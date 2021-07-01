The 50 DGT radars that put the most fines, do you know them? | Motor

The radar that fined the most from the DGT, according to AEA, is in Malaga, on the A-7 road, km 246. In 2020, he filed 48,771 complaints; 350% more than in 2019!

Associated European Motorists (AEA) updates its list of multones. In issue 1 of the 50 radars that fined the most from the DGT is in Malaga; number 2, in Valencia; and number 3, in Madrid. The increase in penalties for the Malaga cinemometer is particularly striking, which, in 2019, recorded 13,927 speeding and in 2020, 48,771.

According to the AEA report, during 2020, the DGT radars formulated a total of 2,460,056 complaints for speeding. Although, a priori, the figure seems high, it represents a decrease of 17.46% over those carried out in the same period of the previous year (when 2,944,111 sanctions were processed). The decrease is justified by the pandemic and the mobility limitations imposed.

By autonomous communities, the new AEA report highlights that the most active radars have been located in Andalusia, with 519,254 complaints made and representing 21% of the total; on the Valencian Community, with 317,381 complaints (12.9%) and in the Madrid’s community, with 284,281 (11.5%). On the contrary, the radars located in La Rioja (29,107), Navarra (41,751) and Cantabria (44,138) were the ones with the fewest complaints.

The 50 radars that the DGT fined the most

Only 50 radars, of the nearly 1,000 available to Traffic, made 38.25% of the total complaints (941,061). Twenty-six of them already appeared in the ranking of the most active cinemometers in 2019. The other twenty-four are located in new locations.

Province Road Kilometric point Fines 2020 Fines 2019 Malaga A-7 246 48,771 13,927 Valencia AP-7 478 47,711 59,428 Madrid A-4 13 37,316 48,998 Malaga A-7 256 34,3175 5,848 Seville SE-30 10 33,163 16,777 Murcia RM-19 17 30,617 4,909 Valencia V-31 5 30,107 46,739 Cuenca A-3 156 29,302 57,206 Madrid AP-6 49 27,820 49,693 Madrid M-40 52 26,442 32,729 Madrid A-4 12 26,016 29,843 Madrid A-5 12 25,996 29,579 Granada A-92 256 25,082 4,415 Seville A-92 83 23,180 51,915 Málaga MA-20 10 19,645 5,713 A Coruña AC-11 3 19,326 7,513 Castellón N-340 960 18,960 ——— Balearic Islands MA-1 15 16,892 26,704 Madrid A-2 15 16,446 22,395 Salamanca A-66 340 15,927 4,037 Valencia A-7 337 15,781 12,387 Seville A-92 29 15,775 29,244 Navarra A-15 127 15,731 9,338 Alicante N-332 140 14,581 6,088 Ciudad Real A-4 135 14,512 17,073 Huesca N-240 202 14,402 4,653 Lugo A-8 545 14,289 ———- Balearic Islands EI-600 9 14,271 44,033 Las Palmas GC-1 5 14,145 21,372 Pontevedra A-55 9 14,023 8,486 Seville A-49 0 13,777 12.85 8 Alicante A-70 2 13,731 6,964 Pontevedra A-55 11 13,329 2,725 La Rioja AP-68 78 13,134 23,800 Segovia A-1 125 13,030 16,754 Málaga A-45 128 12,856 2,542 Cantabria A-8 144 12,769 ——— Sta. Cruz de Tenerife TF-1 59 12,541 6,566 Burgos A-1 234 12,334 15,436 Ciudad Real A-4 230 12,328 16,969 Castellón AP-7 390 12,074 10,861 Málaga A-384 89 11,765 20,182 Cádiz A-381 37 11,291 20,239 Pontevedra A-52 282 11,100 15,877 Zamora A-52 99 10,958 3,158 Madrid A-42 13 10,780 12,610 Murcia RM-15 13 10,758 13,583 Burgos A-1 194 10,703 13,913 Granada A-44 132 10,701 4,003 Toledo A-42 71 10,556 3,181

This article was published in Autobild by Noelia López.