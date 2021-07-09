The 52 places in Spain that you must visit at least once in your life: one for each province | Life

These are the most important tourist places in each Spanish province, and surely you have many more to visit.

Summer is already here with all of us, and most Spaniards will go on a trip between the months of July, August and September, and surely there are doubts about best national tourist destinations.

Although it is necessary to continue maintaining social distance when it is convenient and try to make a tourism surrounded by trusted people, the truth is that the user will surely find a multitude of doubts when traveling through the national territory during the next weeks.

And is that each of the provinces has a monument, cathedral, park or element that makes it essential, and that if you have not visited, you should go without fail. To make life easier for us, Musement has produced a map with the most popular monuments and tourist attractions in each province.

To do this, it has taken into consideration more than 4500 places of interest throughout Spain, and to elucidate the most popular monument or tourist attraction, the number of reviews received on Google were analyzed from each of them. So with this, the tourist attraction with the highest number of reviews was considered the most popular in the province.

If we stop with more attention we observe that in the Community of Madrid the Retiro Park is the most popular tourist place. If we go to Barcelona it is the Sagrada Familia. In Granada, how could it be otherwise, the Alhambra.

In Valencia we have the City of Arts and Sciences, in Salamanca the Plaza Mayor or in San Sebastián the Playa de la Concha. In Seville the characteristic Plaza de España or in Ávila the classic Ávila Wall.

Be that as it may, there are many more places that people should not miss in a summer that seems ideal to move around the national geography.