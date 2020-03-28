Car manufacturers have taken it upon themselves to create very good cars, with spectacular designs that have left their mark, but there have also been vehicles that almost nobody liked and have had to discontinue.

There are cars that have not been successful due to their performance, due to the low reliability, but in this case we are talking about vehicles with ugly designs that they did not like.

Here is a list of five of the ugliest cars in history.

Crosley CC 1946

It was one of the first production cars to use a non-running slab design.

Aston-Martin Lagonda 1976

It’s hard to think that Aston Martin came up with something as nasty as the Lagonda sedan.

Consulier GTP 1985

The GT weighed just 2,200 pounds thanks to a lightweight composite frame and an industry body shell made entirely of Kevlar and carbon fiber, but that didn’t help the car design.

Fiat Multipla 1998

The Multipla is one of the few award-winning cars on this list, only one of the prizes that has the ugliest cars.

Chevrolet Lumina APV 1990

Driving one of these felt like driving from the back seat, and everything that slid down the dash couldn’t be recovered without removing the windshield.

***

It may interest you:

.