The 6 best foods to prevent Alzheimer’s, backed by science

One of the most worrying and recurrent neurodegenerative conditions in today’s society is Alzheimer disease. In fact, there is data that confirms that the staggering number of 5.7 million Americans They currently live with this condition that significantly deteriorates the quality of life. Alzheimer’s is a neurodegenerative disorder known to steal the memory of minds, it is a progressive disease that manifests itself with symptoms of dementia that tend to worsen over the years. In its early stages, memory loss is mild, but in the final stage of Alzheimer’s, people lose the ability to carry on a conversation and respond to surroundings. While scientists have yet to come up with a cure, the good news is that there are some foods that play a role. important role in the prevention of Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia, which is simply a group of symptoms related to impaired brain function. Essentially, Alzheimer’s disrupts communication between the brain’s tens of billions of neurons, the electrical and chemical signals it sends to other parts of the body. Being one of the most aggressive progressive diseases, it first progresses by destroying neurons associated with memory and then moves to the cerebral cortex, which is responsible for language, reasoning, and social behavior. It subsequently interrupts the functions of life, leading to death.

The reality is that much work remains to be done and studies and research on this complex condition will continue. Meanwhile the good path invites us to take healthier decisions and choose those foods that provide nutrients that protect us against the possible development of Alzheimer’s.

1. Walnuts

According to a recent study published in JAMA Neurology, among the most important nutrients associated with Alzheimer’s prevention are monounsaturated fats, polyunsaturated fats, and vitamin E. Fortunately, there is a basic superfood that contains all three nutrients: the wonderful nuts. Another of its great qualities is its content of omega-3 fatty acids of vegetable origin, they are known as ALA fatty acids, which are precursors of the production of EPA and DHA that eliminate mental confusion. In such a way that integrating walnuts by themselves in the daily diet is a magnificent addition. It is also recommended to integrate them as part of smoothies, in salads or as a crunchy crust for grilled fish, they are good alternatives to enhance their nutritional value.

Walnuts./Photo: Pixabay

2. Cinnamon

Cinnamon is one of the most valued spices for its immense medicinal properties and best of all, it is delicious and very aromatic. It has been shown according to a study published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease. That Ceylon cinnamon inhibits tau formation, a protein that accumulates and becomes entangled within neurons and blocks the transport system of neurons, which leads to Alzheimer’s disease. Scientists have shown that the polyphenols of this unique spice: cinnamaldehyde and proanthocyanidins, can completely dissociate the tau filaments, thus inhibiting the onset of Alzheimer’s and various types of dementia.

Cinnamon tea. / Photo: Pexels

3. Fatty cold-water fish

It is well known that fatty fish are a basic addition to any balanced and healthy diet, they are full of nutrients, they are one of the best sources of high biological value proteins and they are light. In particular, fatty cold-water fish, such as wild salmon, herring, and sardines, have high amounts of omega-3s, in particular the famous DHA and EPA which are essential fatty acids, which have been shown to nourish the brain and prevent neurodegenerative diseases. The American Academy of Neurology found that eating just an extra gram of omega-3s per day (the equivalent of half a salmon fillet per week) can lead to blood levels of beta-amyloid (the protein that is associated with the development of Alzheimer’s ) 20 to 30% lower. Another study published in The Journal of Nutrition found that DHA, which is commonly found in fish oil, is a great ally in the early prevention of Alzheimer’s. It is worth mentioning that these preliminary results were observed especially andn combination with natural antioxidants and curcumin.

Fish. / Photo: Pexels

4. Turmeric

Turmeric root is liquid gold for health, not only is it a delicious condiment that is very popular in Asian cuisine, it is a spice with impressive medicinal benefits. It is striking the power of curcumin, its active compound, which is related to an immense antioxidant power. According to a study by the Annals of Indian Academy of Neurology, integrating turmeric consumption as a morning remedy into juices, smoothies and herbal teas may play a role in prevention and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers believe that turmeric’s anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, as well as its ability to slow neuronal degeneration, may help improve memory of patients and stop cognitive decline.

Turmeric. / Photo: Shutterstock

5. Probiotics

It is well known that probiotics are extremely important in health, beyond promoting good digestive and intestinal function. They are also characterized by their great qualities to strengthen the immune system that protects us from degenerative diseases. Probiotics are substances that play an important role in nutrition, since they have the ability to stimulate gut bacteria in the microbiome. The truth is, according to a study published in Protein Cell, it has been proven that strains such as Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus casei, Lactobacillus reuteri, Lactobacillus plantarum, Lactobacillus rhamnosus and Bifidobacterium animalis, they are powerful neuroprotective agents. Best of all, we can find these probiotics in fermented foods like kombucha, kimchi, sauerkraut, miso, yogurt, and dairy-free fermented yogurt.

Yogurt./Photo: Shutterstock

6. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are one of the most popular ingredients in international cuisine, they not only fill a long list of iconic dishes with flavors, aromas and texture. Are powerful fighters against neurological diseases. In fact, there is a study published in the journal Jama Neurology, in which it was found that a higher intake of tomatoes can help reduce the risk of developing certain types of dementia and especially Alzheimer’s. Furthermore, German researchers suspect that vitamin C and beta carotene (plant-based vitamin A), two nutrients found in tomatoes, can help protect us early against dementia. Best of all, they are extremely affordable, versatile, and simply exquisite.

Dehydrated tomatoes / Photo: Pixabay

