The 5 tragic accidents that occurred throughout the history of the CDMX Metro



The accident on Line 12 has become the worst in the history of the CDMX Metro.

Photo: VALENTINA ALPIDE / AFP / Getty Images

The Metro Collective Transport System, better known solely as the Mexico City Metro, It was officially inaugurated on September 4, 1969, which at that time represented a sign of progress for the Mexican capital for the benefit of the inhabitants of the great metropolis.

Currently, the CDMX Metro has 12 lines and in 2018 it was estimated that about 1,647 people were transported on it each year.

Although in theory, riding the Metro does not imply great risk (more than that generated by the insecurity and crime registered in some stations in certain countries), Unfortunately throughout the history of the CDMX Metro, tragic accidents have occurred.

The most recent one that occurred on the night of Tuesday, May 3 on Line 12 when part of the elevated bridge at Olivos station collapsed, an event that has so far left 24 dead and 79 injured.

Count of tragic accidents that occurred in the CDMX Metro

1) Metro Viaduct Accident (October 1975)

2 trains of Line 2 of the Metro that runs from Cuatro Caminos to Taxqueña collided at Viaducto station. The accident occurred when the train marked with the number 10 left the Chabacano station despite the fact that the number 8 was still stopped on the Viaduct.

The first convoy, traveling at 70 kilometers per hour, crashed into the second, killing 31 people and injuring more than 70. The driver of the first convoy, Carlos Fernández, was sentenced to 12 years in prison because he was instructed to stop, which he argued that he had not listened.

As a result of this accident, the use of automatic piloting was installed, in order to control the acceleration and braking of the trains.

2) Metro Oceania Accident (May 2015)

On May 4 of that year, train 5 crashed into train 4 at that station, an incident that only injured 12 people.

Unfortunately, during the removal of the trains, a 55-year-old worker named Salvador Wood was killed when one of the cars in the convoy uncoupled and fell on him.

The expert opinion concluded that the incident was caused by human error, by driving on automatic piloting, since this should only be used on dry and not wet surfaces.

3) Metro Tacubaya Accident (March 2020)

On March 10, 2 trains collided at the Tacubaya station on Line 1. As a result, there were 41 people injured and one deceased.

On that occasion, the train that hit the other convoy ran out of control and slid backwards. The investigations concluded that this was due to a series of human errors and therefore could have been avoided.

4) Fire in Control Center 1 (January 2021)

It was early in the day when the Metro Control Center 1, located on Delicias street, in the center of the Mexican capital, began to catch fire, which caused that there will end up being an affectation in a substation of the Federal Commission of Electricity (CFE).

A police officer died in the fire and more than 30 people were injured.

