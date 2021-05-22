The 50% company between Stellantis and Foxconn will develop automotive software and hardware

Mobile Drive will be based in the Netherlands

From the developments of this joint venture, vehicle companies outside of Stellantis will be able to supply themselves, it was reported at the company’s founding press conference.

This Tuesday Mobile Drive was born, the new joint venture formed by the automotive giant Stellantis – fourth world vehicle manufacturer- and the Taiwanese company Foxconn, supplier and assembler of Apple technology products, iPhone in first position.

It will be a field of production of solutions to the demands of automotive users, centered inside the vehicles. Infotainment, connectivity and services hosted in the cloud are the priority of this newly born ‘joint venture’.

The vehicle joint venture will be fully focused on software solutions and participate in the Stellantis launch program, although does not close to collaborating with other vehicle manufacturers.

Stellantis CEO, Carlos Tavares, presented the agreement highlighting that “software is a strategic move for our industry and Stellantis intends to lead it with Mobile Drive“, with which he hopes to obtain a great business with the development of new technologies in the automobile.

The idea of ​​Mobile Drive is to accelerate the processes of software, hardware and artificial intelligence on the road to an increasingly autonomous car future. “The company will allow the rapid development of connectivity features and services that will mark the next great evolution of our industry“, said Tavares, once the transformation towards electromobility is complete.

Mobile Drive will be 50% shared by both consortia and has registered its headquarters in the Netherlands, just like Stellantis did (based in Amsterdam) when it was established after the merger of the automobile groups Fiat Chrysler Automobile (FCA) and Peugeot SA (PSA), officially last January.

The president of Foxconn, Young Liu, promised that the new joint venture will be in the forefront to consolidate “creative solutions that connect drivers and passengers with the interior and exterior of vehicles”, with an imposing load of software. “Today’s and tomorrow’s customers are increasingly demanding and expecting creative software-based solutions. Mobile Drive meet and exceed these expectations with teams of software and hardware designers and engineers, “added Liu.

