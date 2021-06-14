The 50 cars with the best discounts of June

Electrification is a step that we will all have to take sooner or later. It has its tolls, as the greatest difficulty to recharge and, as we saw in our June price report, higher prices when betting on a new car with that propulsion system.

These brakes mean that for now the sales are testimonial, but there is the Moves III Plan, to try to reduce the existing price gap for plug-in hybrids and electric cars, while promoting the installation of recharging points.

As the data we show you does not include these subsidies, the average discount for the month drops in June. At the moment it is 13.65%, when last month it was 14.15%. Discounts vary a lot depending on their size and body, as you can see in this table:

This study is carried out based on thousands of specific offers at a specific moment. You must contact the dealer that performs it to receive more information, since they can include some classics (or have already sold the car to which the offer in question corresponds). It may happen that the offer you are interested in is made by a dealer too far from your home … in that case, don’t worry, because autos.com informs you of what dealer in your province (and the closest) has the best prices for the car you are looking for.

Microurbanos. Average discount: 15.6%

Worse discounts than in May, but those of the lowest price do not change, which continues to be the Peugeot 108, with almost identical offers for the Citroën C1, both with the 1.0 72 hp engine. The third step of the podium goes to the Hyundai i10, with the Kia Picanto next.

Micro-urban cabrio. Average discount: 6.9%

See more photos of the Abarth 595c

Surprise to see the discounts of the smallest convertibles improve four tenths. It is due to the lowering improvement of the Abarth 595C, which overtakes the smart fortwo Cabrio. Very good rates for the Peugeot 108 Top! and C1 Airscape and further away from the Fiat 500C (with micro-hybrid or electric motor).

Utilitarian. Average discount: 17.9%

Watch out for the Skoda Fabia, which is preparing the arrival of the new generation. It has printing offers. So much so, that it overtakes the Peugeot 208 and Citroën C3, as more lowered models, which led this ranking after months. Also the Seat Ibiza, with the very near renovation already, has great offers, as well as the Opel Corsa.

Small SUV. Average discount: 14.9%

See more photos of the Kia Stonic

Discounts drop one point but the Kia Stonic is still the car with the best offers. A little further back we find the Citroën C3 Aircross, with the Ford Puma and the Seat Arona, fighting to get on the podium. Also watch out for the Opel Crossland, one of the few that improve discounts in June, such as the Hyundai Kona.

Compact Average discount: 13.7%

Slightly worse discounts, but not too much, with the Peugeot 308 (its replacement is already known) in total liquidation. Watch out for the Nissan Leaf this month, which is ahead of the Hyundai i30. Models such as the Kia Ceed, the Citroën C4 (see test) or the Skoda Scala are left out of the podium, but all three have interesting offers.

Compact saloons. Average discount: 13.2%

They win one-tenth the discounts (of the few categories that improve), with the Citroën C-Elysee, very economical, ahead of the Hyundai i30 Fastback or the Toyota Corolla Sedan.

Compact coupes. Average discount: 6.6%

The average discounts of these cars that the most passionate adore are falling. The best sales are on the BMW 2 Series Coupé, followed by the Subaru BRZ, the Audi TT and the Toyota GT86.

Family compacts: Average discount: 16.6%

Discounts fall, although the Peugeot 308 SW continues as the lowest model, whose replacement will be revealed at the end of summer. Good discounts also on the Kia Ceed Tourer with the access gasoline engine. The Seat León Sportstourer (see test) and Suzuki Swace (see test) are much further apart.

Compact convertibles. Average discount: 5.8%

Discounts in this segment fell for the third consecutive month (now almost two points), led, again, by the BMW Z4, with discounts very similar to those of the BMW 2 Series Convertible. Two models are fighting to get on the podium. The Audi TT Roadster achieves it, ahead of the Mazda MX-5 (see test).

Compact minivans: Average discount: 17.2%

See more photos of the Peugeot Rifter

Average discounts for these vehicles drop two points as many 100% electric versions arrive. There is still no change in the top positions: Leading the Peugeot Rifter (see test), followed by the Opel Combo Life and the Citroën Berlingo. A bit further is the Toyota Proace City Verso (see test).

Compact SUV. Average discount: 13.9%

See more photos of the Citroën C5 Aircross

More than one point is what the June discounts worsen, but ojom that does not mean changes in the first three positions, with the Citroën C5 Aircross ahead of the Kia Xceed and the Peugeot 3008, both with plug-in hybrid mechanics as standard bearers. Also watch out for the hybrid Kuga this month and there are interesting discounts on the Kia Sportage, whose replacement we will know in June.

Medium saloons. Average discount: 12.9%

Average discounts drop one point and there is a change of leader, since the most lowered model in June is the Skoda Superb with a diesel engine, which overtakes the Opel Insignia while the Peugeot 508 remains third. The Lexus IS continues to be fully liquidated, which will not have continuity in Europe.

Medium family cars. Average discount: 12.2%

See more photos of the Peugeot 508 SW

The sales in this segment so fabulous for travel are two points worse. And there is no news, as the Peugeot 508 SW is still ahead of the Volvo V60. A little further back, the Skoda Superb Combi (see test) and the Opel Insignia Sports Tourer approaches.

Midsize coupes: Average discount: 7.9%

The sales in this category fall a few tenths, but the Lexus RC maintains the first position in terms of discounts, ahead of the Mercedes C-Class Coupé and the Audi A5. A little behind in discounts (but cheaper), is the Ford Mustang.

Medium convertibles: Average discount: 6.7%

Discounts in this category are significantly worse. And there is a change of leader, because now it is the BMW 4 Series Convertible that surpasses the Mercedes C-Class Convertible and the Audi A5 Convertible.

Large minivans. Average discount: 15.5%

One of the most stable segments in terms of discounts, but beware that there are changes. In June the Toyota ProAce Verso overtakes the Opel Zafira Life (see test), while the Peugeot Traveler retains third place. Good prices also for Ford S-MAX or Seat Alhambra.

Family SUV. Average discount: 11.7%

Discounts are lowered again for the second consecutive month … but beware, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio tops this classification for discounts for the first time, especially with a diesel engine. Good discounts as always for the Volvo XC60 and this month the Skoda Kodiaq (which is being renewed soon) beats the Peugeot 5008 (see test) and the Seat Tarraco.

Large saloons. Average discount: 8.7%

Discounts in this category fall… without further changes. The leader remains the Volvo S90, ahead of the BMW 5 Series and the Lexus ES. At a further distance we already see the Mercedes E-Class and the Audi A6.

Large relatives. Average discount: 9.7%

The discounts on these bodies get quite worse. The best deals remain for the Volvo V90, followed by the BMW 5 Series Touring, the Mercedes E-Class Estate and the Audi A6 Avant.

