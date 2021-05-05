the 5G mobile of less than 200 euros arrives in Spain this May 12

In addition, it will not come alone: ​​realme 8, with Super AMOLED screen, triple camera, 5,000 mAh battery, ultra thin and ultra light, will also arrive on May 12. realme also presents a new true wireless earbuds, the Buds Q 2.



Sooner rather than later, 5G will become an essential part of our daily lives. If you are thinking of making the leap to this technology, you should know, on the one hand, that your 4G mobile does not help you to take advantage of its functionalities; on the other, it is not necessary to spend a lot of money to have all its many advantages available.

Cheap but complete

In this sense, realme announces for this coming May 12 a new 5G terminal that stands out, as a starting point, for its price: 199 euros. Do you have a trick? Based on the rest of the benefits that the company has anticipated, no:

2.2 GHz Dimensity 700 5G processor. It is 7nm, up to 28% more energy efficient than an 8nm equivalent. 6.5 ”screen, with 90 Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz touch sampling rate. Triple camera: angle of 48 Mp f / 1.8 + macro of 2 Mp f / 2.4 + B / W of 2 Mp f / 2.4. 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging at 30 watts and power saving system. Compatible with dual 5G SIM cards and SA / NSA support. Spectacular design with only 8.5 mm thick and 185 grams of weight.

Here is a photographic preview of how this smartphone is physically:

Samples of your cameras



realme has provided us with sample photos of its front and rear cameras:

Realme 8 5G front camera.



Follow the presentation live

The presentation of realme 8 5G will be on May 12 at 3:30 p.m. Spanish time and you can follow it live online through this link. An event that has the title Speed ​​Challenge, because the speed of the 5G network will be the protagonist.

realme 8

This presentation will also host the arrival of realme 8. It is the most affordable phone with a SuperAMOLED screen on the market, accompanied by a 5,000 mAh battery, which guarantees 10 hours of uninterrupted video games, and by one of the most powerful 4G processors in its range, Mediatek Helio G95. Its price, 199 euros.

realme Buds Q 2

Along with the 8 5G and 8, in this presentation, realme will also release its new TWS (true wireless) headphones, called Buds Q 2. As you can see in the images, they have a very careful design, different from what is known. Attention to its 20 hours of autonomy, IPX4 resistance and Gaming Mode with super low latency of 88 ms.

