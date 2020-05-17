Every day, Netflix expands its list of series available on its platform with its own productions and those of other companies. The task becomes difficult is when it is time to decide which one to see. But rest assured, we have done the “dirty” work for you. After seeing almost all of them, we show you this list with the 50 best series on Netflix for this month of May.

There is something for everyone, from the funniest stories to some darker and darker stories. Only one thing: our selection is based on the programming available in the USA. If you live in another country, some titles may not match.

One dark and sinister night, Hugh Crain (Henry Thomas) reunites his children and runs away from his Gothic mansion, leaving behind his wife, Olivia (Carla Gugino). Olivia dies that night and the tabloids go wild with stories from the enchanted Hill House. Crain’s five children, Steven, Shirley, Theo, Nell, and Luke, grow up dealing with this trauma in different ways, either by writing a successful memoir about the Hill House obsession (Steven) or by abusing drugs (Luke).

Alias ​​Grace

alias grace woman looking at another with a paper in her hand

Based on a Margaret Atwood novel (and a true story), Alias ​​Grace begins with a mystery. Grace Marks (Sarah Gadon) is serving a murder sentence, for which her accomplice was hanged. Grace has numerous supporters, who hire Dr. Simon Jordan (Edward Holcroft) to reveal a truth that will absolve her.

Grace’s story takes her from Ireland to Canada, where she works as a servant for the wealthy man she is supposed to kill. And the truth is that the series is not a simple detective novel. As a member of the lower class, and as a woman, Grace navigates the social hierarchies that capture her every moment of every day. In her examination of Grace’s history, her sad past, and society’s changing visions of her, Alias ​​Grace weaves a tale of what it is to be a woman in a world ruled by men.

Peaky Blinders

After Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) returns from the war, he will attempt to expand family control over Birmingham, stealing a shipment of weapons to give his gang an edge in the world of crime.

Mindhunter

In 1977, cultural earthquakes have overthrown faith in the American ideal, and FBI agents face an unknown type of criminal: the serial killer, whose crimes have no reasonable basis.

Agent Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) believes that, with enough investigation, the FBI can make sense of this seemingly meaningless violence.

Mad Men

This show demonstrates the operation of a successful advertising agency located on iconic Madison Avenue in 1960s New York. Business is doing well, but the industry is growing and competition is coming. The agency tries to survive a time of social revolutions and changes in the advertising business. Donald Draper (played by Jon Hamm) is one of the agency’s executives, whose difficult childhood makes it difficult for him to be happy today. Peggy Olson (Elizabeth Moss), is one of the executives who entered the business as a secretary.

Breaking Bad

Walter White (played by Brian Cranston) is a high school chemistry teacher who was diagnosed with lung cancer. To secure his family’s future before he dies, Walter decides to use his knowledge of chemistry to cook and sell premium blue methamphetamine. His partner is one of his former students, Jesse Pinkman (played by Aaron Paul). The series also touches on the issue of moral and family consequences. The series is as addictive as the methamphetamine Walter White cooks.

Bob Odenkirk plays the main character in Better Call Saul. Fans of Vince Gilligan’s Breaking Bad series will be in New Mexico again this time watching the adventures of the then-named Jimmy McGill, who later changed his name to Saul Goodman. The series takes place 6 years before the events shown in Breaking Bad and shows the beginnings of this lawyer who seems to permanently attract bad luck and an inability not to fall into dirty business.

“data-reactid =” 162 “> Rectify



How would you return to society after being innocently imprisoned for 20 years? This series shows the life of Daniel Holden, accused of having been the rapist and murderer of his then 16-year-old girlfriend, for which he was sentenced to death. However, new evidence proves his innocence, and he returns to his native Paulie, Georgia. Holden, almost 40 years old, tries to rebuild his life with his family and friends, something quite difficult when his name has been tainted for so many years.

