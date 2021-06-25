The 6 series you cannot miss on Netflix this July

My Heterodox Life

If you like fashion, this is your reality show of the month. Follow Julia Haart, who was the creative director of La Perla, the iconic luxury lingerie brand. It is currently the CEO of Elite World Group, the premier talent representation group in fashion, modeling and entertainment. Do Kendall Jenner, Irina Shayk and Coco Rocha sound familiar to you? They are some of the models represented.

Premiere: July 14

Atypical

Atypical. (Netflix)

It’s time to say goodbye to Atypical, a series that touched our hearts with the story of Sam and his family, and that made us rethink what it is to be normal? This season we will see Casey’s (Brigette Lundy-Paine) dilemma, as she was advised to give up her personal “drama” while working on the track at UCLA, but she seemed willing to juggle career and her relationship with Izzie. . And of course Sam (Keir Gilchrist) and Zahid (Nik Dodani) agreed to be roommates, an important step in their quest for independence.

Premiere: July 9