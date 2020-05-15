The data is clear: if we previously depended on mobile, with the Covid-19 crisis and the historic quarantine that we have had to live even longer. 66% of Spaniards affirm that the mobile phone has helped them to shorten distances, and the vast majority start and end their day connected to their mobile and use it more than 2 hours daily, figures that reflect a clear increase in its use.

The market, despite seeing cancellations like those of the Mobile World Congress in February, has not stopped, has not stopped too long, and is now trying to regain its pulse.

The best selling phones in 2020

The consultant Strategy Analytics He wanted to take a look at the global panorama of the mobile market during the first quarter of 2020 -from January 1 to March 31-, preparing a sales report with the results obtained. And in summary, these are the 6 phones that have sold the most during that period, in a list that basically has two proper names, one Chinese and the other Korean:

Samsung Galaxy A51

Xiaomi Redmi 8

Samsung Galaxy S20 +

Samsung Galaxy A10s

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Samsung Galaxy A20s

With a crushing dominance of Samsung, which places 4 models in the Top 6, and a Xiaomi that puts 2 and secures a second place, the Samsung Galaxy A51 was the world’s best-selling Android smartphone model in the first quarter of 2020, with 6 million units shipped worldwide, capturing a 2.3% market share and being popular in all regions, especially in Europe and Asia.

The Xiaomi Redmi 8, with a 1.9% market share, manages to become the second most popular Android smartphone in the world, and it sells very well in India and China and increasingly throughout Europe. The Samsung’s Galaxy S20 + ranks third with a 1.7% share, the only super-premium model that appears in the Strategy Analytics ranking.

Affordable mobiles are carried

Although there are top of the range in that list -there is the Galaxy S20, just launched in March-, the figures and results of the study show a fairly clear fact: that the Android smartphone market is increasingly dominated by more affordable models, and people don’t want / can buy high-end mobiles.

Strategy Analytics’ summary is that as mobile operators have reduced subsidies in recent years, and many countries are falling post-virus recession, smartphone consumers worldwide “are becoming increasingly More price sensitive and looking for new Android models that offer the best performance for their money. ”

The Samsung Galaxy A10, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Samsung Galaxy A20 They round out the fourth, fifth and sixth most popular Android smartphone models worldwide, and one more sign that many consumers want good value for money devices and specs at affordable prices. So that “Android is entering a post-premium era ”.