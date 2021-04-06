The 6 basic foods to turn off the stress hormone and avoid gaining weight



The quality of the nutrients in the daily diet plays a fundamental role in good stress management and optimal weight loss.

Photo: Photo by Georgia Maciel from Pexels / Pexels

The effects of stress They are serious and manifest themselves in many aspects of physical, mental and emotional health. The truth is that for numerous reasons it is important to reduce our stress levels, one of the main ones is its close relationship with weight gain and abdominal fat. The truth is that many things happen in the body when emotionally stressed, in principle the body begins to produce much higher levels of a hormone called cortisol. According to Yale researchers, excess cortisol puts the body in an extremely stressful state that will cause the body to store fat and, in particular, belly fat.

In addition, it has been proven that stress is closely related to a increased consumption of comfort foods, which are mostly characterized by their high caloric intake and contain high levels of sugar, refined flours and saturated fats, which lead to weight gain and various chronic diseases. The truth is that stress considerably activates anxiety about eating and in many cases these excesses are related to a certain avoidance of the emotional states that stress produces.

The good news is that there are peculiarly beneficial foods to eliminate stress, thanks to their special effects to counteract excess cortisol in the body. One of the great coincidences is that it is about foods loaded with vitamin C, a nutrient that, according to research, reduces feelings of stress. The following foods are considered an extraordinary source of vitamin C, roughly they can provide more than 20% of the recommended daily requirement. Considering that the daily recommendation is 60 milligrams per day, that translates to more than 12 milligrams of vitamin C per standard serving size.

1. Cherries

Cherries are not only delicious, juicy, and incredibly attractive. Their perfect balance of sweet and sour taste, their low calorie content and immense nutritional contribution make them a wonderful dietary addition to lose weight and control stress levels. They are characterized by their high water content (about 81% of their composition), thanks to which they are extremely moisturizing, light and satiating. They also shine for their vitamin C content, just in a one-cup serving we will be obtaining a quarter of the daily requirement. Another of the data that most draws attention to its composition is its richness in melatonin, a hormone that the pineal gland secretes at night helps regulate sleep and thereby greatly benefits stress management.

Vitamin C content in 1 cup of cherries: 15 mg, 25% DV

Cherries./Photo: Shutterstock

2. Blueberries

Blueberries are a nutritional treasure, it is not for nothing that they are associated with exceptional therapeutic properties. They are a powerful antioxidant that benefits health in many aspects, strengthen the immune system, fight free radicals and protect us from various diseases. They are the perfect food for fight against cortisol that activates fat in the belly, also improve brain function, help the heart and lower blood pressure. They are also incredibly satisfying and versatile, being low in calories they are perfect to add in juices, smoothies, salads, healthy bakery and they go great with a little yogurt.

Vitamin C content in 1 cup of blueberries: 14.4 mg, 24% DV

Blueberries. / Photo: Pixabay

3. Asparagus

Asparagus is a very low calorie vegetable, rich in nutrients and powerful antioxidants. One of its great properties is its diuretic power that promotes purification of the body and helps combat fluid retention that is directly associated with being overweight. It is especially striking that they are a magnificent source of plant-based tryptophan. Tryptophan is an amino acid that serves as the basis for the stimulation of serotoninWhen the body produces more serotonin, mood improves and it is easier to get out of stress episodes. Asparagus also have high levels of folic acid, a nutrient that can fight depression and of course its almost 15 mg of vitamin C.

Vitamin C content in a 1 cup of asparagus: 13.8 mg, 23% DV

Asparagus. / Photo: Unsplash

4. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are much more than a classic ingredient in international gastronomy, they contain powerful essential nutrients that benefit health. They shine for their diuretic, cardiovascular, detoxifying, digestive and very low calorie properties. Its high content of a type of antioxidants called polyphenols and its high content of vitamin C, gives them great benefits to strengthen the immune system and prevent diseases and infections. The best of all is that they are extremely accessible and easy to integrate into the diet, bet on organic variants that are richer in nutrients.

Vitamin C content in 1 cup of tomatoes: 10.2 mg, 34% DV

Dehydrated tomatoes / Photo: Pixabay

5. White potatoes

For years we have had a certain fear of potatoes and this is directly related to their high carbohydrate content, so many people tend to respect them, especially those who want to take care of their weight. However we have good news, potatoes are a great source of slow-absorbing carbohydratesIn other words, they provide gradual energy and avoid glucose peaks. Therefore they are a good source of starches that is associated with great benefits for a flat stomach, they are of great help to burn more calories and fat. Potatoes will give you a dose of potassium and fiber, and baking them (instead of boiling them) unlocks more vitamin C and thereby lowers cortisol and improves mood.

Vitamin C content in 1 large potato (baked): 28.7 mg, 48% DV

White potatoes./Photo: Pixabay

6. Purple cabbage

Also known as red cabbage, purple cabbage is considered one of the vegetables of greater weight loss potential. It is characterized by its very low caloric content and high content of nutrients, among which a powerful mixture of vitamins A, C, K and B6 stands out, as well as essential minerals such as folate, manganese, calcium and potassium. It is a vegetable of humble origin, very accessible and generous, with great satiating potential. Adding shredded cabbage to a salad is a great way to get a good dose of vitamin C. And if you decide to boil it, you will also get a cascade packed with antioxidants, which is why it is the base ingredient in the famous cabbage soup.

Vitamin C content 1 cup of shredded cabbage: 39.9 mg, 66% DV

Purple cabbage. / Photo: Pixabay

