Photo:
Wikimedia Commons
There are many legendary vehicles around the world, car manufacturers have had creations that have left their mark over time, and no one can deny that American manufacturers have extraordinary rigid-roof trucks.
Many of these American wagons are in fantastic collections. Most collectors look for this type of vehicle and end up paying large amounts of money for these models.
Here we leave you the six most interesting rigid-roof wagons of the post-war era.
AMC Cross Country Station Wagon 1956
Buick Special Riviera Wagon 1957
Mercury Colony Park 1957
Oldsmobile Super 88 Fiesta 1957
Chrysler New York Town and Country 1960
Dodge Polara 1960
