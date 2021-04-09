The 64-bit OneDrive client for Windows is available

Microsoft has announced the launch of the 64-bit OneDrive, the client that enables access to your cloud storage service and that is included by default in Windows 10.

The 64-bit OneDrive is in the public preview phase and has been released for Windows 10 Insiders. Microsoft hopes to release it in a general way during this month of April through a system update, although other users can install it manually.

The new version is recommended for computers that handle large files, for those who move a large number of files and in general for anyone who is working with 64-bit Windows systems where Microsoft promises a higher performance due to its processing capacity and memory use.

The truth is that 32-bit architectures are now a minority and are only maintained for compatibility reasons. The massive presence of 64-bit processors and machines has relegated them and the problem is that they force an investment in maintenance and support that could be devoted to the development of 64-bit versions.

32-bit operating systems have an expiration date. Apple already announced in 2018 that macOS High Sierra would be the last system to support 32-bit applications, while Canonical had announced the end of 32-bit versions for Ubuntu a year earlier. Microsoft has taken longer, but last year it phased out 32-bit delivery to OEMs and all Windows 10 PCs since then must be 64-bit.

And they are not only operating systems but in all software in general. For years, browsers such as Chrome and Firefox have already implemented 64 bits by default in their main distribution. Google announced the roadmap for the transition to 64-bit apps and the final end for 32-bit apps supported in its official Google Play store. Apple itself abandoned 32-bit apps starting with iOS 11.

64-bit OneDrive

This client is installed by default in Windows 10 (although it can be uninstalled) and allows you to synchronize files from Microsoft’s cloud storage service and local machines. By integrating into the System File Explorer it offers a way very easy to manage files and folders, in the same way that we would do with any other installed locally.

To use the 64-bit OneDrive you will need to use a machine with a 64-bit Windows system and obviously a 64-bit Intel or AMD x64 processor. ARM processor machines are not yet supported. Microsoft is working on x64 emulation for ARM64 devices on the Insider channel.

If you want to use it, you can now download the updated 64-bit version and it will install over the current version. Microsoft will release an update later to update the client.