored paints on a rod connected to an electric drill to produce some notable shots of moving fluid. Who would have thought that combining acrylics with power tools could give such incredible photos? On the cover, the musicians decided to have it in black and white, creating something really surreal.