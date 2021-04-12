A few days ago, the total value of cryptocurrency market exceeds 2 trillion dollars for the first time, doubling in approximately two months, amid growing institutional demand.

This digital money is increasingly present in all areas and already there are many places where you can buy with them nowadays. The best known to all is the bitcoin, what aim for $ 60,000.

But not only bitcoins are made up of cryptocurrencies. There is a wide variety of juicy alternatives that for experts in the field have a great future (and in some cases, almost better than bitcoin). If you want to know the 6 cryptocurrencies with the most future beyond bitcoin, according to experts, look at the video that we leave you above.