The 6 most serious side effects of eating fast food regularly



Fast foods are one of the leading causes of obesity in the world.

Fast food isn’t just cheap, it’s convenient, accessible, and of course delicious. Without a doubt, it is the most popular alternative for days in a hurry, with little time to cook or simply for when we want to give ourselves a guilty pleasure. However, excessive consumption of this type of food is a disease that afflicts modern society and is associated with serious long-term health consequences. The truth is that every day there are more fast food options and their growth is alarming. In fact, there is information released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which confirms worrying data: 1 in 3 American adults eat fast food more than one day of the week.

The reality is that consuming this type of food on a recurring basis brings with it many problems and one of the main ones is that life expectancy is considerably shortened. Studies have found that the higher the ratio of fast food restaurants to grocery stores and local produce vendors closer to home, the higher the prevalence of obesity and diabetes. that increase the risk of premature death, in those communities.

The truth is that in most cases, fast food is highly processed and contains large amounts of carbohydrates, added sugar, unhealthy fats and sodium. These foods almost always have a high in calories and offer little nutrition, many call them “empty calories.” In such a way that consuming it occasionally does not symbolize a major problem, however when these types of foods frequently replace nutritious whole foods in the diet, they affect health and any weight loss effort. Based on this, we took on the task of selecting the 6 Most Serious Side Effects of Eating a High Fast Food DietIt is worth mentioning that they can all happen to the body in a relatively short period of time.

1. You will feel listless and lethargic

There are several factors of fast food that activate our state of apathy, tiredness, fatigue and generally low energy. In principle the large portions cause us to overeat and with this digestion becomes much slower, the main consequence is the typical sleepiness and apathy that occurs after eating a lot. In addition, its high fat content makes us feel, refined flours, sodium and sugars, usually alter the mood.

2. Increased risk of skin conditions

Eating fast food not only affects health and weight, it is also associated with considerable skin damage. In fact, a poor diet is one of the main causes of the most common skin conditions such as acne, eczema, rashes and redness. Quite contrary to what we might think, the direct cause is not chocolate or fried foods. It’s the simple sugars, the white flour, and the empty carbs! These types of foods affect the function of antioxidants in the skin and are highly inflammatory.

3. Bloating and inflammation of the stomach

One of the most worrying aspects of fast foods is their high sodium content, which not only directly affects cardiovascular health. Excess sodium is one of the main causes of inflammation and fluid retention. Worst of all, it is a substance that is usually added in many ways in these types of foods, some of the most popular additives are: monosodium glutamate (MSG), sodium nitrite, sodium saccharin, sodium bicarbonate (sodium bicarbonate ) and sodium benzoate, which are used as flavorings or preservatives. Regarding dietary sodium limits, it is suggested that adults stay below 1,500 milligrams per day and should never consume more than 2,300 milligrams per day. So that you give yourself a clearer idea and think better of it: a single fast food can exceed 2,300 milligrams.

4. Lower memory and cognitive functioning

Fast foods like bacon burgers, some fried foods, and shakes often have a high in saturated fat. It is no news to say that saturated fats have long been proven to be able to adversely affect the heartBut there is also research to suggest that high intake of these types of fats can negatively affect brain function and memory. Therefore, according to medical experts: a higher intake of saturated fatty acids can affect the speed and flexibility of memory and prospective memory.

5. Possible constipation

In recent months, nutrition trends do not stop reminding us how important it is to get the right amount of fiberThat is why it is vitally important to consume vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts and seeds. Dietary fiber plays a dominant role in the digestive system and is also key to weight loss, thanks to its satiating potential. Fiber helps the digestive tract to function properly by removing waste from the body. It can help lower cholesterol and keep blood sugar levels normal. Unfortunately, most fast foods contain very poor levels of fiber, and their recurring consumption is quickly associated with a higher rate of constipation.

6. Higher risk of obesity

The most obvious consequence of a constant consumption of fast foods, without a doubt, is that there will be a huge increase in calories (largely empty) that you would consume per meal. High calorie intake can lead to obesity, putting you at risk for developing chronic diseases. There is a recent study published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition, in which adults who reported eating fast food on at least one of the two days they were surveyed by researchers they had a higher body mass index (BMI) than those who did not eat fast food. It’s no surprise to say that the researchers concluded that frequent fast food consumption can contribute to weight gain.

