1. "The Godfather" (1972)

“The Godfather”

Mafia families in New York come into conflict when the boss of one of the most powerful, Vito Corleone, opposes that Cosa Nostra enter the drug trafficking business. As a consequence, he suffers an attack that leaves him on the brink of death. To avenge the blow and save the family, Michael Corleone, his beloved son, who had always been on the fringes of the family’s business, must dive deep into the dirty world of crime.

First installment of the famous trilogy of “The Godfather”, which Francis Ford Coppola directed based on the novel of the same name by Mario Puzo, with the intention of capturing the world of organized crime in the United States. The history of the Corleone family has become one of the greatest classics in film history, in addition to garnering great box office success. She won the Oscars for the best film, actor (Marlon Brando) and adapted screenplay (Coppola and Mario Puzo), in addition to being a candidate in six other categories (director, music, sound, editing, costumes and supporting actor, for Robert Duvall, Al Pacino and James Caan).

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Featuring: Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton, Talia Shire

2. The Wizard of Oz (1939)

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Dorothy is an orphan girl who feels unhappy on her uncles’ farm in Kansas. She wishes to travel and her dream comes true when she is swept away by a magical whirlwind into the world of Oz. There with the help of a scarecrow, a tin man and a cowardly lion will try to find the Wizard of the Emerald City. That is if the wicked witch of the West allows it.

Second adaptation of Frank L. Baum’s book and the film considered to be the model for fairy tale musicals. He shot Judy Garland, MGM studios’ second choice, to stardom after Shirley Temple dropped the project. Although Victor Fleming (“Gone With the Wind”) is the only accredited director, several filmmakers worked on the shoot. King Vidor filmed the black-and-white scenes and the song “Over the rainbow” by Harold Arlen and Yip Harburg, which was awarded an Oscar. The song was almost cut after the previous screening, considering that it stopped the action too much.

The film was very expensive to be profitable in its time and, after a re-release in 1955, it was sold to television and finally achieved the audience expected by its producer.

Director: Victor Fleming

Cast: Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger, Bert Lahr, Jack Haley

3. Citizen Kane (1941)

Citizen Kane

Charles Foster Kane dies in his immense Xanadú castle. When journalist Herbert Carter is commissioned to investigate his mysterious life, he begins with the last word the tycoon could barely utter before he died, “Rosebud.”

An indisputable classic in the history of cinema and the first feature film by its director, Orson Welles, made when he was just 25 years old. Considered by many to be the best movie of all time, “Citizen Kane” is posed as a free recreation of the life of communication magnate William Randolph Hearst. The young filmmaker, in addition, was in charge of interpreting the main role, recreating the figure of Charles Foster Kane from his youth to his old age, using a well-made makeup.

The film innovated so much (not only from the narrative point of view, but also from the formal one) that it was not fully understood in its time. In fact, “Citizen Kane” was even booed by the audience at the Oscars gala every time he was named in a nomination. Despite this, he won the statuette for the best original screenplay, shared between Welles himself and Herman J. Mankiewicz (“The pride of the Yankees”).

Director: Orson Welles

Cast: Orson Welles, Joseph Cotten, Dorothy Comingore, Agnes Moorehead, Ruth Warrick

4. Life sentence (1994)

Life imprisonment

Andy enters a high security prison to serve life in prison for the murder of his wife and her lover. There the respect of the prisoners and Red, the head of the prison’s black market, in which the warden also participates, are won. Andy learns that his wife’s true killer is locked up in another prison, so he asks that his case be reopened.

Acclaimed adaptation of a story by Stephen King. The film is narrated as a classic prison drama, a genre that experienced its best moments in past decades and which has the best exponent of the 90s in “Life imprisonment”. Under the baton of experienced screenwriter Frank Darabont (“The Fly II”, ” A Nightmare on Elm Street 3 “,” Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein “), the film became a revelation in 1994, garnering seven Academy Awards nominations, including Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay and Lead Actor for Morgan Freeman, who is measured here with Tim Robbins. An interpretive duel loaded with good chemistry and excellent results.

Director: Frank Darabont

Cast: Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman

5. Pulp Fiction (1994)

Pulp fiction

Vincent Vega and Jules Winnfield are a pair of thugs who, following orders from their boss Marsellus, retrieve a mysterious briefcase from some amateur thieves. On the other hand, Marsellus asks Vincent to take care of his wife Mia while he goes on a trip. His path will cross that of a boxer who refuses money from the mafia for losing a fight. Despite powerfully attracting attention two years earlier with the premiere of “Reservoir Dogs”, it would be “Pulp Fiction” the title that would record the name of Quentin Tarantino in the history of cinema. The film exhibits all the hallmarks of the brilliant American director and screenwriter: a peculiar narrative structure, agile and intelligent dialogues, touches of black comedy and crude violence, often as unjustified as it is addictive. Supported by the public and critics – Palme d’Or at Cannes and Oscar for best original screenplay – the film marked the revival of John Travolta, who returned to the privileged places of the industry. In addition, Tarantino exalted Uma Thurman, star with whom he would later shoot the hit series “Kill Bill”, and popularized one of his fetish actors: the prolific Samuel L. Jackson. Director: Quentin Tarantino

Cast: John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, Ving Rhames

6. Casablanca (1942)

Casablanca (1942)

During World War II Rick Blaine runs a successful nightclub in Casablanca. He manages to get hold of two visas, very precious merchandise obtained through the corrupt officers of the Vichy regime. At the same time, Ilsa comes to the city, a bitter memory of Rick’s past, married to one of the leaders of the resistance against the Nazis.