Penny dreadful

This program shows two icons of the XIX century like Frankenstein and Dorian Gray as well as other original characters from other tales of the time. He begins by telling the story of adventurer Sir Malcolm Murray (Timothy Dalton) and his compatriot, psychic Vanessa Ives (Eva Green), Ethan Chandler (josh Barnett) and Frankenstein investigating the disappearance of the. Murray’s daughter, Mina. It has a gothic and gloomy atmosphere where each of them sails in gloomy places and where they must deal with their own secrets and demons.

The fall

Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson (Gillian Anderson) is investigating a series of murders in Northern Ireland / The killer, Paul Spector (Jamie Dornan) is a family man and therapist who tries to maintain a normal professional and family life while hurting him young women. Unlike many series of this type, we managed to meet the villain in the first episodes, and therefore the suspense is not generated by the uncertainty of knowing who the murderer is, but of seeing the detective and the murderer throughout his days without ever knowing who “will win”.

The Crown

The longest-running monarch in England, Elizabeth II, rose to her current position after World War II, at a time when the monarchy had given up much power to Parliament and the Prime Minister. Despite not having much government power, the queen remains one of the most influential heads of state in the world. This netflix series navigates the story of the Queen (played by Claire Foy) from her marriage to Prince Philip (Matt Smith) in 1947, to the present day, showing the different agendas and times that the Queen has lived throughout her life. The Crown is sure to satisfy viewers who appreciate Machiavellian stories and series like Downtown Abbey.

Derry Girls

several young women walking with coats

Sex education

a boy and a girl seeing each other

It is an obscene comedy about teenagers dealing with sexuality. And, like many high school sitcoms, the lead teens are having (or trying to have) a lot of sex, but for various reasons, none of them are really enjoying themselves.

That’s where Otis (Asa Butterfield), the son of prominent sex therapist Jean (Gillian Anderson), comes into play.

Otis knows one or two things about sexual dysfunction (due to some childhood trauma, he has some dysfunctions of his own). When a criminal named Maeve (Emma Mackey) realizes that Otis’s therapeutic abilities could make money, they do business together, dealing with the neuroses of their classmates.

But then Otis realizes he has feelings for Maeve. This series offers many sexual jokes, but what it makes clear is that sex can be an emotionally dangerous adventure and the effects it can have on people.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness

a tiger lifted on two legs on top of a man

Tiger King is the nickname by which Joe Exotic is known, the owner of a large tiger zoo (and also a country music singer) who was convicted in 2019 of trying to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

From the moment he appears on screen, Exotic is a flamboyant figure, and the story only gets wilder after that.

The End of the F *** ing World

It seems unlikely that a story about a teenage psychopath traveling with the girl he is trying to kill could be funny or even touching.

The series follows James (Alex Lawler), who describes himself as a psychopath, and Alyssa (Jessica Barden), a modern rebel without a cause.

American Vandal

The configuration of this series is ominous. A student, Dylan Maxwell (Jimmy Tatro), is falsely accused, according to him, of a heinous act: drawing penises with paint on all the faculty cars at Hanover High School.

The Good Place

Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) finds herself on the bright side of a paper chaos when, after dying, she ends up in The Good Place, a serene after-life neighborhood built by cosmic architect Michael (Ted Danson). In reality, Eleanor was a harsh and unpleasant person who only took care of herself, but now, to avoid being discovered and sent to the Bad Place, she must learn to behave like a pleasant person. The Good Place is an optimistic comedy whose unique and surprising setting, place it on a higher level than most comedies.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

The musicals are fine in their correct dose – perhaps because the public finds the song and dance a little too cheesy.

However, a certain drought in the music genre makes Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s lush music numbers even more eye-catching.

Rebecca Bunch (Rachel Bloom) is a lawyer who abandons her career in New York and moves to West Covina, California, to reconnect with her first love, Josh (Vincent Rodríguez III). The premise seems typical, but Crazy Ex-Girlfriend rises above the absurd. The musical numbers, which there are many, are fun and pay tribute to various genres and classic movies.

Master of None

Created and starring in comedian Aziz Ansari, Netflix’s Master of None refers to the everyday life of Dev, a 30-year-old actor who tries to survive the twists and turns of adulthood while earning a living in New York.

