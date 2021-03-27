The 5,000 attendees of the Love of Lesbian concert are tested for antigens in Barcelona

The 5,000 people who will attend this Saturday the Love of Lesbian band concert at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona, ​​a rapid antigen test (TAR) is being carried out this morning to gain access to the venue.

People with tickets are coming by appointment to carry out the TAR, which is being done in the Apolo, Razzmatazz and Luz de Gas rooms from the 9 a.m. to 4 p.m..

In this way, only attendees with a negative Covid-19 screening result will have access to the venue, in which they will also be provided with an FFP2 mask and a temperature control will be carried out at the time of entry.

In addition, throughout the concert venue there will also be hydroalcohol available and, both the access and the bar service and the toilets will be differentiated by groups.

The concert, which will take place no social distance, is an experimental pilot test promoted by the Festival for Safe Culture platform and based on the pioneering clinical trial of the Sala Apolo organized by Primavera Sound and the Foundation for the Fight against AIDS and Infectious Diseases on December 12.