The NBA return is approaching (the games will return on June 30) and it is interesting to talk about the players who most need to win the ring this summer to enhance their careers. Some need it more than others. This is our particular top-five:

1. James Harden

There is no doubt that ‘La Barba’ is the big untitled star right now in the league. In fact, he has only played one NBA Finals, and he did so early in his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Since being with the Rockets, he has been close on occasion to beating the Warriors in more than one tie in the West, but he has never done it.

Now, with the Bay side out, it seems like the ones standing in their way are the Angels teams. He has already shown that, individually, he can be the best offensive player in the league. But he needs to do something more with his team to be considered one of the best in history.

2. Chris Paul

The base has it very complicated. Almost impossible playing in an Oklahoma City Thunder that were playing a more than decent campaign before the coronavirus stoppage. Perhaps when he was closest to earning a career ring was just before the NBA canceled his transfer to the Los Angeles Lakers from Kobe Bryant. A ring would make him more of a legend than he already is, but it doesn’t seem like that will happen.

3. Russell Westbrook

He didn’t get it with Durant and Harden at OKC, he didn’t get it with Durant at OKC, he didn’t get it just at OKC, and now he’s gone with Houston, again with Harden, to try and win a ring. Like ‘La Barba’, he has achieved everything on an individual level. His great but is to help a team become a champion. It remains to be seen what these Rockets are capable of in the playoffs.

4. LeBron James

LeBron is already one of the best players in NBA history, but if he wants to be compared to Michael Jordan he needs to win one more ring. He has won « only » 3 (he has lost six Finals). His season at the Los Angeles Lakers is being brutal and if he were to win a title with the Angelenos his legend would be greatly expanded.

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis this year is required to make it to the NBA Finals with the Bucks, but not to win them. However, if he were to win, he would automatically become one of the best in history. What he’s doing to date is brutal, but he needs some great playoffs to confirm that he’s the most decisive player in the league right now. We will see what happens in summer …