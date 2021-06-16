The 5 types of immigrants who can now request that their children travel to the United States



The Biden Administration offers more options to migrant parents with children in Central America.

Photo: Spencer Platt / .

The Office of Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and the Department of State’s Office of Population, Refugees and Migration expanded the Central American Minors (CAM) program, so that more immigrants with stay-in-country protections can apply for their children to live in central America.

This program, restarted on March 10, after the president Donald trump canceled in 2018, now allows parents and guardians of children can request the travel of their children from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

Politics follow the president’s promise Joe biden to offer immigrants legal options in order to reduce irregular immigration and avoid dangerous travel.

“Eligibility to petition will now be expanded to include legal guardians (in addition to parents) who are in the United States,” stated the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, in a joint statement.

They added that this allows giving access to the program to a greater number of qualified people, so that those immigrants with different visas or deferred actions can sponsor a minor.

The beneficiaries

Those immigrants who can request the resettlement of minors from Central America are:

>> Immigrants with “Green card”

>> Persons under Temporary Protected Status (TPS)

>> People that they cannot be deported, since they have “parole” or conditional forgiveness; deferred action (DED); Deferred Forced Departure or Withholding of Removal.

>> Immigrants who applied asylum and they have the case pending in a US court.

>> People who applied for a U visa (for crime victims)

The new rules, however, state that People who apply to the program must prove that they were in the country before May 15, 2021, In addition, the request must be through the refugee program.

The State Department spokeswoman, Jalina Porter, told reporters by phone that he did not have an estimate of how many children could be benefited, but the program – created by the president Barack Obama (2009-2017) – managed to reunite almost 5,000 minors with their families.

The recent reopening on March 10, the Biden Administration has helped process 1,100 cases.