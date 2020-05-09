The Chivas celebrate 114 years of history, time in which the Sacred Flock has achieved great feats in Mexican soccer. Those feats have made him one of the 4 greats of Mexico and perhaps that would not have been possible if they had one of the best basic forces in the country that for years has brought out great players. Currently, these are the 5 young promises of the Flock that should not be lost sight of in the coming years.

1. Eduardo García

Lalo García is 17 years old and was one of the figures of the “Mini” Tri in the U-17 World Cup in Brazil 2019, where he shone for his great saves that helped the national team reach the final against the host; he undoubtedly has great conditions to fight for the future in the arc of the Chivas first team.

2. Gabriel Martínez

Gabriel, who is 17 years old, also participated in the U-17 World Cup, being essential to have reached the final of said contest; Among its main virtues is the way in which the Mexican covers the ball, it is very difficult to get the ball out of him.

3. Alejandro Organista

Organist is 19 years old and has already had the opportunity to watch minutes with Chivas, where the sacred flock stood out for its great driving and field vision in midfield.

4. Sebastián Martínez

Of the last players that you have highlighted in the Herd Basic Forces, he is a striker with a lot of goals, he moves well inside the area and promises to be the “9” of the Chivas first team one day.

5. César Huerta

19-year-old player who already debuted in the First Division a long time ago and is now on loan with Monarcas until mid-year where his loan expires and he will have to return to Chivas; The “Chinese” garden is one of the 5 mentioned above, perhaps the most promising.