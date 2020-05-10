It is not a secret that cinema draws on other formats such as literature, such as Harry Potter, or even the narration of historical events. However, in recent years this entertainment sector has made multiple efforts to adapt games that have accompanied us from small to the big screen And, although the original stories, and told through our console, are better, we must never rule out the option of a good movie session that adapts our favorite sagas. Although, at times, it can be disappointing and frustrating in equal measure. But as every gamer has ever done, we invite you to remember some movies based on your favorite game sagas:

resident Evil

We could not start without talking about the king of survival horror. Resident Evil has been on our computer screens and consoles since 1996. And its adaptation has not hit theaters until 2002, and today has 6 movies. However, these feature films, although loaded with references to the game, do not follow the same story. Another important detail is about its protagonist, Alice Abernathy, who does not appear in any game, but is the main axis of the movies. In addition, characters such as the Valentine brothers or Leon S. Kennedy make an appearance on the scene, which the most followers of the saga will have liked a lot. But if you prefer the original experience, we recommend playing the last two installments released by Capcom, the remakes of RE2 and RE3.

tomb Raider

Launched for the PlayStation in 1996, Tomb Raider marked a before and after in action adventure games and platforms, as it was one of the first 3Ds to appear in the 32-bit generation. His great difficulty called on the most daring to handle Lara Croft in search of treasures and relics from the oldest world. This video game saga was also not spared from having a film adaptation. Currently there are 3 deliveries, two starring Angelina Jolie, released in 2001 and 2003. And one released a few years ago, based on a young Lara played by Alicia Vikander. In addition, if you like this type of adventure you will surely have played the Uncharted saga, which bears a great resemblance to the Tomb Raider games and which awaits a future adaptation in theaters.

Need for Speed

The racing genre was very present in the PlayStation 2 generation with games like Need for Speed, which revolutionized console racing as we had seen them before. This saga remembered by many was not spared an adaptation for theaters either, but it would come much later, specifically 2014. The film is directed by Scott Waugh and stars Aaron Paul., a racing driver who, together with his friends, dedicate themselves to modifying cars to be able to compete at night in frenetic and risky races. While the film managed to pass well enough at FilmAffinity, it doesn’t do justice to the legendary racing saga that continues to pull out great titles today.

Mortal Kombat

It made its first appearance in 1992 and revolutionized fighting games already seen with its visceral and bloody battles, which to this day, continue to be the subject of controversy and censorship when a new title is released. With more than a dozen games, Mortal Kombat has not been spared from having 5 film adaptations and a new one on the way scheduled for 2021. In addition, this franchise uses the launch of new periodic characters for its games, and many times some of they come from well-known movies like Robocop or Terminator.

Silent Hill

We could not finish this compilation by closing the circle with the genre that we like the most and at the same time it causes us multiple tachycardias: surival horror. Silent Hill first appeared in 1999 for the PlayStation and years later (2006) it had its first adaptation to theaters with the same title as the first game. After multiple releases for different consoles, the world saw another adaptation under the name of Silent Hill: Revelation 3D (2012), a sequel to the first part. As is the custom in most games adapted to the cinema, the notes hopefully reach 5 by critics, as in this case. If you are a lover of the genre or the saga, you will be happy to know that there will be a restart of the saga and that it will be exclusive to PS5, according to rumors.