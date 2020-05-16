The forecasts are not optimistic at all. The Bank of Spain predicts that the unemployment rate could exceed the 20% threshold. In this sense, from Fundación Civismo, we believe that it is time to act and control the situation.

We recently knew the unemployment data for April. According to data published by SEPE, the situation leaves the Spanish economy with a new number of unemployed that, despite not being as astounding as some expected, if they cast a clear pessimism on the Spanish economy. In a matter of months, the pandemic has already claimed more than 950,000 jobs that have been destroyed in the face of the severe supply shock presented by the economy in the face of social distancing measures.

In this context, leconomic activity is practically paralyzed Given the blockade that presents a state of alarm under social confinement, thus deteriorating the situation of companies in the country.

The productive fabric, which has 57 days of average cash, already supports more than 60 days of confinement, specifically 62 between March 14 and May 15, 2020. In this sense, the days that a company can endure – on average – in Spain keeping costs fixed and without receiving income They have been exhausted, ending the liquidity of some companies that, also worth noting, have very little liquidity; counting on 3% of European business liquidity (in France the percentage rises to 20%).

In this sense, also bearing in mind that we are talking about a business fabric that is made up, almost entirely (99.88%), of small and medium-sized companies, The situation for Spanish entrepreneurs is complicated. The limited, and scarce, resources of Spanish companies, despite presenting a lower level of indebtedness in contrast to the Great Recession, make management difficult, as well as the survival, from companies that need much more flexible tools that, like ERTES -but in a different format and with greater guarantees of access-, facilitate adaptation to the situation; avoiding, in turn, the loss of productive capacity.

The unemployment data for the month of April (despite not collecting the number of workers who are in an ERTE by not exceeding the suspension of the fixed period of 3 months) show a complicated scenario. According to forecasts, we could exceed the 20% threshold in the unemployment rate in the country. In other words, one in ten Spaniards in age and willingness to work will be unemployed.

The situation is becoming increasingly difficult. In this sense, the April data, which leaves us with a whopping 282,891 new unemployed, reflect a scenario, to say the least, worrying. First, we are talking about the largest monthly rebound in the historical series. A situation that worsens when we take into account the seasonality of the month of April. In other words, we are facing an April month that, as reflected in the historical series, has never destroyed employment, saving the months of April 2008 and 2009; when the Great Recession ended with the employment of 40,000 people.

Data such as monthly spending on unemployment benefits are also of concern. Although the coverage rate be a good indicator that no one is left behind, we are talking about a relative increase of 207.15%. A brutality in every way and approach we give it. With 4,512 million euros, the monthly spending on benefits has tripled.

If we look at how the destruction of employment by sectors has behaved, we can see how there is nothing to highlight in this regard. In this sense, we are talking that, in relative terms, the repercussion of this destruction by sector is quite similar. The services, industry and construction sectors have experienced job destruction that, in all 3, ranges between 7 and 9%. Although still, as I said, we must wait to see how ERTEs and what happens to the labor market when the entire sanitary storm dissipates.

In summary, we are talking about a major problem that the Spanish economy must face. With an average unemployment rate in the historical series of 17%, as well as structural unemployment that stood at 14% -33% in terms of youth unemployment-, Spain must rethink how it plans to create jobs with reforms that aim to end the fundamental pillar of labor reform: its flexibility. This is not the time to talk about institutional unemployment – the one that ceases to be created due to the regulatory rigidity of the state – but to create employment. A job that we are going to have to promote with new reforms and incentives, at least if what the Government is seeking is for the economy to recover.

For this, I want to conclude, from Fundación Civismo, and as head of the study service, we have proposed a series of measures, among which is the remove barriers to entry into the labor market -temporary- as the interprofessional minimum wage. It’s time to look and bet on employment. I have always liked to say that the best subsidy, without a doubt, is a job. Now is the time to create jobs and boost the Spanish economy. Well, if we think about rigidity and regulation, in the current situation, the Spanish labor market could take years to recover.