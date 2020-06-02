By Fernando Martínez | Jun 01 2020There is a lot of expectation regarding the players to be selected in the MLB Draft | Michael Zagaris / .
The MLB Draft in 2020 will be just five rounds and since then there has been a lot of expectation around who will be selected in the first pick of the lottery, scheduled to take place on June 10.
Below we will announce five prospects that have a high chance of being the top five this year.
1. Austin Martin – outfielder
Austin Martin has been an explosive player in college tournaments | Peter Aiken / .
Martin, a first-rate hitter and versatile defender, could be the best player in his class. He hit .368 and had more walks than strikeouts. Although he hit only 14 homers, he is a skilled base runner with good speed and intelligence.
2. Spencer Torkelson – First Base
Spencer Torkelson’s talent from Arizona State will be out of sight | Wesley Hitt / .
Torkelson had 31 walks in his 82 plate appearances during the trimmed NCAA season, but still managed to improve his career home run count to 54 in 498 at-bats. He is an initialist with a lot of projection given his power with the wood and defense with the glove.
3. Asa Lacy – launcher
Texas A&M Has Incredible Pitching Talent | Bob Levey / .
Lacy struck out 46 batters in 24 innings this season and appears poised to become an elite pitcher for years to come. His repertoire features four pitches that include a fastball around 90 miles and enviable control that can wreak havoc on opponents.
4. Emerson Hancock – Pitcher
Emerson Hancock is one of the best on the Georgia Tech mound | Joel Auerbach / .
Hancock has three pitches that could be classified as above average: 90-mile fastball, shift, and deadly slider. Control should work harder, but his dedication is that of an MLB veteran.
5. Max Meyer – Launcher
Max Meyer is a featured prospect | Michael Reaves / .
Meyer is the size of Sonny Gray, but he has well above average arm strength that allows him to play 90 miles. It has a slider that stands out among its secondary releases. You will need to improve your gear and perhaps tweak your mechanics a bit.