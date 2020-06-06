Many of the best universities in the world They offer courses and material on different key topics for personal training and business. Some come in podcast format, videos and many include free material to deepen. Catalogs are regularly updated in all the universities that adopted the online modality.

Each educational platform has different requirements, but all offer the possibility of taking the courses for free, with the option to pay for extra items such as certificates.

The truth is that the offer extends through the entire curriculum academic, from technology to crafts. Finance is no exception to this and there are currently very good courses from prestigious universities offering free and short courses to polish expertise in this area.

The best courses in finance and economics

The courses belong to the globally leading digital education website Coursera. it’s possible access all courses by clicking on the link for each title. In addition, the duration of the courses does not usually exceed three months even with a not intensive study rhythm. So they are perfect to prepare for next year.

Look also

This is a method already used in New York. What is it about. What are the advantages

Basic kit to avoid financial mistakes

Dictated by the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​it is focused on learning to change your perception of personal finances and avoid being a victim of financial abuse and your own behavioral biases. It is for beginners and takes about 15 hours to complete dedicating between 3 to 5 hours per week.

Excel Basics Applied To Business

The Austral University dictates it. It is aimed at understanding how to enter information, order it, manipulate it, perform calculations of various kinds (mathematical, trigonometric, statistical, financial, engineering, probabilistic), draw conclusions, work with dates and times, build graphs, print reports and more. It takes about eight weeks to complete by dedicating about three hours per week.

Fundamentals of digital marketing

The contents focus on being able to master the strategic criteria, techniques and tools of digital marketing. It takes about 23 hours to complete, dedicating 6 to 7 hours a week for 4 weeks. It is dictated by the Austral University.

Financial decision making

The content is in charge of the National Autonomous University of Mexico and the content includes teaching investment and financing decision making in a simulated situation. It takes about 12 hours to complete dedicating 4 hours per week.

Authority, direction and leadership

Another course at the National Autonomous University of Mexico in which you will learn to identify the main responsibilities and activities that a manager performs at any level of command. You will review examples that reflect the importance of exercising leadership, highlighting the value of proper communication management, decision making, motivation, delegation, supervision and coordination of the work team. It takes about eight hours to complete dedicating a couple of weeks.

Big Data without mysteries

This time, the course is run by the Inter-American Development Bank and emphasizes the benefits of using Big Data, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence, in both the public and private sectors. It lasts eight weeks dedicating between 6 and 7 hours per week.