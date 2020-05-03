In the last hours there have been some media that have linked the future of Marcelo with the Juventus Turin. It’s still just a rumor but seeing the channels that have followed the future of many white players in the recent years, can give food for thought. These are the 5 footballers Real Madrid who, directly or not, ended up in the Vecchia Signora

1. Morata

First in packing for Turin fEU Morata. After winning the Champions League with Real Madrid in 2014. he was on loan for two seasons at Juventus. In the first ‘eliminated’ whites with two goals in the semifinals of the maximum European competition (2-1 and 1-1) and then scored again in the end they lost to him Barcelona (3-1). He won two leagues and in 2016 the Real Madrid rewarded him for 30 million. Fate wanted him to win his second Champions against Juventus itself (4-1). After a time at Chelsea, he now triumphs at Atlético de Madrid.

2. Khedira

A year after Morata’s departure, Khedira continued on her way. It closed a good stage of 5 years at Real Madrid where he won it all and has repeated experience at Juventus… with the exception of the Champions League. He she left free in the summer of 2015.

3. Higuain

Although it wasn’t directly, Higuain It is the third name on our list. Real Madrid sold it to Naples in 2013 for 40 million euros. In San Paolo he reached the best level of his career and after 3 seasons, the Juventus signed him at the crack price: 90 million They paid for one of the best strikers of the moment. With the Vecchia Signora its level has decreased a little, although is giving a good performance. He returned this year after being on loan last season at Milan and then Chelsea, with whom he won the Europa League. He also ‘suffered’ Real Madrid in his flesh with the 2017 final and the 2018 quarterfinal tie (0-3 and 1-3)

4. Danilo

It is a case similar to that of the Pipita. Real Madrid sold to Danilo to the Manchester City for 30 million in 2017. After two seasons at Etihad, last summer he left for Juventus in exchange for 37 million euros. He was a starter ahead of De Sicglio.

5. Cristiano Ronaldo

April 3, 2018. Cristiano Ronaldo marks the perfect Chilean in Turin in that 0-3 triumph of Real Madrid against Juventus. Surely his best goal with our shirt.

? Video of the UEFA Champions League.pic.twitter.com/TfixCq4m60 – Rancoma (@Rancoma_) April 3, 2020

After becoming the best player in the history of Real Madridin the summer of 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo ended his stage in the white club. His destiny was Juventus, which paid 105 million euros for it. Keep making history there and even with 35 years is one of the best players of the world, something scandalous. The icing on the cake for him would be to win the Champions with the bianconeri