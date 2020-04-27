The circumstances of ex-minister Sergio Moro’s departure from the Jair Bolsonaro government fueled questions about how a new command in the Federal Police could affect cases involving the president’s children and allies.

PF investigates an alleged fake news scheme to attack authorities, which would be promoted by groups linked to the president

Photo: FLICKR FAMILY BOLSONARO / BBC News Brasil

Moro attributed his departure from the Ministry of Justice to pressure that the president would be exerting on the Federal Police, which he classified as “inadequate”. According to the former Lava Jato judge, Bolsonaro even asked for information about ongoing investigations, threatening the corporation’s autonomy.

Bolsonaro denied, on the same day, that he tried to interfere with the Federal Police (PF). “I never asked him (Moro) for the PF to shield me wherever I went,” said the president. He stated, however, that he asked for information about the activities of the PF to Moro in order to “decide well the future of this nation”.

Maurício Valeixo’s dismissal from the post of director-general of the Federal Police was published on Friday (04/24). Alexandre Ramagem, current director of Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency), is appointed as a probable new director general of the Federal Police.

On Sunday (26/04), Bolsonaro replied “so what?”, On a social network, to a message that said that Alexandre Ramagem is a friend of the president’s children.

“So what? Before I met my children, I met Ramage. Why should I be vetoed? Should I choose someone whose friend?” Wrote Bolsonaro.

Interferences?

The National Federation of Federal Police (Fenapef), which represents almost 15,000 federal police from across the country, released a note in which it says that “the Federal Police is a state police and not a government police, and therefore believes and defends that the institution must never be affected by political interference “.

Fenapef president Luís Antônio Boudens told BBC News Brasil that the federation will reinforce vigilance over possible attempts at political interference.

“We increase our care with the preservation of police officers involved in the investigations. Our surveillance will be more attentive,” he said.

He reinforces that it is the prerogative of the President of the Republic to choose the Director-General of the PF, but said that “an alert is created” when talking about a friendship relationship. “We do not consider, unless there is motivation discovered, that the change of director-general is an interference. This is provided for by law, there is no need to talk about a trample.”

When talking about an eventual attempt to intervene in the PF to undermine investigations, the two central points, according to Boudens, are changes in teams of investigators and some disproportionate cut in funds for areas of the Federal Police.

“Removing police officers from an investigative team without plausible reason is something that would raise suspicion,” explains Boudens.

See, below, 6 cases involving people close to President Jair Bolsonaro and who have some relationship with the Federal Police:

Former Lava Jato judge, Moro announced his resignation from the government and accused President Bolsonaro of trying to interfere in investigations

Photo: Adriano Machado / . / BBC News Brasil

1. CPMI of fake news

Two children of President Jair Bolsonaro – Carlos Bolsonaro, Rio’s councilman, and Eduardo Bolsonaro, federal deputy – are investigated by the Fake News Joint Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPMI).

Statements to the commission denounced the participation of Carlos and Eduardo in internet campaigns to attack political opponents, with frequent use of false news.

Targeted by attacks on websites and social networks, federal deputy and former government leader Joice Hasselmann (PSL-SP) submitted a dossier to the commission and accused Carlos and Eduardo Bolsonaro of driving the attacks. Another federal deputy, Alexandre Frota (PSDB-SP), also the target of attacks and another former ally, made similar accusations.

Frota said that documents sent by Facebook to the Chamber involved Eduardo Guimarães, an aide to Eduardo, in the scheme of virtual attacks. According to Frota, the documents revealed that Guimarães’ computer is linked to the Instagram account Bolsofeios, which makes several attacks against journalists and government critics.

Eduardo Bolsonaro said he was unaware of any link between his advisor and the account.

BBC News Brasil asked Carlos’ office for his position on the complaints, but received no response.

CPMI’s work has been reinforced, since the end of last year, by a delegate and a criminal expert specialized in cyber crime.

On April 22, Senate President Davi Alcolumbre (DEM) ordered the commission to be suspended during the coronavirus pandemic. With the decision, which goes against the interests of the Bolsonaro family, congressmen will have more time to investigate the issue.

The president of the CPI Mista das Fake News, senator Angelo Coronel (PSD-BA), has already said that he intends to summon Moro to speak to the commission.

2. Fake news survey

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) ordered an investigation into attacks on members of the court and Congress. The investigation, which is being handled in secrecy, had access to information collected by the Fake News CPMI and may become another source of concern for Eduardo and Carlos Bolsonaro.

Although the procedure is confidential, some results have already been released by the press. According to Folha de S.Paulo, the Federal Police identified Carlos Bolsonaro as one of the articulators of a criminal fake news scheme. And, according to Estadão, Bolsonarist entrepreneurs were identified who were financing attacks against court ministers on social networks.

After Moro left with accusations against Bolsonaro, STF minister Alexandre de Moraes, who is the rapporteur on the case, determined that the Federal Police command should keep the PF delegates working in this case. The measure was seen as a way to prevent an eventual substitution in the general directorate of the PF from influencing the investigation.

Fenapef’s Boudens says the Supreme Minister was agile. “We can even question that constitutionally, because the PF would have to decide on its own coordinators, but I understand that he was right to take the measure as preventive”.

3. Investigation of pro-coup acts

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, authorized the opening of an investigation to investigate the demonstrations held on April 19. The investigation request was made by the Attorney General, Augusto Aras, to determine if there was an act against democracy by federal deputies, which justifies the STF’s competence in the case. This investigation is also under secrecy.