Based a bit on Ansari’s own life, the show even features the actor’s real parents as Dev’s parents. Even if you don’t know Ansari’s previous work (which is also hilarious) Master of None is sure to please you with its ingenious dialogue, a multidimensional cast of characters and some good storylines. In this case, it seems that Netflix has hit again.

BoJack Horseman

This series, produced by Netflix, features the voices of today’s biggest Hollywood stars: Will Arnett, Alison Brie, Aaron Paul. Comedian Amy Sedaris also lends her voice in this show featuring a horse trying to remake its celebrity life. It is a rather ridiculous series that will make you laugh at the expense of the celebrity lifestyle.

Arrested Development

After his father was arrested for accounting fraud, Michael Bluth finds his family’s bank accounts frozen. Hence, he is now the one responsible for supporting his dysfunctional family as they deal with it. The show shows how the then wealthy family lives in bankruptcy. Despite having received good reviews at the beginning, the series lost rating and was canceled in the third season. Despite this, it has an excellent cast and is a must-see comedy, especially now that Netflix revived it for a fourth season.

Portlandia

Because the show takes place just a few blocks from the Digital Trends offices in Portland, and cracks jokes at the ribs of this city, the humor hurts a little. Anyway, the series is successful, since you will laugh out loud. Fred Armisen and Carrie Browstein will walk you through their Portland version. It has a script but there is also improvisation.

Parks and Recreation

Parks and recreation-Photo

New Girl

Zoey Deschanel plays Jess in this Fox comedy about a woman who moves into a Loft in Los Angeles with three men she met online. Nick, the supporting character played by Jake Johnson is overshadowed by the performances of Max Greenfield (Schmidt) and Lamorne Morris (Winston). This show uses a single camera and manages to mix drama and comedy successfully. The best thing about this program is that it managed to create its own drinking game, called “True American”.

With Bob and David

GLOW

Encontrar trabajo suele resultar difícil para las aspirantes a actrices, por ello Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie) termina probando suerte en las Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, una liga de lucha libre femenina supervisada por el director Sam Sylvia (Marc Maron). La ex amiga de Wilder, Debbie Gilpin (Betty Gilpin) también prueba esta misma experiencia y Sylvia decide hacer de las dos el centro de la historia. Lo que llega a continuación es la vida de una serie de personas que persiguen sus sueños, en los años ochenta, incluyendo así fiestas alimentadas con cocaína, entre otras cosas.

Altered Carbon

Así, las personas pueden transferirse a cuerpos nuevos, convirtiéndose efectivamente en inmortales, siempre que tengan el dinero.

Y, en este mundo, Takeshi Kovacs (Joel Kinnaman), un ex soldado que ha pasado los últimos 250 años en el almacenamiento en frío, vuelve de nuevo en otro cuerpo, cortesía de Laurens Bancroft (James Purefoy), un hombre rico que quiere que Takeshi encuentre al hombre que mató al cuerpo anterior de Bancroft.

Dark

Erik no es el primer niño que desaparece en Winden, ni será el último, y Jonas y sus amigos pronto se encontrarán al borde de un misterio que abarca generaciones. Dark es un drama espeluznante, denso, con misterios y personajes muy complicados.

Star Trek: The Next Generation

Black Mirror

The Witcher

hombre serui con cabello largo blanco

Un hombre solitario con una espada cabalga hacia la ciudad con una bestia grotesca colgada de su caballo. La gente del pueblo lanzó miradas despectivas, aunque ha matado al monstruo que los atormentaba. No recibirá gracias; en el mejor de los casos, la recompensa que le prometieron en su totalidad.

Durante décadas, Geralt caza monstruos en busca de oro, cruzando caminos con la astuta hechicera Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) y la princesa refugiada Ciri (Freya Allen), cuyo destino está estrechamente vinculado al suyo. Las batallas sangrientas, los personajes complicados y las canciones memorables, cortesía del bardo Jaskier (Joey Batey), son solo algunos de los encantos que esta serie de fantasía oscura tiene para ofrecer.

