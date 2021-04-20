The 50 cars with the best discounts for April

It seems that we are all already clear that it will be the vaccine that will guide the economic destiny of the country. The sooner we achieve herd immunity, the sooner everything will return to normal and people will gain the confidence they need to make an investment… like buying a car.

It is a truism to say that car sales are bad. The pandemic is accompanied by a rise in car prices due to the change in the way of measuring emissions. The good part? That the commitment to dealer discounts that we saw in our April report (somewhat less generous than last month) is now added to the announcement of purchase aid with the Moves III Plan.

It is true that the subsidy only applies to plug-in hybrids and electric cars, but it can be crucial for many people to make the leap to this technology. Because looking at prices between versions, in many models that help means that you can count on a car with a Zero label at the price of a combustion one.

In this report today we do not take into account the aid, which beware, they imply to be fully enjoyed scrapping a car that is more than 7 years old. That makes the average discount of 13.89% even higher on models with the aforementioned drive technologies.

Now is the time to analyze the discounts based on the type of body and size, compared to the previous month:

Segment

Bodywork

Average discount

March 2021

Average discount

April 2021

TO

Microurbanos

16.3%

16.4%

Micro-urban cabrio

7.9%

7.2%

B

Utilities

18.1%

18.4%

Small SUV

15.1%

15.7%

C

Compact

15.3%

14.7%

Compact saloons

13.3%

12.9%

Compact coupes

9.4%

9.1%

Family compacts

17.3%

17.1%

Compact convertibles

9.9%

8.2%

Compact minivans

18.1%

18.3%

Compact SUV

14.9%

14.7%

D

Medium saloons

12.5%

12.4%

Middle relatives

14.6%

13.8%

Medium coupes

8.4%

8.6%

Medium convertibles

8.5%

8.5%

Large minivan

17.7%

16.9%

Large SUV

12.7%

13.7%

AND

Large saloon

11.4%

11.3%

Big family

11.7%

11.8%

This study is carried out based on thousands of specific offers at a specific moment. You must contact the dealer that performs it to receive more information, since they can include some classics (or have already sold the car to which the offer in question corresponds). It may happen that the offer you are interested in is made by a dealer too far from your home … in that case, don’t worry, because autos.com informs you of what dealer in your province (and the closest) has the best prices for the car you are looking for.

Microurbanos. Average discount: 16.4%

One tenth more average discounts. in this category of small cars. Where you will find them more generous is in the Kia Picanto, followed, as last month, by the Peugeot 108 and Citroën C1, both with the 1.0 72 hp engine. The sales of the Hyundai i10 or the Mitsubishi Space Star are not bad either.

Micro-urban cabrio. Average discount: 7.2%

Discounts fall seven tenths, without substantial changes e, but without there are variations in the cars with more discount. The smart fortwo Cabrio continues first (nor does it improve its pyrrhic sales). Behind him, we find the Peugeot 108 Top! and C1 Airscape and the Fiat 500C (with micro-hybrid or electric motor) is not far this month.

Utilitarian. Average discount: 18.4%

Discounts improve three tenths this month. And there are many changes on the podium. To begin with, the most lowered car is the Peugeot 208 (be careful if you choose it with the 1.2 Puretech gasoline engine) and the Skoda Fabia is very close, whose next generation is already showing the leg. Behind them, the Citroën C3, which ends up expelling last month’s leader, the Kia Rio, from the podium (see proof). Good offers also for the Seat Ibiza, which is renewed in a few months.

Small SUV. Average discount: 15.7%

See more photos of the Citroën C3 Aircross

Offers in this category improve six tenths. It is still headed by the Citroën C3 Aircross, which squeezes discounts before the imminent arrival of its renewal. Also watch out for the Kia Stonic offers and (the first time in this type of listing), the Ford Puma. It is also interesting this month to bet on the Seat Arona, with an update that will arrive soon since it is already known.

Compact Average discount: 14.7%

Discounts drop six tenths and the Peugeot 308 is still the most lowered the most lowered model (its replacement is already known). Good discounts also for the Kia Ceed (in this acso associated with the 1.0 T-GDI of 120 CV) and it is also interesting to bet on the Hyundai i30 associated with that mechanics. The practical Skoda Scala is also nearby.