On that date, President Jair Bolsonaro addressed protesters in front of the Army Headquarters. Among the protesters, there were advocates of closing Congress, the Supreme Court and a new AI-5, the institutional act that toughened the military regime and suppressed rights and freedoms. The president is not in the inquiry request.

Also in relation to this investigation, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who is the rapporteur and responsible for coordinating the investigations with the Federal Police, determined that the PF should keep in place the delegates who are already working on the case.

4. Queiroz case and the PF Superintendence in Rio

In August 2019, Bolsonaro announced the change of Federal Police superintendent in Rio de Janeiro: Ricardo Saadi was replaced by Carlos Henrique Oliveira. The president mentioned problems of “management and productivity”, but the institution denied performance problems of the leadership.

Although the PF superintendent in Rio did not interfere in cases involving the Bolsonaro family, there was an assessment that Bolsonaro changed the superintendent because Saadi’s performance was in line with authorities who dealt with the Queiroz Case – which investigates alleged links between militias in the Rio de Janeiro – at the state level, with the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro.

Fabrício Queiroz, former adviser to Flávio Bolsonaro in the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro (Alerj) and a friend of Jair Bolsonaro since the 1980s, came under investigation in 2018 after Coaf (now the Financial Intelligence Unit) identified several transactions suspicions.

According to the agency, Queiroz moved R $ 1.2 million between January 2016 and January 2017, a value that would be incompatible with his assets and occupation, and received transfers in his account from seven servers who passed through Flávio’s office.

These atypical movements, which surfaced in an arm of Operation Lava Jato, led to an investigation by the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro. There is a suspicion that the transfers were due to a “cracked” scheme, in which part of the advisors’ salaries would be returned to Flávio or destined for other purposes, which Flávio denies.

Flávio appealed to the Federal Supreme Court to stop the investigation, but he was defeated, and the investigations were resumed by decision of Minister Gilmar Mendes.

Last week, in another setback for the senator, Minister Felix Fischer of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), denied a request for investigations to be suspended.

For investigators, Flávio Bolsonaro is the head of a criminal organization that served in his office in the Legislative Assembly between 2007 and 2018, and part of the resources moved in the scheme was laundered in a chocolate franchise of which he is a partner.

Prosecutors are still investigating whether the “crack” was used to finance a militia that was commanded by ex-police officer Adriano Nóbrega, who died in February.

Danielle Mendonça, ex-wife of Nóbrega, worked as Flávio’s advisor. In WhatsApp conversations accessed by investigators, she said that her ex-husband took part of the salary she received from the office.

Flávio is investigated on suspicion of embezzlement, money laundering and criminal organization. There is no detailed information on the next steps or expected completion because the processes are confidential.

The senator denies having committed any illegality in the case.

“Fabricio Queiroz has worked with me for more than ten years and has always been my confidence. I never heard of anything that would hinder his conduct,” he said on Twitter when the case came up. “I have a clean past and I have never committed any irregularity in my life. Everything will be proven in due course within the legal process,” said Flávio in a statement.

On Sunday (26/04), in the midst of negotiations on new names to take over the PF and the Ministry of Justice, Bolsonaro received at the Palácio da Alvorada lawyer Frederick Wassef, who advocates for Flavio Bolsonaro in the Queiroz case. There was no statement to the press.

5. Adélio Bispo

In the statement in which he countered Moro’s accusations, Bolsonaro said that the former minister was more concerned with the case of the murder of councilwoman Marielle Franco than with the attack he suffered during the presidential campaign.

Bolsonaro’s pressure on the Adélio Bispo case, author of the knife attack, will be the first problem for the new PF director. According to the panel column by Folha de S.Paulo, the internal evaluation among federal police officers is that there has already been an intense investigation in this case, but that no one has been found.

However, the STF’s decision to authorize or not to investigate investigations in documents and equipment collected with Adélio’s lawyers is still pending. It will be up to the Supreme Court ministers to decide whether, in this case, the PF will be allowed to examine a cell phone and other materials seized at the office of lawyer Zanone Manuel de Oliveira, who defends Adélio.

The investigation of the materials that were with Zanone was suspended after the Court responded to a request from the Brazilian Bar Association, which argued that searching for information from a lawyer would violate the professional secrecy guaranteed by the Constitution.

Bolsonaro and his lawyers argue that this expertise could help elucidate the episode.

Adélio has been in prison since the attack in September 2018.

6. Bolsonaro’s Communication Secretary

Earlier this year, the Federal Police opened an investigation to investigate alleged irregularities committed by the Secretary of Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic, Fábio Wajngarten. The investigation is also pending confidentiality.

The request of the Federal Public Ministry says that the objective is to investigate evidence of corruption, embezzlement and administrative advocacy (when the manager uses public office to defend private interests).

Wajngarten’s case came to light from a series of reports published by the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper since mid-January.

The vehicle revealed that he, even with public office, remains as the main partner of a company that provides consulting and receives money from TVs and advertising companies hired by the secretariat under his command. This scenario would imply conflict of interest.

Wajngarten denies all charges and says the investigation will serve to prove his innocence.

See too:

BBC News Brasil – All rights reserved. Reproduction without written permission from BBC News Brasil is prohibited.

