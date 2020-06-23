Before you can recover from unrequited love, you have to go through these painful stages.

Love is one of the most beautiful and wonderful feelings in the world; however, it can also cause immense pain when things do not happen as we expect, especially when we are not reciprocated.

And although we are all capable of overcoming unrequited love, before we do, we have to go through these 5 super painful stages.

The 5 stages you go through when a boy does not correspond to you

1. You idealize the relationship:

Although your intuition tells you that the relationship you have started with that boy is not going well, you have the mistaken conviction that things will change and that love story will transform into something wonderful that can overcome all obstacles.

This is because you also idealize that boy, at the moment it is impossible for you to see his defects, you think he is the perfect boy for you, although sadly he is not.

2. You live a complicated relationship:

Although the relationship does not evolve or improve, you are still in that stage of denial where you are sure that sooner or later things will start to improve. While you are convinced that this gallant will end up losing his fear of commitment, he will refuse to go on, and will avoid sharing with you the most intimate aspects of his life. This will only lead to a turbulent and pain-filled relationship.

3. Finally you recognize that you are not reciprocated:

When you finally realize that you are completely alone in the relationship, you accept that you are not reciprocated, but far from withdrawing, you convince yourself that your love is strong enough to bear the situation and carry the relationship for both of you.

The problem is, you don’t have the power to force someone to love you and stay by your side.

4. You accept the withdrawal:

Finally you begin to value yourself, you realize how incredible and wonderful you are, that’s when you realize that you cannot settle for crumbs because you deserve everything, this is the hardest stage of all.

All your illusions and expectations are broken, but you are still so in love that although you want to get away, you can suffer several relapses.

5. You start to heal your wounds:

After realizing that this love cannot be, it is time to definitely walk away and maintain zero contact with him. It is time to resume your life, you will feel sad and that love will live in your heart until it gradually fades, but when you least think about it, that love will stop living in you.

Have you gone through these stages?

