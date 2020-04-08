Many of these American wagons are in fantastic collections

Collectors look for this type of vehicle and come to pay large amounts of money for these models.

Photo:

Wikimedia Commons

There are many legendary vehicles around the world, car manufacturers have had creations that have left their mark over time, and no one can deny that American manufacturers have extraordinary rigid-roof trucks.

Many of these American wagons are in fantastic collections. Most collectors look for this type of vehicle and end up paying large amounts of money for these models.

Here we leave you the six most interesting rigid-roof wagons of the post-war era.

AMC Cross Country Station Wagon 1956

Buick Special Riviera Wagon 1957

Mercury Colony Park 1957

Oldsmobile Super 88 Fiesta 1957

Chrysler New York Town and Country 1960

Dodge Polara 1960

***

It may interest you-

We recommend you

.