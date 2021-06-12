The 6 superfoods that help you reduce intestinal inflammation

There are several ways that inflammatory bowel disease can present itself. It is a broad term that is used to describe different disorders that present chronic inflammation of the digestive tract and includes specific conditions such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. They are treatable, but chronic and lifelong conditions, usually presenting with diarrhea, rectal bleeding, abdominal pain, fatigue, and weight loss. The truth is that having a bowel disease can be debilitating and can sometimes lead to life-threatening complications. Based on this, it is nothing new to say that the quality of the diet and lifestyle play a fundamental role in its proper management, especially it helps to control disease during flare-ups and periods of remission.

Based on the above, the consumption of superfoods has drawn special attention. Being considered products with a significant nutrient density, they are related to a long list of therapeutic properties such as anti-inflammatories that can be a great ally. However, for these types of conditions, some abutments may not be the best option for inflammatory bowel disease such as Crohn’s. For example, those high in fiber may simply be too difficult to digest during an outbreak. The good news is that there are some oFoods rich in essential nutrients that are easier for the digestive tract to digest than othersFinally, we cannot forget that inflammatory bowel diseases can interfere with the way the body digests food and absorbs nutrients. Take note!

1. Salmon

In recent months, everything has been said about the immense benefits of following a diet that includes the consumption of fatty fish. Salmon is particularly noteworthy, characterized by being a protein of high biological value that is gentle on the stomach and is very rich in omega-3 fatty acids that have a powerful anti-inflammatory effect. According to a review published in September 2019 in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, it was found that omega-3 fatty acids reduced intestinal inflammation and they helped lead to disease remission in people with ulcerative colitis. Consuming it twice a week is a good recommendation, also bet on simple preparations without added saturated fat or very heavy seasonings.

2. Berries

The red fruit family is considered one of the healthiest and medicinal food groups on the planet, thanks to its high antioxidant content. Yezaz Ghouri, a gastroenterologist at the University of Missouri Health Care in Columbia, recommends fruits such as strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries because they are easily digestible for people with Crohn’s disease. In addition, its outstanding antioxidant activity protects cells against damage. According to a review published in 2018 in the Expert Review of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, blueberries are highly recommended as they are rich in anthocyanins, which They protect the body from oxidative damage and inflammatory conditions. They are a great fruit alternative, they are light, low in calories and rich in antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It is also very easy to integrate them into the diet, try to mix them with yogurt, which is also associated with benefits to reduce inflammatory symptoms.

3. Soy milk

One of the main dietary recommendations is to avoid whole dairy products, since lactose can greatly increase symptoms and is associated with Crohn’s disease. Betting on the consumption of alternative herbal drinks, instead of consuming cow’s milk is a basic. Although there are currently many options such as almond milk and oatmeal, the best recommendation is soy milk. The reason? It stands out for its high content in isoflavones that help reduce inflammation. A review published in June 2020 in the World Journal of Clinical Cases reported that isoflavones help regulate intestinal bacteria. It is worth mentioning that it is a specific measure for people with lactose intolerance, although in periods of flare-ups it is also a great general aid that gives a good rest to digestion.

4. Cooked vegetables

It is important to be very careful about consuming raw vegetables, as they can aggravate the symptoms of colitis, irritable bowel syndrome, and Crohn’s disease. Therefore, the golden rule is to consume soft and well-cooked vegetables, the best options are carrots, zucchini, potatoes, spinach and sweet potatoes, which are gentle on the digestion and are not so acidic. A good suggestion is to bet on the consumption of vegetable and low-fat broths, and vegetable purees, They function as a highly nutritious, comfort food that is easily digested by the digestive tract. As a recommendation, it is important to avoid the intake of vegetables that are very rich in fiber and those that produce gases, such as celery, broccoli, cabbage, Brussels sprouts and beets.

5. Sweet potato

The sweet potato is one of the most recommended vegetables for inflammation, in principle it is important to mention that it is one of the most nutritious, comforting and complete ingredients. It is an excellent source of vitamins A and C, B vitamins, manganese, potassium, and the amino acid tryptophan. A study published in June 2020 in the Journal of Coloproctology found that sweet potato is one of the top three anti-inflammatory foods eaten by people with Crohn’s disease. They are also incredibly satisfying and immense versatility, they can be roasted, boiled, steamed and in a rich puree, which the body and digestive system will undoubtedly appreciate. Avoid consuming the rind as it is usually quite stringy and can trigger an outbreak.

6. Yogurt

Yogurt is one of the best superfoods to protect digestive and intestinal health, the main reason is that is a rich source of probiotics, “Good bacteria”, which are associated with great benefits for health and the immune system. And unlike cow’s milk and cheese, yogurt is a dairy product that people with inflammatory bowel diseases tolerate well. Bacteria in yogurt help break down lactose, which facilitates digestion and improves absorption of nutrients, is also associated with anti-inflammatory benefits. The secret is to choose 100% natural yogurt without added sugar, it also bets on the variants that indicate on its label that it contains “Live and active cultures”.

