The 5 teams that would sign Kawhi Leonard in the next free agency

In this article we will be looking at 5 teams that could sign Kawhi leonard in your next free agency of the NBA.

1- Angeles Lakres.

What if this time Anthony Davis and LeBron James manage to get the yes to Kawhi leonard to move to the other NBA conference? The cap is pretty tight in Laker Land too, but it’s still a possibility.

One of the reasons is because Kawhi leonard He loves Los Angeles and moving to the Lakers will help him stay in his hometown. Unlike the Clippers, the Lakers have shown time and again that they know how to build around their superstars. Who stops a trio of James, Davis and Leonard?

two- New York Knicks.

Longtime Knicks fans and ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith must be feeling giddy at the thought that Kawhi leonard sign with them. The team had a successful campaign and no matter what happens to them in the playoffs of the NBA, it’s safe to say the Knicks topped him.

3- Miami Heat.

Before picking the Clippers, Leonard he was about to get Jimmy Butler to join him (sorry again, Paul George). But obviously, Butler preferred his own path and signed with the Heat. That doesn’t mean Leonard isn’t considering South Beach this offseason, especially with the organization’s success over the years.

4- Golden State Warriors.

If the Clippers do indeed fall to the Mavericks, Draymond Green should get in touch with Leonard at once. Green himself said that he, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will work with the front office to bring victories to the Warriors.

Although the salary cap process seems difficult, acquiring Leonard still a possibility for the team, maybe something involving Andrew Wiggins? Who knows? But if the Kevin Durant deal worked for the Warriors, this may find its way, too.

5- Angeles Clipplers.

Leonard can rotate the needle one more time in this next free agency, but if he decides to stay with the Clippers, all of that will be over. Leonard’s permanence is the safest possibility, but it’s not guaranteed, especially if they get embarrassed in the first round.

The Clippers must fight to convince Leonard to stay, but that will be more difficult with the amount of assets they gave up to unite the Leonard-George era.