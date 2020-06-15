All vegetables are healthy and stand out for providing different nutrients. However, there are variants that stand out for their extraordinary content in phytochemicals and antioxidants, which give them magnificent medicinal properties.

Vegetables undoubtedly represent one of the most fundamental food groups in food of any human being, whatever the variant is healthy and associated with large nutritional and medicinal benefits. The more colors your meals have, the greater the contribution in nutrients, which is why they are the basis of every balanced diet and thanks to his phytochemical content protect the body from degenerative and metabolic-type diseases. It is because of that Increase consumption of fruits and vegetables is one of the main recommendations of World Health Organization (WHO) in the prevention of diseases.

Consume one varied diet in fruits and vegetables, also ensures the correct intake of essential micro and macronutrients, at the same time its content in phytochemical compounds It is relevant since they are responsible for providing the characteristic color of food and provide great anti-inflammatory properties. Among the main compounds are carotenoids how lycopenes and beta-carotenes, the phenolic substances how polyphenols, flavonoids and flavones and the sulfur compounds how allicin and luteonin.

1 tomato

Tomatoes are one of the most popular vegetables largely because of its great taste, they are juicy and versatile that is why they are a staple in international cuisine. Its characteristic vibrant red color is due to its lycopene content, which give it great properties to combat chronic diseases and they are considered a powerful anticancer agent. They are also low in calories, they are rich in antioxidant vitamins like A, C and E, they also have the genius of containing a great contribution in minerals especially potassium, phosphorus, iron and magnesium.

Tomatoes. / Photo: Pexels

2. Onion

The onion since ancient times is considered one of the ingredients with greater medicinal properties, that is why throughout the years it has been considered a key ingredient in the Chinese traditional medicine. It stands out for its high content of vitamin C, potassium, calcium, phosphorus and a high percentage of trace elements. Their medicinal benefits are also due to its content in phytochemicals, among which the quercetin flavonoid; It is known as a more powerful antioxidant than vitamin E, it has anti-inflammatory, antiallergic and protective properties against cancer.

Onions. / Photo: Shutterstock

3. broccoli

Broccoli is generous in vitamins and minerals, it is therefore considered one of the most nutritious vegetables that exist. It stands out for its extraordinary content in calcium, potassium, phosphorus, iron, vitamins C, B1, B2 and B6, iodine, zinc, copper and manganese. Its content in sulfur compounds such as sulforaphane, prevent cells precancerous spread. That is why it is considered powerful against cancer attributed to its chemoprotection effectsIn other words, it protects the body from the chemical agents that cause cancer. Too its glucosinate content stimulate the immune system and helps protect the body from infections and diseases.

Broccoli. / Photo: Pexels

4. Carrot

Carrots belong to the vegetables family and they are considered one of the most nutritious vegetables that exist. They stand out for their high content in vitamin A and carotenoids, at the same time they stand out for being a wonderful source of minerals such as potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, iodine and calcium; and, on the other hand, vitamin B3 (niacin), vitamins E and K and folates. They are associated with benefits for visual healthl, improve the digestive function, strengthen bones and teeth and protect the skin. All this makes them a great ally for increase immunity and protect the body from all kinds of diseases and defenses.

Carrot. / Photo: Shutterstock

5. Garlic

Garlic probably tops the list of foods with greater medicinal benefits, since ancient times it is immensely valued. Its content in sulfur compounds as is the case of allicin confers you great antibiotic benefits, is therefore a great ally to reduce the risk of contracting diseases and infections. Additionally it is considered the best antiseptic and antifungal natural that exists, it is also a excellent debuggingor, help eliminate toxins from the body and contributes to the formation and regeneration of the intestinal flora.

Garlic. / Photo: Pixabay