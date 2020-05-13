Europa Press

La Jornada newspaper

Tuesday May 12, 2020, p. 8

Madrid. On the occasion of his 60th birthday, Bono shared a list of the 60 songs that saved my life … without which I could not have lived, the ones that brought me from there to here, from zero to 60.

Additionally, he wrote a series of fan letters to various artists such as Zucchero and Luciano Pavarotti, Billie Eilish, David Bowie, Massive Attack, Daft Punk, and Pharrel and Kraftwerk.

Topics selected by the U2 leader include the following.

Luciano Pavarotti, Bono & Zucchero (Miserere); Sex Pistols (Anarchy In the UK); Kanye West (Black Skinhead) Billie Eilish Everything i wanted); David Bowie (Life on Mars?); The Beatles (I Want to Hold your Hand); Ramones (Swallow My Pride); The Clash (Safe European Home); Public Enemy (Fight The Power); Patti Smith (People Have the Power); John Lennon (Mother); The Rolling Stones (Ruby Tuesday); Elton John (Daniel); Andrea Bocelli (With Te Partiro); Elvis Presley (Heartbreak Hotel); Johnny Cash (Hurt). This Mortal Coil (Song to the Siren); Kraftwerk (Neon Lights); The Fugees (Killing Me Softly With His Song): Prince (When Doves Cry); Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams & Nile Rodgers (Get Lucky).

Madonna (Ray of Light); JAY-Z feat. Alicia Keys (Empire State of Mind); Talking Heads (Love Goes to Building on Fire); Lou Reed (Satellite of Love); The Verve (Bitter Sweet Symphony); Joy Division (Love Will Tear Us Apart); New Order (True Faith); REM (Nightswimming); Adele (Chasing Pavements); Arcade Fire (Wake Up); Pixies (Monkey Gone to Heaven); Oasis (Live Forever)

Iggy Pop (Lust for Life); Gavin Friday (Angel); Massive Attack (Safe From Harm); Kendrick Lamar feat. U2 (XXX); Bob Marley & The Walers (Redemption Song); Echo and the Bunnymen (Rescue); Nirvana (Smells Like Teen Spirit); Pearl Jam (Jeremy); Bob Dylan (Most of the Time); Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar (Freedom); Depeche Mode (Walking In My Shoes); Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds (Into My Arms).

