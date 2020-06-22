In this list you will know the 5 safest cars in Mexico and that cost less than $ 300,000 pesos, maybe it will be easier for you to make a choice when choosing a new car

Safety in cars It is one of the main areas of concern to buyers, and in which more and more auto companies place special interest in developing new models that meet the established requirements while remaining accessible to users. .

In Mexico there are different options of vehicles that meet safety characteristics and that are also cars that have a cost per under $ 300,000 pesos. According to the Motorpasión portal, these cars are the safest, considering their most accessible version with the best available safety equipment.

These are the 5 safest cars in Mexico that have at least four airbags and electronic stability control.

5. Mazda 2

Mazda 2 2020.

Credit: Courtesy Mazda.

Version: Sedan i TM

Airbags: 6

Price: $ 268,900

July 2018 was a year of renewal for Mazda, and from that year, the automaker decided to include in all versions of its cars side airbags and curtain type, in addition to electronic stability control. This Mazda vehicle has become the brand’s most affordable, and is available in sedan and hatchback bodywork.

4. KIA Rio

KIA RIO HATCHBACK.

Credit: Courtesy Kia.

Version: LT TM

Airbags: 6

Price: $ 257,900

When the Rio arrived in Mexico, it was easy for him to become one of the most common recommendations in its category; It was one of the few to offer six airbags and stability control as standard equipment and at a competitive price. Today there is an L version that cuts the number of airbags.

3. SEAT Ibiza

SEAT Ibiza.

Credit: Courtesy SEAT.

Version: Reference TM

Airbags: 6

Price: $ 251,900

Upon arrival in Mexico, the SEAT Ibiza only had two airbags, however, SEAT quickly claimed this situation and introduced the side and curtain airbags to the entire range, becoming one one of the safest models of the moment, capable of obtaining five stars in Euro NCAP.

2. Chevrolet Onix

Onix 2021

Credit: Courtesy Chevrolet

Version: LS TM

Airbags: 6

Price: $ 243,500

The Chevrolet Onix has become one of the big bets of the brand, as it has everything necessary in technology and performance to become the ideal car. However, the most interesting thing is its level of safety, as the cheapest car on the list and it already includes six airbags and stability control.

1. Nissan Versa

Nissan Versa 2020.

Credit: Courtesy Nissan.

Version: Sense TM

Airbags: 6

Price: $ 244,000

The Nissan Versa has surprised in its new generation, since from its most accessible version it already includes six airbags, ABS brakes and electronic stability control. Its top of the range, called Platinum, is the only subcompact with autonomous emergency brake and blind spot monitor.