Considered one of the great works of cinema of all time, the filming history of “Casablanca” is full of juicy anecdotes. Initially, its protagonists had to be Ronald Reagan and Ann Sheridan, with George Raft and Hedy Lamarr in secondary roles and Lena Horne or Ella Fitzgerald singing the song “As Time Goes By”, which in the end immortalized Dooley Wilson. The director, Michael Curtiz, was making the necessary changes until he got the final casting. However, the script was never closed and modifications were made every day on the fly, which had the effect of making the actors nervous. The film won three Oscars: director, film and script.

Director: Michael Curtiz

Cast: Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman

7. The Godfather: Part II (1974)

The Godfather: Part II (1974)

At the beginning of the century, the young Vito Corleone arrives in New York from his native Sicily and soon comes into contact with the mafia world. 40 years later, her son, Michael, is the new head of the powerful family created by Vito. Michael will expand his clan’s businesses to Hollywood, Las Vegas and Cuba, but he will have to face the ambition of other mafia families who want part of the cake.

Making a sequel to “The Godfather” was not an easy task, but Coppola achieved with this film a work as much or more accomplished than the previous one. To shoot it, the director had a budget twice that of the original and, again, with a script by the novelist Mario Puzo. Both structured the film based on a series of retrospective sequences, interspersing the lives of Vito Corleone (a role played this time by Robert De Niro) and his son, Michael (again, Al Pacino).

“The Godfather II” won six Oscars: Best Supporting Actor (Robert de Niro), Direction, Film, Adapted Screenplay (Coppola and Puzo), Art Direction, and to the splendid music of Nino Rota.

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Cast: Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton

The alien

An alien is abandoned on Earth and is found by Elliot, a boy who hides him in his house, helped by his little sister, and baptizes him with the name of E.T. As Elliot begins to establish a strong friendship with the alien, government scientists search for him throughout the area. But soon E.T. he will miss his home, and will try to contact his fellows to come and pick him up.

Five years after the successful “Encounters in the third phase”, Steven Spielberg decided to return to the theme of contact with aliens. He focused for this on a story of a messianic character, written by Melissa Mathison (then wife of Harrison Ford), full of emotion and starring an endearing creature, who became a symbol for an entire generation. The film meant Spielberg’s definitive consecration as the Midas King of the film industry and became the highest grossing boxer in film history until “Titanic” succeeded in ousting him.

A curiosity: the voice of E.T. in the original version of the film it was borrowed by actress Debra Winger, who, however, does not appear in the credits.

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore, Dee Wallace

9. 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

In 2001, the first manned mission to Jupiter traveled through space. Of its five crew members, three are kept in hibernation and another two are in maintenance. But the one who really rules the ship is Hal 9000, a supercomputer capable of thinking.

Stanley Kubrick (“The Shining”) spent four years painstakingly preparing all the details of this film adaptation of an Arthur C. Clarke novel. The director tried to present various periods of human history: from the past to a completely plausible recreation of the future, based on scientific knowledge.

Considered at the time as the most important science fiction film of all time, its critical repercussion made the genre, until then considered second category, acquire respectability in the eyes of both filmmakers and the public. No wonder, then, that it has powerfully influenced the iconography of a long series of later films. Ironically, however, she only got one of the four Oscars she was nominated for and was the Best Special Effects Oscar.

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Cast: Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood, William Sylvester

10. Schindler's List (1993)

Schindler’s List (1993)

Oskar Schindler is a presumptuous and ambitious German businessman who takes advantage of his good relations with the Nazi gyrfalcons to get rich by selling material to the army during World War II. But when Schindler becomes aware of what is happening to the Jews, he changes his attitude and does everything possible to save as many lives as possible.

Shot almost entirely in Poland and in bold black and white, “Schindler’s List” is Steven Spielberg’s most intense and personal work. Based on real events, she won seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay, Director, Photography and Art Direction. The protagonist triangle, formed by Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley and Ralph Fiennes, proudly interprets its characters. The latter, who gave life to the Nazi officer Amon Goeth, put on 13 kilos of Guiness beer to make him more repulsive. A curiosity: in the 80s, Martin Scorsese rejected the opportunity to take this story to the cinema because he maintained that he would never get to do a job as good as a Jewish director could do.

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Kingsley

11. From 11 to 100

11. Star Wars (1997)

11. Star Wars (1997)

12. Back to the future (1985)

13. In Search of the Lost Ark (1981)

14. Forrest Gump (1994)

15. Gone with the Wind (1939)

16. Killing a Mockingbird (1962)

17. Apocalypse Now (1979)

18. Annie Hall (1977)

19. One of Ours (1990)

20. How beautiful it is to live (1946)

21. Chinatown (1974)

22. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

23. Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

24. Shark (1975)

25. Smiles and Tears (1965)

26. Singing in the Rain (1956)

27. The club of five (1985)

28. The Graduate (1967)

29. Blade Runner (1982)

30. Someone flew over the cuckoo’s nest (1975)

31. The Princess Bride (1987)

32. Star Wars. Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

33. Fargo (1996)

34. American Beauty (1999)

35. The Clockwork Orange (1971)

36. All in one day (1986)

37. Red phone? We flew to Moscow (1964)

38. When Harry Found Sally (1989)

39. The Shining (1980)

40. The Fight Club (1999)

41. Psychosis (1960)

42. Alien (1979)

43. Toy Story (1995)

44. The Matrix (1999)

45. Titanic (1997)

46. ​​Saving Private Ryan (1998)

47. With skirts and crazy (1959)

48. Usual Suspects (1995)

49. The indiscreet window (1954)

50. Jurassic Park (1993)