Chilling adventures of Sabrina

No muy lejos de Riverdale, donde Archie Andrews y sus amigos se divierten, se encuentra la ciudad de Greendale, un lugar donde, según se nos dice, parece Halloween todo el año. Es aquí donde vive la joven bruja Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka), haciendo malabarismos con su vida cotidiana como estudiante de secundaria con sus actividades extracurriculares practicando las artes oscuras.

Stranger Things

La primera escena de la serie nos muestra un científico que corre desesperadamente por un pasillo, intentando huir de una fuerza desconocida que eventualmente lo atrapa mientras este espera que se cierren las puertas de un ascensor. La siguiente escena nos muestra un grupo de niños jugando en un basement suburbano en los años 80. La misteriosa criatura, una agencia secreta del gobierno, un pueblo rural, un grupo de niños, adolescentes experimentando con alcohol, drogas y sexo son los componentes de este programa y el resultado es una historia con la cual todos crecimos. Las actuaciones y la producción son excelentes.

You

un hombre con cabello negro mirando algo

En la era digital, es fácil dejar que tu información personal caiga en manos indeseables. Para el bibliotecario Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), la tecnología le facilita poder enamorar a una mujer llamada Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail).

En la trama se puede apreciar como Joe trata de conocer y seducir a su nuevo amor (u obsesión) después de investigarla a través de sus redes sociales, por supuesto, sin su permiso.

Terrace House

Street Food

Chamni's Eye/Netflix

Salt Fat Acid Head

La alquimia culinaria de Nosrat se muestra ahora en su serie de Netflix con el mismo nombre, que sigue al chef mientras recorre el mundo, explorando las cocinas de varios países y cómo ejemplifican su gran teoría unificada del sabor.

Cada episodio se enfoca en un país y en un elemento en particular: estudia la grasa en Italia, la sal en Japón, el ácido en Yucatán, y para demostrar la magia del calor, regresa a California para preparar una cena. Lo que más llama la atención no es el conocimiento que Nosrat ya posee, aunque es claramente erudito, sino su infinita hambre por aprender más, para descubrir los secretos esenciales de cada plato.

Dirty Money

Cada episodio presenta a un director diferente que aborda un tema diferente, que va desde lo escandaloso (el escándalo de las emisiones de Volkswagen, por ejemplo) hasta lo extraño (un robo masivo de jarabe de arce).

Explained” data-reactid=”828″>Explained

Wild Wild Country

un hombre de espalda con mucha gente en el frente

Se trata del ascenso y la caída de Rajneeshpuram, una comunidad religiosa que surgió en el remoto centro de Oregón en la década de los 80 alrededor de las enseñanzas de un gurú llamado Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh.

Las tendencias de culto del grupo afectaron a los lugareños y, a medida que aumentaban las tensiones, los Rajneeshees se volvieron más militantes, intentando secuestrar el proceso de votación en Antelope, Oregón, e incluso organizaron un ataque bioterrorista.

Ugly Delicious

Chef’s Table

Making a Murderer

Planet Earth

The Keepers

El documental sigue los esfuerzos de dos de sus exestudiantes, Gemma Hoskins y Abbie Schaub, mientras intentan descubrir por qué alguien la asesinaría.

Cada historia seguía a personajes atrapados en circunstancias extrañas, a menudo crueles, más allá de su comprensión.

Escrito durante una parte particularmente calurosa de la Guerra Fría, muchos episodios, particularmente aquellos escritos por Serling, sirven como parábolas, explorando temas sociales y políticos del siglo XX.

Twin peaks

Freaks & Geeks

El programa de una temporada cubre una variedad de experiencias que definen la mayoría de edad en los EE. UU., incluyendo las drogas, el acoso escolar y más. Se canceló demasiado pronto, pero aún puedes ver los 18 episodios.

Goosebumps

De cualquier manera, el programa sirve como una gran introducción al mundo del horror y presenta a invitados famosos como Christopher Lloyd y Ariel Winter (entre otros). No hay sexo, drogas o cualquier otra cosa nociva, pero le sugerimos que analice algunos de los episodios antes de mostrarlos a sus hijos.