Compact saloons. Average discount: 12.9%

Surprise to see the Hyundai i30 Fastback. leading this segment, ousting the Citroën C-Elysee. Much less onerous are the discounts on the Toyota Corolla Sedan.

Compact coupes. Average discount: 9.1%

The average discounts of this type of cars are falling, which are being seen less and less. We again find the best discounts on the BMW 2 Series Coupé, followed by the Subaru BRZ, the Audi TT and the Toyota GT86.

Family compacts: Average discount: 17.1%

Discounts drop a few tenths, but the Peugeot 308 SW continues as the lowest model (something logical, since the next generation of the compact has already been announced). It is followed by the Opel Astra Sports Tourer and the Seat León Sportstourer is already third (see test), followed by the Kia Ceed Tourer.

Compact convertibles. Average discount: 8.2%

Discounts in this segment worsen, led, again, by the BMW Z4, with discounts that are just one tenth better than those of the BMW 2 Series Convertible. The Audi TT Roadster completes the discount podium, ahead of the Mazda MX-5 (see test).

Compact minivans: Average discount: 18.3%

See more photos of the Peugeot Rifter

The average discounts of these vehicles that have the practicality per flag rise two tenths. Of course, there are no changes in the upper part: Leading the Peugeot Rifter (see test), followed by the Opel Combo Life and the Citroën Berlingo. The Ford Tourneo Connect slips ahead of the Toyota Proace City Verso (see test).

Compact SUV. Average discount: 14.7%

See more photos of the SEAT Ateca

Discounts very similar to last month (barely two tenths left), but a lot of change in the upper part. The Seat Ateca, in this case with a diesel engine, lowers its rates more than the Citroën C5 Aircross and models like the Kia Sportage and Kia Xceed, also with onerous discounts. A little further back we see the Peugeot 3008 and the Jeep Compass, which is renewed shortly.

Medium saloons. Average discount: 12.4%

The discounts improve a point and a half, with an important dance in the first positions. Now leads the Skoda Superb, followed by the Opel Insignia and the Peugeot 508. Good discounts also for the Volvo V60.

Medium family cars. Average discount: 14.6%

See more photos of the Peugeot 508 SW

The sales get worse in this segment so fabulous for travel. The Peugeot 508 SW takes back command of the discounts, which manages to improve those of the Volvo V60. Completing the podium is the Skoda Superb Combi (see test) and very good discounts also for the Ford Mondeo Sportbreak with hybrid mechanics.

Midsize coupes: Average discount: 8.6%

The sales in this category improve two tenths. No changes: The leader is the Lexus RC, which surpasses the Mercedes C-Class Coupé as the lowest model. Already further away, the Audi A5 and the Ford Mustang.

Medium convertibles: Average discount: 8.5%

Identical discounts in this category. It continues to lead the Mercedes C-Class Convertible, beating the new BMW 4 Series Convertible and the Audi A5 Convertible. Zero changes compared to March.

Large minivans. Average discount: 17.7%

More photos of the Opel Zafira Life

Sales in this category are seasoned. The Opel Zafira Life continues to be the most lowered minivan (see test), ahead of the Toyota ProAce Verso and the Peugeot Traveler (all are more or less the same model). Watch out for the more traditional minivans, such as the Ford S-MAX or the Seat Alhambra, which have good offers too.

Family SUV. Average discount: 13.7%

Surprise. It is the category that increases the discounts the most this month. And news of interest. Especially for those looking for a Seat Tarraco, because it is much lowered with a gasoline engine. Good discounts also for the Volvo XC60 and the renewed Peugeot 5008 (see test). The Skoda Kodiaq also starts to be interesting, since its replacement has just been presented.

Large saloons. Average discount: 11.3%

Discounts somewhat lower than those seen in March. Of course there are no changes in the upper part. The biggest discounts are the Volvo S90, followed by the BMW 5 Series. Next, not far behind, the Mercedes CLS and the Audi A6 begins to appear ahead of the Lexus ES.

Large relatives. Average discount: 11.8%

They earn a tenth the discounts of these family bodies. The best deals are still the Volvo V90, followed by the BMW 5 Series Touring and the Audi A6 Avant. This month the sales of the Mercedes E-Class Estate get worse.

