The five worst WWE posters

The five worst posters of WWE | These are the five times WWE disappointed with the promotional desserts of their events.Even though the image is sometimes said to be important, WWE failed to meet expectations on these five occasions.

5. No Mercy 2004

Fifth place goes to an event that during the Ruthless Agression was a fan favorite. For the WWE universe, No Mercy meant a night full of pain and brutal fighting, however in 2004 the company broke this model to put out a poster where JBL was simply on a green background. As one of the most anticipated events of that time, the subsequent 2004 promo carried off the aggressive and ruthless image of No Mercy.

Let’s go with some of the worst PPV’s posters of #WWE of history No Mercy 2004 pic.twitter.com/lQdMD1gIGZ – Planet Wrestling (@Planeta_Wrest) April 14, 2020

4. Wrestlemania 34

The one at Wrestlemania 34 is the perfect example of how a formula that worked well the year before can be ruined. If in the 2017 WWE edition I presented a poster that brought together all the figures of the event placed in a striking way in the middle of a roller coaster, its predecessor simply put all the wrestlers of the event in a chaotic and senseless way. Despite the fact that the event had great moments, his poster was not one of them.

3. Money in the Bank 2012

When it comes to the Money in the Bank event, most fans think of stairs and many fighters fighting over a briefcase. However in 2012 the McMahon company opted for one of the less conspicuous paths. For the occasion, the event poster had neither stairs nor crowds of fighters, the only thing it had was Alberto del rio on a green background simulating the cover of a fashion magazine. It is clear that for some events the search for new ideas is necessary, but for an event as characteristic as Money in the Bank it was simply unnecessary.

2. Royal Rumble 2012

It seems that 2012 was not a great year of creativity for WWE. If the example of Money in the Bank distanced itself from the theme of the event, the Royal Rumble case is even worse due to its importance. From previous years the tradition of the company had always been to place a large number of fighters to represent the competition of the royal battle, however for 2012 the only protagonist was Santino Marella dressed as a fortune teller in a poster that honors his participation in past year. For an event in the tradition of Royal Rumble this poster was seen as something far from its height.

1. Hell in a Cell 2013

Despite the fact that it is serious not to respect the history of Royal Rumble, the first place a poster takes him went further in his eagerness to knock down the image of the show. Although Hell in a cell has never been one of the great events, what was presented in 2013 is no excuse. For the occasion, WWE placed R-Truth dressed in a suit on a poster that not only did not correspond to the main theme, but also featured a fighter who did not even appear at the event. It is a poster that wins first place for the lack of creativity shown and for simply being a proposal without feet or head.

These have been the five worst posters of WWE

Remember that Planeta Wrestling, WWE’s number one website in Spanish continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.