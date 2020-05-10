Contrary to the crisis that started in 2008, which had a financial component – inflated asset valuation – that eventually spread to the real economy, banks are now facing a crisis that will impact the financial system in the coming months. On the strength with which the economy of families and companies is devastated by confinement, the results of Santander Bank, BBVA, Caixabank, Bankia, Sabadell and Bankinter.

“The 50% increase in delinquencies will push Spanish banks to fall in their average capital ratio, which is already below its European peers, to an average of 10.9% CET1”, assured one of the experts this week. The world’s leading investment banks, JP Morgan. The CET1 is the capital that is used as a reference to measure the solvency of the entities, and until the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis the bet of many entities such as Bankia or Sabadell was to increase it to satisfy investors. This 50% increase in delinquencies on average will be in this year and next.

This Friday one of the world’s leading investment banks, JP Morgan, threw a jug of cold water on the immediate future of BBVA, whom it calculated the largest losses this 2020, although curiously, it is not the responsibility of the coronavirus but of the downward accounting adjustment of its business in the United States (bought by Francisco González), which accounted for 2,100 million euros of losses.

The Carlos Torres bank’s predictions are the worst for JP Morgan, and it also predicts that its delinquencies will rise 30% this year, but what have been the predictions of the other five banks of the Ibex 35?

Santander Bank

The forecasts are that this year, its delinquency will grow by 35%. It should be borne in mind that the entity is massively applying moratoriums on both mortgages and consumer loans, reaching 8% in the first case and 9% in the second. The multinational of Ana Botín it will drop one hundred basis points in its CET 1 capital due to the regulatory requirements of Basel 1. In this way, solvency will be a greater challenge for a Santander Bank that occupies one of the lowest positions within Spanish banks in this parameter.

Caixabank

The Catalan entity has, unlike BBVA and Santander, an eminently Iberian business, the number one market in Spain and an important position in Portugal, which has been less damaged than Spain by the coronavirus. JP Morgan forecasts an increase in delinquencies of 19.1% in 2020 and 13.7% in 2021.

Bankinter

In the case of the bank led by Dolores Dancausa, a growth in non-performing loans of no less than 45.6% is expected this year and hardly at all next year. This large increase is due to the fact that the orange bank had a very low default portfolio thanks to its particularly conservative management.