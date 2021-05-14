The 6 Best Dog Sunscreens – Sunscreens for Your Dog

John francis

You’re probably already well-versed in the benefits of wearing SPF on * your * precious face and body (including your scalp!) Every day — but what about your dog?

Yes, you read that right. Your dog needs protection from the sun just as much as you do, says veterinarian Aziza Glass, owner of Personal Touch Veterinary Clinic and a Freshpet expert. Like with humans, UV rays tend to do the most damage to areas with exposed skin and thin fur. “Belly, flanks, armpits, groin and inside legs all have an increased risk of damage,” explains Dr. Glass. “Non-pigmented areas of the body that get lots of exposure to the sun, like ears, noses, eyelids, and even the mouth can be susceptible to sunburn as well.” So make sure to slather with care in these areas! Got it? Treat your pup the way you would your own skin.

But you can’t just share your Neutrogena bottle with them. It’s super important that you look for formulas made specifically for canines. “There are several ingredients that are safe for us, but toxic to our pets. Avoid using sunscreen with zinc oxide, para-aminobenzoic acid (PABA), and even aspirin-like ingredients,” explains Dr. Glass. Instead, stick to products that clearly state they’re safe if ingested and waterproof — because we know your pup likes to groom themselves.

Below, we rounded up the best vet-approved products to use on your pups this summer. JFYI, not every product below contains SPF, the stuff responsible for filtering out harmful rays. That said, the ones that don’t offer SPF still provide moisturizing and anti-inflammatory benefits to sun-exposed skin. Just layer it up with the UV-blocking stuff for ~ best results ~.

1

this easy peasy mist

Petkin SPF 15 Doggy Sun Mist

This spray is made with a gentle, non-greasy, and non-sticky formula that will make the application a breeze. Also, the packaging is cute as sh * t.

two

this soothing choice

Dog Sunscreen Spray with Aloe Vera Warren London amazon.com

$ 13.98

Keep your pup’s skin smooth and moisturized while they’re in the sun with this formula containing aloe. FYI, this product is one that’s lacking in SPF, so it should be used in conjunction with something that DOES contain SPF for the ultimate combo.

3

this heavy-duty one

Sun Protector Spray for Pets Epi-Pet amazon.com

$ 17.95

With an SPF of 30, this shmancy spray is highly reviewed on Amazon. Oh, and it conditions your dog’s fur. We love it.

4

this quick option

Petkin SPF 15 Doggy Sun Wipes

It’s the same sunscreen as # 1 but in handy-dandy to-go wipes! Perfect for long hikes or if you need to bring it with you in your carry-on for a plane ride.

5

this balm

Dog Balm with Sunscreen for Noses Lucky Pup chewy.com

$ 5.00

Remember how fun it was using stick sunscreen as a kid? Yeah, I’m sure your dog will feel the same. Use this balm on your dog’s nose with an SPF for an all-around soothing, protected experience.

6

this chic addition

Custom Name DOG Hoodie House Dogge House Dogge

$ 51.00

While just wearing a cute, personalized sweatshirt won’t fully protect your pup from the sun, it’s never a bad idea to double up! But still, make sure bb Fido is covered in SPF.

