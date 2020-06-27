The 5G network has become one of the most controversial in the telecommunications market and already has a possible date of operation in Mexico.

Mobility is a key strategy in communication.

Communicating through smartphones is an opportunity that has spread throughout the world.

The relevance of 5G technology has been placed as one of the most relevant areas among the differences that the United States has with China, in terms of becoming the leading economy worldwide.

China, for example, has starred in the headlines of newspapers not only because of the spread of COVID-19 worldwide, but thanks to companies like Huawei, it leads the technological competition for the operation of the most modern mobile internet network.

In this assumption, the Asian nation would become a pioneer in telecom development, therefore it would have the leadership in a booming industry.

Figures from Er The Ericsson Mobility Report ’warn that there are more than 2.5 billion users of the 5G network worldwide.

The 5G network already has a date in Mexico

With everything and the controversy that attributes the contagion of COVID-19 to 5G technology, this network continues its expectation of operation and if operation continues to be done in countries of Latin America and Mexico.

A study by Ericsson’s Mobility Report 2020 warns that Mexico will be one of the first countries in the region to have this technology and warns about the tentative operation date for this network.

In this interesting study, it is anticipated that Mexico would obtain 50 percent coverage during 2025 (year in which it is expected that there will be 90 million connected in the entire region of Latam), which gives us an estimate that in the next 5 years We will be seeing the expansion of this network throughout the country, ensuring that even this 2020 the first connections will be registered.

Already seen at the regional level, the study warns that throughout Latin America investment in 5G is concentrated in Mexico, but also in Brazil, Colombia, Argentina and Chile.

Figures projected by media such as Xataka warn that worldwide this 2020 could close with 190 million users connected to a 5G network.

