The 5 reasons why you should not remove bananas from your diet | Life

Bananas could be great allies to fight disease and keep you healthy. Not only because of their high amount of potassium, they are also rich in fiber, vitamin C and B6, and are good as probiotics, which helps maintain good intestinal health.

Yes, bananas are great allies to stay healthy, and this has been collected by the blog about eating Eat this, not that.

Bananas work as a box in which you can carry essential nutrients, potassium, magnesium and vitamin C, in a fast, healthy and rich way. Their bad reputation for the amount of sugar and carbohydrates they contain makes many people decide to eliminate them from their diet, but are their nutritional values ​​so bad?

In Very Interesting they explain that the fiber, potassium, vitamin C and B6 content of the banana is one of the best allies for heart health. An increase in potassium intake along with a decrease in sodium is crucial to reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease.

These are the Side effects that you could suffer from completely eliminating bananas from your diet.

1. Your immune system can suffer

Bananas, and green bananas in particular, are an excellent source of resistant starch, which is said to have a significant probiotic effect.

According to a 2013 research article published in Frontiers in Immunology, adequate probiotic fiber can support the immune system, and eliminating naturally occurring foods like bananas can leave your immune health deficient.

2. It could take longer to recover from workouts

It is the perfect alternative to escape from the ultra-processed. One medium banana contains about 517 milligrams of potassium, or 11% of your RDA. Consuming less than that amount is associated with muscle cramps.

A 2012 study published in PLOS One confirmed that bananas were good for reducing post-exercise inflammation and produced higher levels of dopamine than recovery drinks.

3. They are very satiating, so if you don’t eat them you may be hungrier

You eliminate them to lose weight, but instead eat more of the other products because you don’t feel full. This makes no sense.

According to a 2017 study published in the Journal of Functional Foods, consuming resistant starch from green banana flour before meals decreased subsequent caloric intake by 14%. Of course, the more ripe the banana is, the higher its caloric intake will be.

4. You are more likely to develop high blood pressure

If you are really concerned about your blood pressure, you should bear in mind that bananas can be your great allies.

A 2005 study published in the journal Hypertension stated that foods high in potassium are likely to have a blood pressure lowering effect. This is due to the relationship with potassium chloride, which is a supplement used in medicine to lower blood pressure.

5. You may have a higher risk of having a stroke

High blood pressure is a serious risk factor for stroke, and cutting out potassium-rich foods, such as bananas, could pose a risk.

A 2013 review of meta-analyzes published in the BMJ found that people who had higher potassium intakes reduced their risk of stroke by up to 24%.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Irina Pérez.