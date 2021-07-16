The 50 cars with the best discounts of July

Is there room for cheap cars? In our July price report we saw new car prices rise again. We have been pointing out the reasons for some time: more electrification in the ranges, more technology in combustion cars to reduce emissions … and also less supply due to the semiconductor crisis.

What a panorama for those who need to change cars, right? In the last few weeks there has been some light. On the one hand, the Moves III Plan, which encourages with subsidies the sale of plug-in hybrids and electric cars, as well as charging points. On the other, the moratorium on the de facto rise in the registration tax, modifying the emission tranches upwards.

These last two points are not taken into account in the average discount applied to new cars. That is why there is hardly any difference between what we saw last month (13.65%) to this one, where we see an average discount of 13.62%.

There are very large differences between the average discounts that apply depending on the size of the car and its body. We summarize it in this table:

This study is carried out based on thousands of specific offers at a specific moment. You must contact the dealer that performs it to receive more information, since they can include some classics (or have already sold the car to which the offer in question corresponds). It may happen that the offer you are interested in is made by a dealer too far from your home … in that case, don’t worry, because autos.com informs you of what dealer in your province (and the closest) has the best prices for the car you are looking for.

Microurbanos. Average discount: 14.8%

The average discounts are somewhat worse and there is dancing in the first two positions. Now the most lowered is the Citroën C1, which is tenths ahead of the Peugeot 108, both with the 1.0 engine of 72 CV of gasoline. The Hyundai i10 completes the podium and beware of the discounts that can be found in the Fiat 500 (especially with an electric motor), as it overtakes the Kia Picanto.

Micro-urban cabrio. Average discount: 6.9%

They are down a few tenths (which they improved last month, practically). And many changes. Because now it tops the Peugeot 108 Top! the ranking of the most discounted models, with the C1 Airscape next. The Abarth 595C or the smart fortwo Cabrio are not far behind. A little further away the Fiat 500C (with micro-hybrid or electric motor).

Utilitarian. Average discount: 17.9%

See more photos of the Citroën C3

Arreón this month in the discounts of the Citroën C3, which is the most lowered utility, even more so than the Skoda Fabia that has already started the manufacture of the replacement, which uses a new platform. The Peugeot 208 completes the podium, but this month it is the Kia Rio (with engine and basic finish) that slips ahead of other more classic alternatives, such as the Seat Ibiza or the Opel Corsa.

Small SUV. Average discount: 15%

See more photos of the Kia Stonic

Average discounts for the most booming cars on the market rise one tenth. Repeat the Kia Stonic as a model where to find the best offer, beating the Citroën C3 Aircross … and keep an eye on Ford Puma this month, with interesting promotions. The Opel Crossland is almost off the podium and the Hyundai Bayon has great launch parts.

Compact Average discount: 13.6%

Sales almost identical to those we saw in June. The lowest priced car remains the same, the Peugeot 308 (its replacement is already known) and the Hyundai i30 is now the closest model in offers, followed by the Kia Ceed (both associated with the gasoline engine). Good time also to bet on the Citroën C4 (see test) or the Skoda Scala.

Compact saloons. Average discount: 13.2%

Discounts get a tenth worse, with the very economical Citroën C-Elysee ahead of the Hyundai i30 Fastback or Toyota Corolla Sedan.

Compact coupes. Average discount: 7.1%

Average discounts for these cars designed to enjoy driving earn half a point. Above all we see it in the BMW 2 Series Coupé (its replacement has already been presented) and as last month it is followed by the Subaru BRZ, the Audi TT and the Toyota GT86.

Family compacts: Average discount: 16.8%

Surprise to see that discounts improve two tenths. It is partly because the new generation of the Peugeot 308 SW is already known and the current model greatly reduces its price. The same goes for the Kia Ceed Tourer, whose update arrives at the end of the year. Good months to come to bet on any of them. The Seat León Sportstourer completes the podium (see test) and the Ford Focus Sportbreak and Suzuki Swace (see test) are left out, just a little.

Compact convertibles. Average discount: 6.4%

After three months with discounts going down, it was time these bodies had better deals. Leading the BMW Z4 again, with discounts very even to those of the BMW 2 Series Convertible. The Audi TT Roadster completes the podium, ahead of the Mazda MX-5 (see test).

Compact minivans: Average discount: 16.9%

See more photos of the Citroën Berlingo

Average discounts for these vehicles fall three tenths where practicality prevails. In July, the Citroën Berlingo is the most lowered model, especially with diesel mechanics. They are followed by his “Vigo brothers” the Peugeot Rifter (see test), the Opel Combo Life and the Toyota Proace City Verso (see test).

Compact SUV. Average discount: 13.5%

Discounts worsen four tenths. And with the changes, the Kia Xceed is the model where you can find greater offers, as it surpasses the Citroën C5 Aircross in July. The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross completes the podium, overtaking the Ford Kuga, both with plug-in hybrid mechanics. And watch out for the Jeep Compass, a model that is not usually lavished on this ranking.

Medium saloons. Average discount: 12.7%

Little change in the average discounts, but total mess in the list. For the first time we see the Alfa Romeo Giulia as the lowest model, this time associated with the diesel engine. It is followed by the Peugeot 508 and in third position last month’s leader, the Skoda Superb. Another interesting model to buy is the Opel Insignia, GM’s last vestige of the brand.

Medium family cars. Average discount: 12.2%

See more photos of the Peugeot 508 SW

They earn half a point discounts this month, matching those of the sedans from which these bodies are based. The Peugeot 508 SW continues in the lead (the maximum offers come from the hybrid), followed by the Skoda Superb Combi (see test) and the Volvo V60. As in sedans, good prices also for the Opel Insignia Sports Tourer.

Midsize coupes: Average discount: 7.9%

The sales in this category fall by half a point, which continues to lead the Lexus RC, ahead of the Mercedes C-Class Coupé and the Audi A5. Somewhat behind in discounts we see the Ford Mustang.

Medium convertibles: Average discount: 6.9%

The discounts in this category improve two tenths (they had worsened a lot in the previous month). And there is a change of leader, because now it is the Mercedes C-Class Cabrio that surpasses the BMW 4 Series Convertible and the Audi A5 Convertible.

Large minivans. Average discount: 15.7%

More photos of the Opel Zafira Life

A stable sequence in prices and discounts traditionally. And that Stellantis dominates with an iron fist. This month is the Opel Zafira Life (see test), the car with the lowest price, ahead of the Toyota ProAce Verso and the Peugeot Traveler. Good prices also for the fireproof Ford S-MAX or Seat Alhambra.

Family SUV. Average discount: 12.3%

The discounts in this category improve seven tenths. And there is a really interesting model like the Mitsubishi Outlander (always with a plug-in hybrid engine) that greatly reduces its prices. It is followed by the Volvo XC60 and last month’s leader, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, followed by generalist cars such as the Skoda Kodiaq (which will be renewed soon) surpass the Peugeot 5008 or the Seat Tarraco.

Large saloons. Average discount: 9.2%

The discounts in this category are better… which moves very little every month. The leader is still the Volvo S90, ahead of the Lexus ES. Then we find the “Germans”, the Mercedes E-Class, the BMW 5 Series and the Audi A6.

Large relatives. Average discount: 9.7%

The discounts of these bodies fall one tenth, what eye, they have more discounts than the sedans from which they derive. The best deals remain for the Volvo V90, followed by the BMW 5 Series Touring, the Mercedes E-Class Estate and the Audi A6 Avant.

