Apple is still Apple, and the prices of its products are high by definition, among other things because they are of high quality. However, there are times when the company leaves us open-mouthed on certain products, and not exactly for good.

The Mac Pro, its most powerful computer, focused on professional use, was presented last year, and although it is a device that comes in a tower format, We have the option of replacing the static legs with wheels. And, as we already told you at the time, these wheels cost neither more nor less than 500 euros in Spain, the same as the four tires of a car. And today we are going to tell you about the 6 high-end mobiles (or almost) that you can buy with these 500 euros.

The 6 ideal phones that you can buy with what the wheels of the Mac Pro cost

Realme X2 Pro

The first of the terminals that you can buy for what the wheels of the Mac Pro cost is the Realme X2 Pro, a device that we analyzed a few months ago and that was crowned as the flagship killer last year, since for less than 500 euros it offered us things that other terminals for a higher price did not.

It is a device with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 12 GGB of RAM and 256 GB of storage internal. The most capable hardware and one that is well worth betting on, as this amount of RAM ensures a great duration over time.

On the other hand, it has a quad 64-megapixel rear camera capable of offering good performance in almost all situations, just like its 90 Hz panel that will allow us to enjoy great fluidity.

Huawei P30

The P30 is Huawei’s flagship for last year, and this terminal was one of the best opinions managed to raise last year. And also, it has the advantage of being one of the latest Huawei terminals that comes with Google Play services pre-installed, so you have full access to Google Play Services.

The device has the Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 980, one of the best processors of the past year and that will ensure good performance in anything you try to do with it, and this also helps 6 GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy S10e

In this case we have before us the great surprise of last 2019, a terminal that Samsung launched as a somewhat cheaper alternative to their flagships, but that it maintained some of the best characteristics of these, such as the hole in the screen or the Exynos 9820 processor.

Inside It has 128 GB of storage and 6 GB of RAM memory, and the size of its screen is 5.8 inches, dimensions of the most compact, and that it costs a lot to find in other terminals today, at a time when it costs to find devices less than 6 inches.

Google Pixel 3A XL

Cheap but effective models are always a good bet, and the Google Pixel 3A XL is one of those devices that give us a lot of added value for a contained price. It is not a high-end processor device, but it can still be a flagship killer.

And it is that, the Google terminal, which has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and 4 GB of RAM it has the virtue of being one of the devices with the best photographic section, thanks to its 12.2 megapixel sensor and Google’s splendid photographic processing.

On the other hand, being a terminal of the big G, we know that it is a guarantee in terms of software, and that it will be kept updated for a few years.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is the first Lite device in the Note family, and it’s the cheapest stylus terminal you can buy, And if you have tried this accessory and you like it, this device is the best option you have to have it for a cheap price.

Inside, this terminal mounts the Samsung Exynos 9810, the same processor as the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, which is capable of performing at a high level today and that will give you a good experience

Xiaomi Black Shark 2

The Black Shark 2 is one of the terminals with the best value for money right now, since its price has dropped quite a bit compared to its 549 euros at the start, and it has high-end hardware –from last year, of course– that can be used by practically all types of users, especially if the user in question is fond of playing with a mobile phone.

This device has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, which are accompanied by the Adreno 640 and 8 GB of RAM with which any game will perform perfectly, and that is something that the software will also help, which is capable of optimizing the experience when in applications that require high performance.

This Black Shark 2 has a 6.39-inch AMOLED screen to Full HD + and a 4,000 mAh battery that can last all day with no problem.

Follow Andro4all