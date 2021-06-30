The 6 tips you need to prepare your car before the holidays | Motor

We tell you 6 tips to get your car ready before the summer holidays: parts to check, accessories that you cannot forget, tricks to keep in mind …

With the arrival of summer, many of us pack our bags and take the car to enjoy a well-deserved vacation. But How should we prepare our car to face a trip this summer? Is any special maintenance necessary during our holiday stay?

In this list of 6 tips to get your car ready before summer vacation The recommendations of the eBay motor channel are collected in alliance with Ángel Espinosa, known on social networks as @AngelMasGas, who draws on his own experience on the road to prepare this list of tips.

1. Previous preparation

A good review before embarking on a trip is crucial to avoid problems and for this, a key part is the tires. According to the DGT data, 60% of road accidents caused by mechanical failure of the car are due to the tires. “It is essential to know the condition of the car’s wheels before embarking on any trip, be it short or long distance. These can be worn or have grooves or breaks, which can be very dangerous when using our vehicle ”, states Ángel. In addition, “to avoid getting scared, we have to go to any gas station or get a manual meter to check that the air in these is correct.”

2. Always carry signage objects with you

The heat, the rush and the escapes sometimes make us make more abrupt movements or take the car to a limit where it has never been before. For this reason, it is essential to carry approved lights or a gadget to signal, in order to avoid penalties and always be protected if our day goes wrong.

3. Check list for component review

Brakes, lights and warning lights. “All the components of a vehicle are essential to guarantee a safe journey. That’s why it’s important to check them all: from the brakes to the lights. One way to do it and not leave anything to ourselves is to prepare a list with each of the aspects to be reviewed and to check one by one, ”says Espinosa. On the other hand, “carrying spare parts of this type of parts in the car, in addition to being mandatory, is always useful, since they can get us out of any trouble”.

4. Don’t forget the air conditioning!

During the summer months, high temperatures are also protagonists. Therefore, to avoid having a bad time while driving, Ángel recommends “checking the air conditioning and making sure everything works correctly. In addition, we must check that it has cargo with margin before embarking on the trip so that, if not, we can find a solution in time “. Before traveling, he recommends “putting the air into operation beforehand to avoid bad odors that may have accumulated.”

5. Anti-puncture kit

Summer vacations and getaways can make us not always ready for a flat tire. “For this reason, it is essential to always carry a series of basic tools in the trunk in order to always be ready for what may happen,” says the expert. On the other hand, a first-aid kit can always save us from a vicissitude that arises.

6. The multipurpose starter, always in the trunk

A power bank that allows mobile phones, cars and lighting to be charged is essential if we are going to make a getaway. “In this way, if we leave the lights on or the battery fails, we will always have an option B to be able to light up or even start the car.”

In addition, as we told you at the beginning, it is important to take into account these tips to maintain the car once we have arrived at our holiday destination, because for many people arriving at the holiday destination means forgetting about the day-to-day aspects. However, Ángel recommends “avoiding it at all costs, since, in this way, we will prevent our car from being damaged and we will avoid repairs”:

Make use of protectors. If this summer you move to areas of high heat or humidity, it is essential to get a protector for your car. “The sun, humidity, rain or cold in mountain areas can damage and wear out the bodywork of our cars,” says Ángel. Currently, “there are many protectors that can be placed easily and quickly, and will help us protect our vehicle from inclement weather.” Start the car regularly. “It is also not advisable to leave the car without moving it throughout the holidays, as this can cause the battery to discharge completely or even fail. For this reason, starting it every three or four days is always a good option, ”says Espinosa. Move the car. “If we want to prevent the wheels from wearing out or deforming, it is also advisable to move our vehicle from time to time. We can take advantage of it to visit places near the holiday home or to go shopping, for example ”. Leave the tank full (especially in very hot areas). “If our car spends many days parked in hot areas, it can happen that the gasoline evaporates.” Therefore, “keeping the deposit at half or full is a good option to avoid getting a surprise on the day we return home,” says Ángel.

And finally, a curious fact. How do you think the Spanish maintain their vehicles? Will they buy spare parts and spare parts to keep it up to date and with parts in perfect order of use? Well yes, because according to internal data from the aforementioned spare parts sales platform, an engine item is bought every 28 seconds in Spain, an accessory or car part every minute and a motorcycle item every three minutes. In addition, the platform has sold more than 80 million engine parts worldwide.

We hope that now that you know the six tips for getting your car ready before summer break, do not hesitate to purchase the necessary parts or accessories.

This article was published in Autobild by Enrique Trillo.