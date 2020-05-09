Everyone at work has to do things that the client does not agree with or dislike.

Your vehicle needs a lot of repairs, preventive care and maintenance services to guarantee its good operation, avoid sudden breakdowns and expensive repairs.

Almost all of us need a good mechanic to take care of all the repairs to the car, it is best to find a person who is honest and trustworthy so that he can keep the vehicle in optimal conditions.

Even so, there are things that you will not like about the mechanic, things about his work that we do not like. Everyone at work has to do things that the client doesn’t agree with or doesn’t like, but they have to be done.

We have listed five things that annoy the most about a mechanic. Here they are.

1.- Expensive repairs. Repairs in the workshop can be expensive or, better said, it is an expense that we do not want to face, especially when it is unforeseen.

2.- Neglected vehicles. After a while in the workshop, the car may be dirty, run down, and look unpleasant

3.- Delivery of car without gasoline. If the moment you take the car to the workshop it has a good amount of gasoline, expect that the return will be almost the same and not without gasoline or at a very low level.

4.- Do not find the fault. Having a car in the workshop and after a while do not know what the fault is, it bothers and causes mistrust.

5.- Return to the workshop for the same fault. Mechanics depend on the effectiveness of their work and no professional likes to create a bad reputation, even so, many times you have to return because the car did not stay.

