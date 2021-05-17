The 5th edition of The CUP will be played in Manlleu

05/17/2021

On at 19:21 CEST

The 5th edition of The CUP, Reference football tournament in the National Youth category preseason, will be played in Manlleu in August 2021.

After last summer the pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 edition, this year the tournament changes scenery. If until now the headquarters had been the Municipal ‘Sot del Bagueny’ of Sant Pol de Mar, this next summer The CUP will move to the Municipal de Manlleu (Osona) for logistical reasons.

Due to the current situation, the capacity of the sports venues has been reduced considerably, and the Municipal Field of Manlleu, with a capacity for more than 3,700 spectators, it offers better security guarantees for the entire CUP family: players, spectators, the media and football-related personnel.

The tournament, due to current restrictions, will be played this time by six Catalan teams that will fight to lift the spectacular trophy.