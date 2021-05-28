The 6 healthiest current foods on the planet



Bet on integrating the consumption of these powerful foods into your daily diet, they are accessible, inexpensive and have an immense impact on our health.

Certain foods are simply the purest medicine. They fight disease, boost immune function, support mood, improve performance, and accelerate weight loss. All this therapeutic power is found in valuable current products and daily consumption, fresh, accessible and full of essential nutrients, there is no doubt that they have a long list of superpowers. The good news is that these super-foods that are characterized by having a tremendous impact on our state of health, they are easy to find and especially to integrate into the daily diet. Discover the list of the healthiest products that you simply cannot miss in your life, plus you will find some tips to maximize their benefits.

1. Olive oil

Of course olive oil had to top the list, it is simply one of the healthiest products on the planet and in history. It is said that the world’s first Olympic athletes around 776 BC were rewarded with jugs of olive oil for their athletic feats, today health experts consider it liquid gold for health. Not for nothing is it the star ingredient in the Mediterranean diet, thanks to its high content of monounsaturated fats, its regular intake is associated with a low incidence of cancer, heart disease and obesity, as well as a lower risk of stroke. There is also a recent study published in the journal PLOS ONE, conducted in people with a high prevalence of obesity and who followed a Mediterranean-style diet rich in olive oil, showing a 35% lower risk of metabolic syndrome and 43% lower risk of weight gain. It is considered one of the best fats for weight loss, thanks to its oleic acid content that is associated with benefits to reduce belly fat. To maximize your benefits: bet on the variants of “extra virgin” oil It is the one that has been cold pressed from olives and is considered the freshest and most fruity.

2. Lentils

In general, several members of the legume family belong to the list of the healthiest and most nutritious foods on the planet, yet lentils are simply the best and most economical dietary addition. They shine for their high content of essential nutrients, among which their content in vegetarian protein and fiber. Its consumption is associated with benefits to reduce inflammation, regulate cholesterol, facilitate the metabolism of fats and reduce appetite, not in vain are they considered the best food to lose weight. It is also a great source of resistant starch, a functional type of slow-digesting fiber, and as it passes through the digestive tract, resistant starch triggers the release of acetate: a molecule in the gut that tells the brain when to stop eating. The references on the medicinal power of lentils are immense, specifically there is a review of clinical trials on dietary legumes in which it was found that people who ate a daily serving of lentils (approximately 3/4 cup) were they felt 31% fuller on average compared to a control diet. They have also been proven to be one of the best sugar stabilizing foods. To maximize your benefits: Bet on a plant-based diet and replace the meat with a good bowl of lentils, you will increase your fiber intake for very few calories.

3. Walnuts

It’s no secret to say that walnuts are simply a staple in any healthy, weight-loss-focused diet. Since ancient times they have been valued for their immense nutritional and medicinal properties, in fact there is a new scientific study that suggests that a handful of walnuts contains nearly twice as many disease-fighting antioxidants than any other dried fruit. The reason is simple, walnuts are one of the best dietary sources of anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids and that is why they have been positioned as a particularly good food for the heart. A study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found that consuming walnuts one or more times a week was associated with up to a 19% lower risk of total cardiovascular disease and a 23% lower risk of coronary heart disease. To maximize your profits: monitor the correct conservation of the nuts (keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator) and bet on buying the raw versions, high temperatures can destroy the volatile oils of the nuts, while prolonged exposure to air can make the nuts become stale.

4. Oats

Not for nothing has oats received the title of being “The queen of cereals” and it is that it is one of the most beneficial whole grains for health. It is adored by young and old, it is a complete food, very versatile and generous, that shines for its unique nutritional composition. The oats is rich in a type of soluble fiber called beta-glucan and the anti-inflammatory compound avenanthramide, which together help prevent obesity-related health problems, such as heart disease and diabetes. One of the most significant references to its benefits: a 10-year long study published in the American Journal of Public Health, in which it was found that eating a serving of oatmeal (1 cup cooked) two to four times a week resulted in a 16% reduction in the risk of type 2 diabetes. A daily bowl showed an even greater risk reduction of 39%. There is also another relevant study in which it was found that three servings of whole grains per day (including oats) is a measure just as effective as taking drugs to lower blood pressurel, reducing the risk of heart disease by 15% in just 12 weeks. Last but not least, a study from Colorado State University showed that oats lower “bad” LDL cholesterol levels more effectively than wheat. It is also a great ally in weight loss, due to its immense satiating potential and its fiber content. To maximize your benefits: bet on steel-cut oats or the less processed versions, combine with red fruits, Greek yogurt and cinnamon.

5. Apples with skin

The popular phrase “an apple a day from the doctor will drive you away” has all of the truth The secret? You should always consume them with the peel, although for many the main reason for this advice is to preserve their fiber content (an average apple provides 4.5 grams), there are other valuable benefits. There is a growing body of research suggesting that actually valuable polyphenols are found in apple peel, non-digestible compounds of immense medicinal potential: they promote the growth of friendly bacteria in the intestine which helps to lose weight, reduce cholesterol and improve the functioning of the immune system. In fact, one study showed that 75 grams of apple (the equivalent of two medium-sized apples) is a simple eating habit that reduces “bad” cholesterol levels by 23%. To maximize your benefits: Chop the apple of your choice to eat alongside peanut butter or cheese for a light snack, cut into cubes to add to morning oatmeal, or have a whole one for a workout.

6. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are not only a classic of gastronomy worldwide, which carries numerous recipes of flavor, color and aroma, it is one of the lowest calorie and starchy vegetables available. In addition, it has been proven that it is one of the vegetables that Americans consume the most, research indicates that tomatoes are particularly rich in lycopene, an antioxidant that, unlike most of the nutrients in fresh produce, increases after cooking and processing. Based on this, dozens of studies support its medicinal power, which is based on a relationship between the regular intake of tomatoes rich in lycopene and a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, skin damage, and certain cancers. A recently published study showed that men who eat more than 10 servings of tomatoes a week have an 18% lower risk of developing prostate cancer. And a second study showed that a diet rich in tomato can help protect postmenopausal women from breast cancer by increasing levels of adiponectin, a hormone involved in regulating blood sugar and fat levels. To maximize your benefits: Go for organic tomato variants and cook them, research suggests that organic tomatoes may have higher levels of disease-fighting polyphenols and vitamin C.

