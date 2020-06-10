The 5 worst WWE Backlash matches

It is clear that in WWE Backlash There have been great fights, but there are not always good fights and we have seen fights that have not been very good. WWE Backlash It is characterized by the large number of good combats that the pay-per-view has given us, but several combats that have not pleased the fans have also gone through this event.

Goldust Vs The Godfather (WWE Intercontinental Champioship) (Backlash 1999)

More than a combat it was a comic segment. The whole fight is dominated by the champion until the moment comes when The Blue Meanie distracts the referee and the champion hits Goldust to knock him out. Behind this The Godfather he applied a Pimp Drop to retain the title.

Kurt Angle Vs The Big Show (Backlash 2000)

The Big Show the contest started like it was Hulk hogan doing the typical movements of the HulksterBut this ended when the Olympic medalist punished his ankle. However, the victory went to The Big Show after applying a chockeslam.

Scott Hall (with X-Pac) Vs Bradshaw (with Faarooq) (Backlash 2002)

Very short and very slow combat in which both dominated and after the distraction of X-Pac to Bradshaw, Scott Hall manages to apply a Low Blow to his opponent and then take the victory through a roll-up.

The Rock Vs Goldberg (Backlash 2003)

This would be the first combat of Goldberg in a pay-per-view of WWE. However, the fight lasted more than 20 minutes making it somewhat heavy. The result of the combat concluded with the victory for Goldberg after a Spear and Jackhammer via pinfall.

Beth Phoenix Vs Santina Marella (Backlash 2009)

Quite strange segment in which The Great Khali He goes out to the ring to call Santina, she comes out and says that she cannot kiss him since her heart corresponds to Jim Ross. The manager The Great Khali, Ranjin Singh He tells him that if it is true, show him by kissing him. At that moment, it appears Beth Phoenix to challenge Santina by the Crown of Miss wrestlemania, then insults Khali for not realizing that Santina is really a man, Khali applies his finisher to Beth so that then Santina I count him three and thus retain the Miss crown Wrestlemania.

These are some of the struggles that did not go as expected.

