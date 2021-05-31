The 6 electric cars that led the way | Motor

Electric cars have evolved a lot, but only a few have been the pioneers in their history. These are six of the ones that made the difference.

Electric cars are the protagonists in today’s motorsports, but until now they have gone through many years of evolution. In that time there have been models that have marked a before and after. Here are some of them.

Nissan Leaf (2010)

It looked like a Martian amphibian, but in reality the Leaf was always a ordinary japanese compact-. Easy to drive and easy to own, of course, despite its complex and pioneering powertrain, absolutely reliable. It was sold around the world and made in Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It really was important.

These days, we can scoff at their autonomy from less than 160 km, but you can go further at city speeds. Try to drive 160 km in one day in London or Tokyo.

It was given a new body in 2017 and the one with the large battery will now go about three times as far. Still, Nissan didn’t really capitalize on its leadership in electric vehicles.

Tesla Model S (2012)

It may be used as a symbol by tech-savvy and eco-minded millionaires, but the Model S is much more than a hype. It has always been the electric of greater range and faster acceleration and sometimes the fastest of all. But it wasn’t just about the drums. It brought the world ultra-fast charging, dual-motor all-wheel drive, inclusive electricity, highly assisted driving, and many upgrades to another level.

The constant stream of improvements in batteries, electronics, motors, and software kept it at the forefront of the industry. In fact, when in 2022 Mercedes presents the EQE and Audi the A6 e-tron, its sedans will still have to face the Model S in its 10th year.

Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Electric Drive (2013)

Yes, it looks like a normal SLS – if a supercar with gull wings and exaggerated proportions could ever be ‘ordinary’ – but it hides revolutionary electrical technology. Each wheel had its own electric motor, giving him perfect torque vectoring thanks to blazingly fast software.

Its different riding modes could lead to extreme grip or smoky oversteer. Or, presumably, the ability to turn on its axis like a bulldozer.

The engines added 750 hp, which made it the most powerful Mercedes car to date. The drums came from the F1 team, who also played their part in the new AMG One.

Only nine units were sold, but it outperformed other older multi-engine hypercars from Rimac and Lotus.

BMW i3 (2013)

The i3 remains the most fascinatingly affordable electric vehicle. Its design does not try to hide its proportions: it is tall because the battery is underneath and it is narrow to shorten the frontal area. His carbon fiber body and his aluminum chassis they keep it light, so you can get away with a smaller battery. It’s wonderfully maneuverable in traffic, and the interior has an original and universal appeal.

We’d love to see a version with a longer wheelbase, a less polarized look, and room for a larger battery and trunk. Sadly, that structure costs too much, making it a dead end. Still, it has taught BMW a lot about electric vehicle driving, and that will be seen in many new models.

Hyundai Kona Electric (2018)

Basically, it is the anti-i3. The Kona is shaped like a common little crossover, which is what a good number of people want. Although it is small and was not originally designed to be an electric car, the brand managed to fit a battery of 64kWh in there.

The Koreans are excellent at handling engines and electronics for great autonomy. Thus, it offers 484 km according to the WLTP cycle in the restyling version and costs € 25,940 after the grants and with the financing plan. At the time of its launch, there was nothing that could match its relationship between autonomy and price.

It doesn’t have magically refined driving dynamics or a stunningly attractive interior, but it was a trailblazer nonetheless.

Porsche Taycan (2019)

Drives better than any other sports saloonIt accelerates so hard it hurts and it’s incredibly beautiful. Whatever your take on electric cars, here’s a machine that’s almost impossible not to like. The Porsche of electric vehicles.

If you like electric – or have an open mind to convert – this is wonderful. I recently drove the new BMW M3 and thought, “Why is the throttle response so inconsistent? Why do I have to wait for the impulse? Why is he always in the wrong gear? “That’s what happens after you’ve driven a Taycan.

Then Porsche will do a Electric Macan, and then an electric sports car. Thanks to the Taycan, we agree with that.

